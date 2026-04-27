دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى إعادة تنظيم حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض خلال 30 يومًا، مؤكدًا أن ما جرى «لا ينبغي أن يمر دون مراجعة». وأشاد بسرعة استجابة عناصر الخدمة السرية، واصفًا أداءهم بـ«المذهل»، رغم إقراره بأنه طلب التمهّل قليلًا لفهم تفاصيل الموقف قبل مغادرة الموقع.
هجوم على الديمقراطيين ورفض اتهامات المنفّذ
وفي مقابلة مع شبكة سي بي إس نيوز، وجّه ترمب انتقادات حادة للحزب الديمقراطي، معتبرًا أن «خطاب الكراهية» الذي يتبنونه يسهم في تغذية العنف السياسي، على حد تعبيره.
وشدد على أن الحدود أصبحت «أكثر صلابة»، وأن معدلات الجريمة شهدت تراجعًا ملحوظًا، رافضًا في الوقت ذاته الاتهامات التي أطلقها منفذ الهجوم، واصفًا إياها بالكاذبة، ومشيرًا إلى أن حالته «مضطربة».
رسائل غامضة تسبق إطلاق النار
على الجانب الآخر، بدأت تتكشف تفاصيل أكثر تعقيدًا حول منفذ الهجوم على حفل رابطة مراسلي البيت الأبيض، الذي أقيم في فندق واشنطن هيلتون.
وقبل دقائق من إطلاق النار، أرسل المشتبه به رسائل مطوّلة إلى أفراد من عائلته، قدّم فيها نفسه بوصفٍ غريب: «قاتل اتحادي ودود»، في صياغة تعكس حالة اضطراب فكري لافتة.
إشارات مبطّنة وتحقيقات متواصلة
ووفقًا لما اطّلعت عليه وكالة أسوشيتد برس، تضمنت الرسائل إشارات مبطّنة ومتكررة إلى سياسات ترمب دون ذكر اسمه صراحة، إلى جانب ما وصفه المشتبه به بـ«مظالم» مرتبطة بقرارات حكومية، من بينها عمليات أمريكية في شرق المحيط الهادئ.
ويعتبر المحققون هذه الرسائل، إلى جانب نشاطه على وسائل التواصل وشهادات عائلته، من أبرز المفاتيح لفهم دوافعه.
هوية المنفّذ وتحرك أمني سريع
المشتبه به، ويدعى كول توماس ألين، يبلغ 31 عامًا وينحدر من ولاية كاليفورنيا، حاول اختراق نقطة تفتيش أمنية وهو يحمل أسلحة وسكاكين، قبل أن يتم احتواء الموقف.
وكشفت التحقيقات أن شقيقه أبلغ الشرطة بعد تلقيه تلك الرسائل، ما أسهم في تسريع استجابة الأجهزة الأمنية واحتواء الحادثة
U.S. President Donald Trump called for a reorganization of the White House Correspondents' Dinner within 30 days, considering that what happened should not go unreviewed. He praised the quick intervention of Secret Service agents, describing their performance as "amazing," although he acknowledged that he requested to take a moment to understand what was happening before leaving the site.
In the context of his remarks, Trump directed sharp criticisms at the Democrats during an interview with CBS News, arguing that the "hate speech" they embrace contributes to fueling political violence, as he put it, while also affirming that the borders have become "more secure" and that crime rates have seen a noticeable decline. He also firmly rejected the accusations made by the attacker, calling them false, and noting that his condition is "disturbed."
On the other hand, more complex details began to emerge regarding the attacker at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, which took place at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Just minutes before the shooting, the suspect sent lengthy messages to family members, introducing himself in a strange manner: "a friendly federal killer," in a formulation that reflects a notable intellectual disturbance.
The messages, which were reviewed by the Associated Press, contained veiled and repeated references to Trump’s policies without explicitly mentioning his name, and included what the suspect described as "grievances" related to government decisions, including U.S. operations in the East Pacific. Investigators consider these writings, along with his activity on social media and family testimonies, to be among the key elements for understanding his motives.
The suspect, named Cole Thomas Allen, is 31 years old and hails from California. He attempted to breach a security checkpoint while carrying weapons and knives before the situation was handled. Investigations revealed that his brother alerted the police after receiving those messages, which expedited the authorities' response.