دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى إعادة تنظيم حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض خلال 30 يومًا، مؤكدًا أن ما جرى «لا ينبغي أن يمر دون مراجعة». وأشاد بسرعة استجابة عناصر الخدمة السرية، واصفًا أداءهم بـ«المذهل»، رغم إقراره بأنه طلب التمهّل قليلًا لفهم تفاصيل الموقف قبل مغادرة الموقع.

هجوم على الديمقراطيين ورفض اتهامات المنفّذ

وفي مقابلة مع شبكة سي بي إس نيوز، وجّه ترمب انتقادات حادة للحزب الديمقراطي، معتبرًا أن «خطاب الكراهية» الذي يتبنونه يسهم في تغذية العنف السياسي، على حد تعبيره.
وشدد على أن الحدود أصبحت «أكثر صلابة»، وأن معدلات الجريمة شهدت تراجعًا ملحوظًا، رافضًا في الوقت ذاته الاتهامات التي أطلقها منفذ الهجوم، واصفًا إياها بالكاذبة، ومشيرًا إلى أن حالته «مضطربة».

رسائل غامضة تسبق إطلاق النار

على الجانب الآخر، بدأت تتكشف تفاصيل أكثر تعقيدًا حول منفذ الهجوم على حفل رابطة مراسلي البيت الأبيض، الذي أقيم في فندق واشنطن هيلتون.
وقبل دقائق من إطلاق النار، أرسل المشتبه به رسائل مطوّلة إلى أفراد من عائلته، قدّم فيها نفسه بوصفٍ غريب: «قاتل اتحادي ودود»، في صياغة تعكس حالة اضطراب فكري لافتة.

إشارات مبطّنة وتحقيقات متواصلة

ووفقًا لما اطّلعت عليه وكالة أسوشيتد برس، تضمنت الرسائل إشارات مبطّنة ومتكررة إلى سياسات ترمب دون ذكر اسمه صراحة، إلى جانب ما وصفه المشتبه به بـ«مظالم» مرتبطة بقرارات حكومية، من بينها عمليات أمريكية في شرق المحيط الهادئ.
ويعتبر المحققون هذه الرسائل، إلى جانب نشاطه على وسائل التواصل وشهادات عائلته، من أبرز المفاتيح لفهم دوافعه.

هوية المنفّذ وتحرك أمني سريع

المشتبه به، ويدعى كول توماس ألين، يبلغ 31 عامًا وينحدر من ولاية كاليفورنيا، حاول اختراق نقطة تفتيش أمنية وهو يحمل أسلحة وسكاكين، قبل أن يتم احتواء الموقف.
وكشفت التحقيقات أن شقيقه أبلغ الشرطة بعد تلقيه تلك الرسائل، ما أسهم في تسريع استجابة الأجهزة الأمنية واحتواء الحادثة