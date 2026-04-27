A title that may be misunderstood at first glance, as if it calls to mind wounds that have not healed since the fall of the green fortress to the Yellow League. However, what is meant here is not excitement, but a clear description of a radical transformation that has imposed itself as a tangible reality, clearly manifested in what we witnessed on Saturday evening: a high-level artistic performance and a strong fighting spirit, under the leadership of a coaching staff considered among the best that have passed through Al-Ahly in its modern history.



- What happened was not just a coincidental improvement but an institutional turning point that reshaped the team's identity administratively, technically, and in terms of its fan base. A different audience, more aware and committed, has surpassed previous stages where loyalty was to individuals rather than to the entity, becoming today a true source of strength that asserts its presence, even approaching competition with the fans of Al-Ittihad, who have long dominated the scene both inside and outside the kingdom.



- When dissecting the roots of this transformation, it becomes clear that the "shock of relegation" and the subsequent transformation of the club into a company were not just a temporary phase, but a genuine point of re-establishment. Its results today are measured not only by championships but by performance, discipline, and the fighting identity that the team imposes on the field—elements that were absent before the relegation; otherwise, the team would not have reached that stage.



- The same applies to the audience, which has transitioned from a state of dependency on individuals to absolute loyalty to the entity. This issue was not exclusive to Al-Ahly but extended to other clubs like Al-Nasr and Al-Ittihad; however, its repercussions were harsher on Al-Ahly.



- In a related context, I had pointed out before the Asian final that there was a "hidden" factor behind this transformation and the subsequent "success." However, my colleague Ahmed Al-Shamrani interpreted the proposal from a traditional perspective, still captive to administrative and fan concepts that have been surpassed by the current reality of Al-Ahly, which has changed radically after the relegation phase. Therefore, my words after the championship victory were not just a fabricated emotional outburst but a summary of a conscious reading of what happened:



- This is what prompted me, as I watched the new Al-Ahly, to celebrate it after its victory over a Japanese team that reached the final thanks to a referee who eliminated Al-Ittihad, and the team won the Elite Championship title for the second consecutive time, with a joyful fan saying, "Yes, Al-Ahly... I wish you had been relegated a long time ago," so we could see this new Al-Ahly in its elegant attire and beautiful form administratively, technically, and in terms of its fan base.