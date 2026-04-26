في محمية «ساهارا كارو» بجنوب أفريقيا، لم يكن فجر يوم الجمعة ينذر بكارثة. شومان فان يارسفيلد (58 عاماً)، الرجل الذي كرّس حياته لحماية الفصائل المهددة بالانقراض من بطش الصيادين الجائرين، انطلق في دوريته الصباحية المعتادة. كان يحمل جهاز تتبع (GPS) لمراقبة وحيد قرن أسود نادر، آملاً أن يضمن له يوماً آخر من الأمان. لكن في لحظة خاطفة، انقلبت الأدوار ليجد «الحامي» نفسه ضحية للحيوان الذي نذر حياته لإنقاذه.

بينما كان شومان يتتبع حركة الحيوان، اندفع وحيد القرن الذي يزن 1,300 كيلوغرام من بين الأشجار كالإعصار. لم يكن هناك متسع من الوقت للهروب أو حتى التفاعل. وبقرنيه اللذين يشبهان الرماح، وجّه الحيوان طعنة اخترقت جسد «شومان» في ثوانٍ معدودة. وعلى الرغم من صراخ أعضاء الفريق الذي دفع الحيوان للتراجع فوراً، إلا أن الضرر كان قد وقع، إذ لفظ شومان أنفاسه الأخيرة في تمام الساعة الـ10:30 صباحاً، قبل أن تصل فرق الإسعاف.

شومان لم يكن مجرد موظف في المحمية، بل كان مؤسس شركة أمنية مسلحة مكرسة لمطاردة عصابات الصيد الجائر التي تتربح من تجارة قرون وحيد القرن، والتي تُعد أثمن من الذهب والكوكايين في الأسواق السوداء. زملاؤه يصفونه بأنه «محترف تفانى حتى الرمق الأخير». فقد كان يقضي لياليه وأيامه يطارد المجرمين في أدغال «جراف رينيت»، ليصبح رحيله صدمة لمجتمع المحافظين على البيئة، لا سيما أن قاتله هو الحيوان الذي كان يسعى لإبقائه على قيد الحياة.

وتأتي مأساة «شومان» ضمن أسبوع دامٍ لعشاق الحياة البرية، إذ لقي المليونير الأمريكي إيرني دوسيو حتفه في الغابون على يد قطيع من الفيلة خلال رحلة صيد، كما دُهس المحافظ البيئي «غاري فريمان» تحت أقدام فيل في جنوب أفريقيا.

واليوم، يستمر فريق «شومان» في أداء مهمته داخل المحمية، مؤمنين بأن قضية حماية الحياة البرية أكبر من الأفراد. أما حيوان «وحيد القرن الأسود» الذي لا يزال في خطر داهم (إذ لا يتجاوز عدده 6 آلاف في البرية) فسيظل يتجول في الغابات، شاهداً على تضحية رجلٍ اختار أن يموت من أجل بقاء كائنٍ لم يدرك يوماً أنه يقتله. وكأنها نهاية تراجيدية لرجلٍ جعل من الغابة وطناً، ومن حماية الأبرياء من الحيوانات رسالةً، لتنتهي حياته على يد «صديقه» الذي لم يعرف أنه حاميه.