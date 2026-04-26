شيء غريب يحدث في معارض السيارات حول العالم، سيارات فاخرة، لامعة، وحديثة تقف في الصالات بلا مشترين. بعضها كهربائي بمئات الآلاف من الدولارات، وبعضها أسماء عريقة عمرها عقود، لكنها جميعاً تواجه مصيراً واحداً: فلا أحد يريدها. 2026 ليس عاماً عادياً في سوق السيارات، بل هو العام الذي تتساقط فيه أسماء كبيرة كأوراق الخريف.

سقوط الأساطير

لم تعد العلامة التجارية وحدها تكفي لإغراء المشتري. Tesla Model S التي كانت الشرارة الأولى لعصر السيارات الكهربائية، باتت تعاني من «أزمة هوية» أمام منافسين يقدمون مقصورات أكثر فخامة وتقنيات أذكى بأسعار أقل. وبالمثل، تعاني Audi Q8 e-tron؛ فبريق اسم «أودي» لم يعد قادراً على تغطية تراجع منصتها الكهربائية جيلاً كاملاً عن المنافسين، لدرجة أدت إلى إغلاق مصنعها، وهو ما يعد «ضربة قاضية» لثقة المشتري.

في هذه السوق المزدحمة، لم يعد التصميم وحده يكفي. Polestar 4 رغم جمالها الأخاذ، لا تجد سبباً منطقياً للمشتري ليختارها وسط عشرات الخيارات المتفوقة. أما Volkswagen ID. Buzz فتقدم لنا درساً قاسياً: «الحب وحده لا يغلق الصفقات»، فالسعر المرتفع جعلها حُلماً عصياً على التحقق للمشترين.

وتؤكد سيارات مثل Chevrolet Malibu وSubaru Legacy وVolvo S90 أننا نعيش نهاية حقبة السيدان. المستهلك اليوم لم يعد يلتفت لسيارات السيدان التقليدية، إذ انتقل الجمهور كلياً إلى «الكروس أوفر» و«الـ SUV»، التي توفر مساحة أكبر وقيمة إعادة بيع أفضل.

لماذا ترفض الأسواق هذه السيارات؟

بعيداً عن العيوب التقنية، تموت هذه السيارات لأسباب استراتيجية:

  • الخوف من المستقبل: خبر توقف إنتاج سيارة مثل Nissan Ariya يجعل المشتري يهرب فوراً؛ خوفاً من فقدان قطع الغيار.
  • المنطقة الرمادية: سيارات مثل Dodge Hornet وNissan Versa تقع في فخ، فهي ليست رخيصة بما يكفي لتكون خياراً اقتصادياً، وليست مميزة بما يكفي لتنافس في الجودة.
  • تغير أولويات المستهلك: المشتري في 2026 يريد تقنية ذكية، وشحناً فائق السرعة، ومساحة تخزين مرنة، وأي سيارة لا تقدم هذه المعادلة الذهبية تجد نفسها خارج المنافسة.

إن ما يحدث اليوم هو رسالة تحذير لكل مشترٍ مفادها أن سوق السيارات يتغير بشكل جذري. والسؤال الذي يجب أن تطرحه قبل التوقيع على عقد شراء أي سيارة في 2026 ليس «هل هي جميلة؟»، بل «هل ستكون مرغوبة في السوق بعد 5 سنوات؟».

فالسوق اليوم لا ترحم، والموديلات التي لا تقدم قيمة حقيقية للمستقبل، تجد نفسها اليوم تقبع في صالات العرض بانتظار «مشترٍ» لا يأتي.