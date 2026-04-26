احتفل الفنان تركي اليوسف بتخرج ابنته نورا، وشارك متابعيه عبر «إكس» و«إنستغرام» لوحة تذكارية توثق لحظات من طفولتها، وعلّق بكلمات مؤثرة عبّر فيها عن فخره بتخرجها وتمنياته لها بمستقبل مليء بالنجاح والتوفيق.
إنجاز وتخرج
وكتب اليوسف: «الحمدلله على تمام الفضل والإنجاز، أبارك لابنتي نورا تركي اليوسف تخرجها، أسال الله أن يكتب لها مزيداً من التوفيق والنجاح في مستقبلها».
وتداول الجمهور صوراً لنورا ظهرت خلالها بفستان أبيض طويل من الدانتيل بتصميم «الميرميد»، مع تطريزات ناعمة وأكمام طويلة، ونسّقت معه قبعة التخرج التقليدية.
ابنة تركي اليوسف
تركي اليوسف
وتركي اليوسف يُعد من أبرز نجوم الدراما السعودية، وقدم خلال مسيرته مجموعة من الأعمال التي رسخت اسمه في المشهد الفني الخليجي والعربي. وكانت آخر أعماله مسلسل المرسى، وهو عمل مقتبس من المسلسل التركي الشهير Time Goes By، المعروف عربياً بعنوان «على مر الزمان».
The artist Turki Al-Yusuf celebrated the graduation of his daughter Nora, sharing with his followers on "X" and "Instagram" a commemorative board documenting moments from her childhood. He expressed his pride in her graduation and his wishes for a future filled with success and achievement in heartfelt words.
Achievement and Graduation
Al-Yusuf wrote: "Thank God for the completion of grace and achievement. I congratulate my daughter Nora Turki Al-Yusuf on her graduation. I ask God to grant her more success and achievement in her future."
The audience circulated pictures of Nora, in which she appeared wearing a long white lace dress designed in a "mermaid" style, with delicate embroidery and long sleeves, paired with a traditional graduation cap.
ابنة تركي اليوسف
Turki Al-Yusuf
Turki Al-Yusuf is considered one of the most prominent stars of Saudi drama, having presented a series of works that established his name in the Gulf and Arab artistic scene. His latest work was the series "Al-Marsa," which is adapted from the famous Turkish series "Time Goes By," known in the Arab world as "Ala Mar Al-Zaman."