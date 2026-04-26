الكتابة عن الفن لم تعد رفاهية لغوية ولا تمريناً إنشائياً؛ بل ممارسة دقيقة تتقاطع فيها المعرفة بالجمال، والذائقة بالمسؤولية. الصحافة الفنية، في صورتها الناضجة، لا تكتفي بوصف العمل أو ترويجه، بل تضعه تحت مجهر الفهم، وتعيد تقديمه للقارئ ضمن سياق أوسع يربط بين الفكرة وأثرها.

النقد الهادف ليس خصماً للفنان، ولا سلطة تعلو عليه، بل شريك غير معلن في تشكيل تجربته. يضيء مناطق القوة، ويشير إلى مواطن القصور دون تجريح، ويمنح العمل فرصة لأن يُقرأ بعمق لا يتيحه التلقي السريع. هنا تتجلى قيمة الناقد الذي يملك أدواته، ويكتب بوعي، ويعرف أن الكلمة قد تفتح أفقاً أو تغلقه.

في المقابل، تفرض المرحلة الجديدة حضور مفهوم الشراكة الإبداعية، حيث لم يعد الصحفي الفني مراقباً من الخارج، بل جزءاً من المنظومة الثقافية، يسهم في بناء الذائقة، ويواكب التحولات، ويقترح الأسئلة التي تدفع المشهد إلى الأمام. هذه الشراكة لا تعني التنازل عن المسافة النقدية، بل إعادة تعريفها بما يحفظ التوازن بين الاستقلالية والانخراط.

الحراك الثقافي المتسارع أوجد مساحة أوسع للفن، لكنه في الوقت ذاته كشف الحاجة إلى خطاب نقدي أكثر نضجاً، قادر على قراءة الأعمال ضمن سياقها، لا الاكتفاء بالانبهار أو الرفض. الصحافة الفنية هنا مطالبة بأن ترتقي إلى مستوى هذا التحول، وأن تنتقل من رد الفعل إلى الفعل، ومن التغطية إلى التأثير.

المعادلة الدقيقة تكمن في أن يكون النقد بوابة للفهم لا أداة للإقصاء، وأن تتحول الشراكة إلى قيمة تضيف للفن لا عبئاً عليه. عند هذه النقطة فقط، تصبح الصحافة الفنية قوة ناعمة حقيقية، تصنع الوعي، وتمنح الفن فرصته ليُرى كما يجب.