Under the patronage of the Emir of the Asir Region, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Khalid bin Sattam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, attended the graduation ceremony for more than five thousand male and female trainees from the technical colleges and secondary industrial institutes in the Asir Region for the training year 1447 AH, held at the King Khalid University theater in Abha last night.

The Deputy Emir and the attendees watched the beginning of the ceremony, which featured an introductory film showcasing the journey of technical and vocational training in the region, and the specialized training programs it offers that contribute to qualifying national cadres and aligning its outputs with the needs of the labor market.

After that, the Director General of the General Administration for Technical and Vocational Training in the Asir Region, Dr. Ahmed bin Ayed Al-Muraei, delivered a speech in which he expressed gratitude to the leadership for the support and attention given to the technical training sector, affirming that this support has contributed to the expansion of training facilities and the provision of quality programs that enhance the readiness of national cadres and increase the efficiency of human capital in line with development targets.

He congratulated the graduates, noting that the number of graduates this year, which stands at 5,264, reflects quality outputs that contribute to supporting the national economy, wishing them success in their professional journey and hoping they become an effective contributor in various developmental sectors.

Following that, an operetta titled "Skill of the Nation" was presented with the participation of popular teams from the region, reflecting the themes of pride in national identity and the importance of work and excellence.

At the end of the ceremony, the Deputy Emir of Asir honored the top graduates and the participating and sponsoring entities, in appreciation of their efforts and contributions to the success of the event.