The Al-Ahli fans experienced an exceptional night yesterday after their team was crowned the champion of the AFC Champions League for the elite, following their victory in the final against Japan's Matsumoto Yamaga with a goal to nil, in a match held at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, with the presence of more than 58,000 spectators. As soon as the match ended, Al-Ahli posted a tweet via their official account on the social media platform "X," which read: "Oh you who are 'difficult' for others, how beautiful you are when you are in my hands, 'easy'." This phrase reached a view count of one million by the time the news was published.



On their part, the Roshen League clubs, namely: (Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab, Al-Taawoun, Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Najma, and Neom) ignored Al-Ahli's historic victory in the Asian title, while clubs (Al-Ettifaq, Dhamk, Al-Akhidood, Al-Riyadh, Al-Khaleej, Al-Fateh, Al-Hazm, Al-Khulood, and Al-Fayha) along with the Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Football Federation, and the Roshen League congratulated Al-Ahli through their official accounts on the "X" platform.



For his part, the President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashel, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of Al-Ahli winning the AFC Champions League for the elite 2026, affirming that this continental title embodies the great value of Saudi football, thanks to the support and care that Saudi sports receive from the wise leadership.



Al-Mashel expressed his gratitude to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, for the support he provided to ensure the successful hosting of the final stages of the AFC Champions League for the elite, which continued the success of major football hosting events.



Al-Mashel congratulated Al-Ahli, its board of directors, fans, and staff on the occasion of winning the AFC Champions League for the elite for the second consecutive time, pointing out that this achievement confirms the high technical value of the team after maintaining the continental title.



Al-Mashel stated: "We take pride in the success achieved in hosting the final stages of the AFC Champions League for the elite, which reflects the extent of integrated work and continuous coordination among various concerned parties to present a championship worthy of the Kingdom's stature."



He added: "This success embodies the development that the Saudi football system has reached in terms of organization and operation, and enhances the confidence of continental and international federations in the Kingdom's capabilities to host major championships."



He continued: "We will continue to build on these gains in preparation for hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2027, by developing all technical and organizational aspects, ensuring an exceptional edition that meets the aspirations of football fans in the continent."