عنوانٌ قد يُساء فهمه للوهلة الأولى، وكأنه يستدعي جراحًا لم تندمل منذ هبوط القلعة الخضراء إلى دوري يلو. غير أن المقصود منه ليس الإثارة، بل توصيفٌ صريح لتحوّلٍ جذري فرض نفسه واقعًا ملموسًا، تجلّى بوضوح في ما شاهدناه مساء السبت من أداءٍ فني رفيع وروحٍ قتالية عالية، تحت قيادة جهاز فني يُعدّ من بين الأفضل الذين مرّوا على الأهلي عبر تاريخه الحديث.


- ما حدث لم يكن مجرد تحسّن حدث بالصدفة بل نقطة تحوّل مؤسسية أعادت تشكيل هوية الفريق إداريًا وفنيًا وجماهيريًا. جمهورٌ مختلف، أكثر وعيًا وانتماءً، تجاوز مراحل سابقة كان فيها الولاء للأشخاص لا للكيان، ليصبح اليوم عنصر قوة حقيقياً يفرض حضوره، بل ويقترب من منافسة جماهير الاتحاد التي طالما تصدّرت المشهد جماهيريًا داخل المملكة وخارجها.


- وعند تفكيك جذور هذا التحول، يتضح أن «صدمة الهبوط» وما تبعها من تحويل النادي إلى شركة لم تكن مجرد مرحلة وقتية، بل كانت نقطة إعادة تأسيس حقيقية. نتائجها اليوم لا تُقاس فقط بالبطولات، بل بالأداء والانضباط والهوية القتالية التي يفرضها الفريق داخل الملعب، وهي عناصر غابت قبل الهبوط، وإلا لما وصل الفريق إلى تلك المرحلة.


- الأمر ذاته ينطبق على الجمهور، حيث انتقل من حالة التبعية للأفراد إلى الولاء المطلق للكيان. وهي إشكالية لم تكن حكرًا على الأهلي، بل امتدت إلى أندية أخرى مثل النصر والاتحاد، إلا أن تداعياتها كانت أكثر قسوة على الأهلي.


- وفي سياقٍ متصل، كنت قد أشرت قبل النهائي الآسيوي إلى وجود عامل «خفي» يقف خلف هذا التحول وما تبعه من «نجاح»، إلا أن الزميل أحمد الشمراني قرأ الطرح من زاوية تقليدية، لا تزال أسيرة مفاهيم إدارية وجماهيرية تجاوزها الواقع الحالي للأهلي، الذي تغيّر جذريًا بعد محطة الهبوط، لذلك، لم تكن عبارتي عقب التتويج مجرّد انفعال مفتعل، بل خلاصة قراءة واعية لما حدث:


- وهذا ما دعاني، وأنا أشاهد الأهلي الحديث، إلى الاحتفاء به عقب فوزه على فريق ياباني وصل للنهائي بفزعة حكم أقصى الاتحاد وحصد الراقي لقب بطولة النخبة للمرة الثانية على التوالي بفرحة مشجع قائلاً «أيوه يا أهلي... يا ريتك من زمان هبطت»، لكي نرى هذا الأهلي الجديد بحلته الأنيقة وثوبه الجميل إداريًا وفنيًا وجماهيريًا.