احتفل الفنان تركي اليوسف بتخرج ابنته نورا، وشارك متابعيه عبر «إكس» و«إنستغرام» لوحة تذكارية توثق لحظات من طفولتها، وعلّق بكلمات مؤثرة عبّر فيها عن فخره بتخرجها وتمنياته لها بمستقبل مليء بالنجاح والتوفيق.

إنجاز وتخرج

وكتب اليوسف: «الحمدلله على تمام الفضل والإنجاز، أبارك لابنتي نورا تركي اليوسف تخرجها، أسال الله أن يكتب لها مزيداً من التوفيق والنجاح في مستقبلها».

وتداول الجمهور صوراً لنورا ظهرت خلالها بفستان أبيض طويل من الدانتيل بتصميم «الميرميد»، مع تطريزات ناعمة وأكمام طويلة، ونسّقت معه قبعة التخرج التقليدية.

ابنة تركي اليوسف
ابنة تركي اليوسف

تركي اليوسف

وتركي اليوسف يُعد من أبرز نجوم الدراما السعودية، وقدم خلال مسيرته مجموعة من الأعمال التي رسخت اسمه في المشهد الفني الخليجي والعربي. وكانت آخر أعماله مسلسل المرسى، وهو عمل مقتبس من المسلسل التركي الشهير Time Goes By، المعروف عربياً بعنوان «على مر الزمان».