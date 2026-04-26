عاشت الجماهير الأهلاوية، أمس، ليلة استثنائية بعد تتويج فريقها، بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة عقب تغلّبه في النهائي على ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني بهدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله بجدة، بحضور أكثر من 58 ألف مشجع، فما إن انتهت المواجهة إلّا وبث الأهلي تغريدة عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X» جاء نصها: ياللي على غيري «صعب» يا زينك وأنت بيديني «سهل»، هذه العبارة وصل عدد مشاهداتها حتى تحرير الخبر مليون مشاهدة.
من جانبها تجاهلت أندية دوري روشن، وهي: (الاتحاد والهلال والنصر والشباب والتعاون والقادسية والنجمة ونيوم) فوز الأهلي التاريخي باللقب الآسيوي، فيما هنأت أندية (الاتفاق وضمك والأخدود والرياض والخليج والفتح والحزم والخلود والفيحاء) إلى جانب وزارة الرياضة واتحاد القدم السعودي ورابطة دوري روشن، النادي الأهلي عبر مواقعها الرسمية في منصة «X».
من جانبه، رفع رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود بمناسبة تحقيق الأهلي لقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2026، مؤكداً أن هذا التتويج القاري يجسد قيمة الكرة السعودية الكبرى بفضل الدعم والرعاية التي تحظى بها الرياضة السعودية من القيادة الرشيدة.
ووجه رئيس الاتحاد السعودي الشكر للأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية، على ما قدمه من دعم لإنجاح استضافة الأدوار النهائية من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، التي جاءت امتداداً لنجاح كُبرى الاستضافات الكروية.
وهنأ المسحل النادي الأهلي ومجلس إدارته وجماهيره ومنسوبيه بمناسبة التتويج بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للمرة الثانية على التوالي، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الإنجاز يؤكد القيمة الفنية العالية لدى الفريق بعد حفاظه على اللقب القاري.
وقال المسحل: «نفخر بما تحقق من نجاح في استضافة الأدوار النهائية لدوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، الذي يعكس حجم العمل المتكامل والتنسيق المستمر بين مختلف الجهات المعنية، لتقديم بطولة تليق بمكانة المملكة».
وأضاف: «هذا النجاح يُجسد ما وصلت إليه منظومة كرة القدم السعودية من تطور على مستوى التنظيم والتشغيل، ويعزّز ثقة الاتحادات القارية والدولية في قدرات المملكة على استضافة كبرى البطولات».
وتابع: «سنواصل البناء على هذه المكتسبات، استعداداً لاستضافة كأس آسيا 2027، من خلال تطوير كافة الجوانب الفنية والتنظيمية، بما يضمن تقديم نسخة استثنائية تواكب تطلعات جماهير كرة القدم في القارة».
The Al-Ahli fans experienced an exceptional night yesterday after their team was crowned the champion of the AFC Champions League for the elite, following their victory in the final against Japan's Matsumoto Yamaga with a goal to nil, in a match held at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, with the presence of more than 58,000 spectators. As soon as the match ended, Al-Ahli posted a tweet via their official account on the social media platform "X," which read: "Oh you who are 'difficult' for others, how beautiful you are when you are in my hands, 'easy'." This phrase reached a view count of one million by the time the news was published.
On their part, the Roshen League clubs, namely: (Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab, Al-Taawoun, Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Najma, and Neom) ignored Al-Ahli's historic victory in the Asian title, while clubs (Al-Ettifaq, Dhamk, Al-Akhidood, Al-Riyadh, Al-Khaleej, Al-Fateh, Al-Hazm, Al-Khulood, and Al-Fayha) along with the Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Football Federation, and the Roshen League congratulated Al-Ahli through their official accounts on the "X" platform.
For his part, the President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashel, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of Al-Ahli winning the AFC Champions League for the elite 2026, affirming that this continental title embodies the great value of Saudi football, thanks to the support and care that Saudi sports receive from the wise leadership.
Al-Mashel expressed his gratitude to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, for the support he provided to ensure the successful hosting of the final stages of the AFC Champions League for the elite, which continued the success of major football hosting events.
Al-Mashel congratulated Al-Ahli, its board of directors, fans, and staff on the occasion of winning the AFC Champions League for the elite for the second consecutive time, pointing out that this achievement confirms the high technical value of the team after maintaining the continental title.
Al-Mashel stated: "We take pride in the success achieved in hosting the final stages of the AFC Champions League for the elite, which reflects the extent of integrated work and continuous coordination among various concerned parties to present a championship worthy of the Kingdom's stature."
He added: "This success embodies the development that the Saudi football system has reached in terms of organization and operation, and enhances the confidence of continental and international federations in the Kingdom's capabilities to host major championships."
He continued: "We will continue to build on these gains in preparation for hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2027, by developing all technical and organizational aspects, ensuring an exceptional edition that meets the aspirations of football fans in the continent."