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الكتابة عن الفن لم تعد رفاهية لغوية ولا تمريناً إنشائياً؛ بل ممارسة دقيقة تتقاطع فيها المعرفة بالجمال، والذائقة بالمسؤولية. الصحافة الفنية، في صورتها الناضجة، لا تكتفي بوصف العمل أو ترويجه، بل تضعه تحت مجهر الفهم، وتعيد تقديمه للقارئ ضمن سياق أوسع يربط بين الفكرة وأثرها.
النقد الهادف ليس خصماً للفنان، ولا سلطة تعلو عليه، بل شريك غير معلن في تشكيل تجربته. يضيء مناطق القوة، ويشير إلى مواطن القصور دون تجريح، ويمنح العمل فرصة لأن يُقرأ بعمق لا يتيحه التلقي السريع. هنا تتجلى قيمة الناقد الذي يملك أدواته، ويكتب بوعي، ويعرف أن الكلمة قد تفتح أفقاً أو تغلقه.
في المقابل، تفرض المرحلة الجديدة حضور مفهوم الشراكة الإبداعية، حيث لم يعد الصحفي الفني مراقباً من الخارج، بل جزءاً من المنظومة الثقافية، يسهم في بناء الذائقة، ويواكب التحولات، ويقترح الأسئلة التي تدفع المشهد إلى الأمام. هذه الشراكة لا تعني التنازل عن المسافة النقدية، بل إعادة تعريفها بما يحفظ التوازن بين الاستقلالية والانخراط.
الحراك الثقافي المتسارع أوجد مساحة أوسع للفن، لكنه في الوقت ذاته كشف الحاجة إلى خطاب نقدي أكثر نضجاً، قادر على قراءة الأعمال ضمن سياقها، لا الاكتفاء بالانبهار أو الرفض. الصحافة الفنية هنا مطالبة بأن ترتقي إلى مستوى هذا التحول، وأن تنتقل من رد الفعل إلى الفعل، ومن التغطية إلى التأثير.
المعادلة الدقيقة تكمن في أن يكون النقد بوابة للفهم لا أداة للإقصاء، وأن تتحول الشراكة إلى قيمة تضيف للفن لا عبئاً عليه. عند هذه النقطة فقط، تصبح الصحافة الفنية قوة ناعمة حقيقية، تصنع الوعي، وتمنح الفن فرصته ليُرى كما يجب.
Writing about art is no longer a linguistic luxury or a mere exercise; it is a precise practice where knowledge of beauty intersects with taste and responsibility. Art journalism, in its mature form, does not merely describe or promote a work; it places it under the microscope of understanding and re-presents it to the reader within a broader context that connects the idea to its impact.
Purposeful criticism is not an adversary to the artist, nor an authority that overshadows them, but rather an unannounced partner in shaping their experience. It illuminates areas of strength, points out shortcomings without disparagement, and gives the work a chance to be read with a depth that quick reception does not allow. Here, the value of the critic is evident, as they possess their tools, write with awareness, and understand that words can either open or close horizons.
Conversely, the new phase imposes the presence of the concept of creative partnership, where the art journalist is no longer an external observer but a part of the cultural system, contributing to the development of taste, keeping pace with transformations, and proposing questions that push the scene forward. This partnership does not mean relinquishing critical distance but rather redefining it in a way that maintains a balance between independence and engagement.
The accelerating cultural movement has created a broader space for art, but at the same time, it has revealed the need for a more mature critical discourse, capable of reading works within their context, rather than merely being dazzled or dismissive. Art journalism is called upon here to rise to the level of this transformation, moving from reaction to action, and from coverage to influence.
The precise equation lies in making criticism a gateway to understanding rather than a tool for exclusion, and in transforming partnership into a value that adds to art rather than burdens it. Only at this point does art journalism become a true soft power, creating awareness and giving art its chance to be seen as it should be.