The artist Turki Al-Yusuf celebrated the graduation of his daughter Nora, sharing with his followers on "X" and "Instagram" a commemorative board documenting moments from her childhood. He expressed his pride in her graduation and his wishes for a future filled with success and achievement in heartfelt words.

Achievement and Graduation

Al-Yusuf wrote: "Thank God for the completion of grace and achievement. I congratulate my daughter Nora Turki Al-Yusuf on her graduation. I ask God to grant her more success and achievement in her future."

The audience circulated pictures of Nora, in which she appeared wearing a long white lace dress designed in a "mermaid" style, with delicate embroidery and long sleeves, paired with a traditional graduation cap.

ابنة تركي اليوسف

Turki Al-Yusuf

Turki Al-Yusuf is considered one of the most prominent stars of Saudi drama, having presented a series of works that established his name in the Gulf and Arab artistic scene. His latest work was the series "Al-Marsa," which is adapted from the famous Turkish series "Time Goes By," known in the Arab world as "Ala Mar Al-Zaman."