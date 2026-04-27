رفعت روسيا وكوريا الشمالية مستوى تعاونهما العسكري إلى مرحلة طويلة الأمد، في خطوة تعكس تحوّل العلاقات بين البلدين إلى شراكة إستراتيجية أوسع، تمتد حتى 2031، وسط تطورات متسارعة في المشهد الدولي.

اتفاق طويل الأمد

وأعلن وزير الدفاع الروسي أندريه بيلوسوف، خلال لقائه زعيم كوريا الشمالية كيم جونغ أون في بيونغ يانغ، الاتفاق على وضع التعاون العسكري بين البلدين على «أسس راسخة طويلة الأمد»، مع الاستعداد لتوقيع خطة مشتركة للفترة من 2027 إلى 2031 خلال العام الجاري.

وأكد بيلوسوف أن العلاقات بين موسكو وبيونغ يانغ بلغت «مستوى غير مسبوق»، مشيراً إلى أن 2026 سيشهد نشاطاً مكثفاً من اللقاءات والفعاليات الثنائية في مختلف المجالات.

رسالة بوتين

في موازاة ذلك، وجّه الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين رسالة تهنئة بمناسبة افتتاح مجمع ومتحف تذكاري للجنود الكوريين، مشيداً بما وصفه بـ«الأخوّة العسكرية» بين البلدين، ومؤكداً أن لها تاريخاً ممتداً.

وأشاد بوتين بدور القوات الكورية الشمالية في دعم العمليات العسكرية الروسية، خصوصاً في استعادة أجزاء من مقاطعة كورسك، معتبراً أن الجنود الكوريين أظهروا «شجاعة وتفانياً لا مثيل لهما».

تعاون يتسع

وشهدت العلاقات بين البلدين تطوراً متسارعاً منذ توقيع معاهدة الشراكة الإستراتيجية الشاملة في يونيو 2024، التي تتضمن بند المساعدة العسكرية المتبادلة، في حال تعرض أي من الطرفين لهجوم.

كما تعزز التعاون خلال الحرب في أوكرانيا، حيث شاركت قوات كورية شمالية في القتال إلى جانب القوات الروسية، إلى جانب تزويد موسكو بكميات من الأسلحة والذخيرة.

شراكة إستراتيجية

ويأتي لقاء بيلوسوف مع كيم جونغ أون ضمن سلسلة زيارات رفيعة المستوى، في خطوة تعكس انتقال التعاون العسكري من الدعم الميداني إلى شراكة إستراتيجية شاملة، تشمل التخطيط المشترك والتدريبات والتبادل التكنولوجي.