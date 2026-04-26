عاشت الجماهير الأهلاوية، أمس، ليلة استثنائية بعد تتويج فريقها، بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة عقب تغلّبه في النهائي على ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني بهدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله بجدة، بحضور أكثر من 58 ألف مشجع، فما إن انتهت المواجهة إلّا وبث الأهلي تغريدة عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X» جاء نصها: ياللي على غيري «صعب» يا زينك وأنت بيديني «سهل»، هذه العبارة وصل عدد مشاهداتها حتى تحرير الخبر مليون مشاهدة.


من جانبها تجاهلت أندية دوري روشن، وهي: (الاتحاد والهلال والنصر والشباب والتعاون والقادسية والنجمة ونيوم) فوز الأهلي التاريخي باللقب الآسيوي، فيما هنأت أندية (الاتفاق وضمك والأخدود والرياض والخليج والفتح والحزم والخلود والفيحاء) إلى جانب وزارة الرياضة واتحاد القدم السعودي ورابطة دوري روشن، النادي الأهلي عبر مواقعها الرسمية في منصة «X».


من جانبه، رفع رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود بمناسبة تحقيق الأهلي لقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2026، مؤكداً أن هذا التتويج القاري يجسد قيمة الكرة السعودية الكبرى بفضل الدعم والرعاية التي تحظى بها الرياضة السعودية من القيادة الرشيدة.


ووجه رئيس الاتحاد السعودي الشكر للأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية، على ما قدمه من دعم لإنجاح استضافة الأدوار النهائية من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، التي جاءت امتداداً لنجاح كُبرى الاستضافات الكروية.


وهنأ المسحل النادي الأهلي ومجلس إدارته وجماهيره ومنسوبيه بمناسبة التتويج بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للمرة الثانية على التوالي، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الإنجاز يؤكد القيمة الفنية العالية لدى الفريق بعد حفاظه على اللقب القاري.


وقال المسحل: «نفخر بما تحقق من نجاح في استضافة الأدوار النهائية لدوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، الذي يعكس حجم العمل المتكامل والتنسيق المستمر بين مختلف الجهات المعنية، لتقديم بطولة تليق بمكانة المملكة».


وأضاف: «هذا النجاح يُجسد ما وصلت إليه منظومة كرة القدم السعودية من تطور على مستوى التنظيم والتشغيل، ويعزّز ثقة الاتحادات القارية والدولية في قدرات المملكة على استضافة كبرى البطولات».


وتابع: «سنواصل البناء على هذه المكتسبات، استعداداً لاستضافة كأس آسيا 2027، من خلال تطوير كافة الجوانب الفنية والتنظيمية، بما يضمن تقديم نسخة استثنائية تواكب تطلعات جماهير كرة القدم في القارة».