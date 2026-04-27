تحت رعاية أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، شهد نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز مساء أمس، حفل تخريج أكثر من خمسة آلاف متدربٍ ومتدربة من الكليات التقنية والمعاهد الصناعية الثانوية بمنطقة عسير للعام التدريبي 1447هـ، على مسرح جامعة الملك خالد بأبها.

وشاهد نائب أمير المنطقة والحضور بداية الحفل فيلماً تعريفياً استعرض مسيرة التدريب التقني والمهني بالمنطقة، وما يقدمه من برامج تدريبية متخصصة تسهم في تأهيل الكوادر الوطنية ومواءمة مخرجاتها مع احتياجات سوق العمل.

بعد ذلك ألقى مدير عام الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة عسير الدكتور أحمد بن عايض آل مريع كلمة رفع فيها الشكر للقيادة على ما توليه من دعم واهتمام بقطاع التدريب التقني، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم أسهم في التوسع في المنشآت التدريبية، وتقديم برامج نوعية تعزز من جاهزية الكوادر الوطنية، وترفع كفاءة رأس المال البشري بما يواكب مستهدفات التنمية.

وهنأ الخريجين والخريجات، مشيراً إلى أن عدد الخريجين لهذا العام البالغ عددهم 5264 خريجاً وخريجة يعكس مخرجات نوعية تسهم في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني، متمنياً لهم التوفيق في مسيرتهم العملية، وأن يكونوا رافداً فاعلاً في مختلف القطاعات التنموية.

عقب ذلك، قُدِّم أوبريت بعنوان «مهارة وطن» بمشاركة الفرق الشعبية في المنطقة، عكس مضامين الاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية وأهمية العمل والإتقان.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم نائب أمير عسير أوائل الخريجين والخريجات، والجهات المشاركة والراعية، تقديراً لجهودهم وإسهاماتهم في إنجاح الحفل.