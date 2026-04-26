The passports at the Al-Jadidah Arar crossing welcomed the first arrivals of the guests of the Most Merciful from the Republic of Iraq coming to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year 1447, and completed their procedures with ease and reassurance.

The General Directorate of Passports confirmed its readiness to receive the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God for this year's Hajj season, facilitating their procedures by utilizing all its capabilities through supporting its platforms at international crossings (air, land, and sea) with the latest technical devices operated by qualified personnel fluent in the languages of the guests of the Most Merciful.