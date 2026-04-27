U.S. President Donald Trump called for a reorganization of the White House Correspondents' Dinner within 30 days, considering that what happened should not go unreviewed. He praised the quick intervention of Secret Service agents, describing their performance as "amazing," although he acknowledged that he requested to take a moment to understand what was happening before leaving the site.

In the context of his remarks, Trump directed sharp criticisms at the Democrats during an interview with CBS News, arguing that the "hate speech" they embrace contributes to fueling political violence, as he put it, while also affirming that the borders have become "more secure" and that crime rates have seen a noticeable decline. He also firmly rejected the accusations made by the attacker, calling them false, and noting that his condition is "disturbed."

On the other hand, more complex details began to emerge regarding the attacker at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, which took place at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Just minutes before the shooting, the suspect sent lengthy messages to family members, introducing himself in a strange manner: "a friendly federal killer," in a formulation that reflects a notable intellectual disturbance.

The messages, which were reviewed by the Associated Press, contained veiled and repeated references to Trump’s policies without explicitly mentioning his name, and included what the suspect described as "grievances" related to government decisions, including U.S. operations in the East Pacific. Investigators consider these writings, along with his activity on social media and family testimonies, to be among the key elements for understanding his motives.

The suspect, named Cole Thomas Allen, is 31 years old and hails from California. He attempted to breach a security checkpoint while carrying weapons and knives before the situation was handled. Investigations revealed that his brother alerted the police after receiving those messages, which expedited the authorities' response.