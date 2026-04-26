In the "Sahara Karo" reserve in South Africa, the dawn of Friday did not foreshadow a disaster. Shoman van Yarsfield (58 years old), the man who dedicated his life to protecting endangered species from the brutality of poachers, set out on his usual morning patrol. He carried a GPS device to monitor a rare black rhinoceros, hoping to ensure it another day of safety. But in a fleeting moment, the roles reversed, and the "protector" found himself a victim of the animal he had devoted his life to saving.

While Shoman was tracking the animal's movements, the 1,300-kilogram rhinoceros charged out from the trees like a whirlwind. There was no time to escape or even react. With its spear-like horns, the animal delivered a thrust that pierced Shoman's body in mere seconds. Despite the screams of his team members urging the animal to retreat immediately, the damage was done, as Shoman breathed his last at 10:30 AM, before the ambulance teams could arrive.

Shoman was not just an employee of the reserve; he was the founder of an armed security company dedicated to pursuing poaching gangs profiting from the trade of rhino horns, which are more valuable than gold and cocaine in black markets. His colleagues described him as "a professional who dedicated himself until his last breath." He spent his nights and days chasing criminals in the "Giraffe Renit" jungles, making his departure a shock to the environmental conservation community, especially since his killer was the very animal he sought to keep alive.

The tragedy of "Shoman" comes amid a bloody week for wildlife enthusiasts, as American millionaire Ernie Dossio lost his life in Gabon at the hands of a herd of elephants during a hunting trip, and environmentalist Gary Freeman was trampled by an elephant in South Africa.

Today, Shoman's team continues their mission within the reserve, believing that the cause of wildlife protection is greater than individuals. As for the "black rhinoceros," which remains in dire danger (with fewer than 6,000 left in the wild), it will continue to roam the forests, a witness to the sacrifice of a man who chose to die for the survival of a creature that never realized it was killing him. It is as if it is a tragic end for a man who made the jungle his home and protecting the innocent from animals his message, only to have his life end at the hands of his "friend" who did not know he was his protector.