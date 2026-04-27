Russia and North Korea have elevated the level of their military cooperation to a long-term phase, in a move that reflects the transformation of relations between the two countries into a broader strategic partnership, extending until 2031, amid rapid developments in the international scene.

Long-term Agreement

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang the agreement to establish military cooperation between the two countries on "solid long-term foundations," with plans to sign a joint plan for the period from 2027 to 2031 within this year.

Belousov confirmed that relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have reached a "unprecedented level," noting that 2026 will witness intensive activities of meetings and bilateral events in various fields.

Putin's Message

In parallel, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the opening of a complex and memorial museum for Korean soldiers, praising what he described as the "military brotherhood" between the two countries, and affirming that it has a long history.

Putin praised the role of North Korean forces in supporting Russian military operations, particularly in reclaiming parts of the Kursk region, considering that the Korean soldiers demonstrated "unmatched courage and dedication."

Expanding Cooperation

The relations between the two countries have seen rapid development since the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024, which includes a clause for mutual military assistance in the event that either party is attacked.

Cooperation was also strengthened during the war in Ukraine, where North Korean forces participated in combat alongside Russian forces, in addition to supplying Moscow with quantities of weapons and ammunition.

Strategic Partnership

Belousov's meeting with Kim Jong Un is part of a series of high-level visits, reflecting the transition of military cooperation from field support to a comprehensive strategic partnership, including joint planning, training, and technological exchange.