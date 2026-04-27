انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى منى بنت عبدالله القصبي، والدة كل من الدكتور نايف، ونوف، وهيفاء، وعبدالله أحمد ظهران، وأخت كل من هند، ومي، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي، وأسامة أبناء عبدالله القصبي.


وسيُصلى عليها غداً (الثلاثاء)، بعد صلاة الظهر في الحرم المكي، على أن يُوارى جثمانها الثرى في مقبرة المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.


ويتقبل العزاء للرجال أيام الثلاثاء والأربعاء والخميس بين صلاتي المغرب والعشاء في منزل عبدالله القصبي (رحمه الله)، فيما يقام عزاء النساء في منزل شقيقتها مي القصبي بجدة.


«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيدة، سائلة الله أن يتغمدها بواسع رحمته ويسكنها فسيح جناته ويلهم أهلها الصبر والسلوان. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.