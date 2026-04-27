May Allah have mercy on Muna bint Abdullah Al-Qasabi, the mother of Dr. Nayef, Nouf, Haifa, and Abdullah Ahmad Dhahran, and the sister of Hind, Mai, and the Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, and Osama, the children of Abdullah Al-Qasabi.



Her funeral prayer will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) after the Dhuhr prayer in the Grand Mosque in Mecca, and her body will be laid to rest in the Al-Mu'alla cemetery in Mecca.



Condolences for men will be accepted on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between the Maghrib and Isha prayers at the home of Abdullah Al-Qasabi (may Allah have mercy on him), while the women's condolences will be held at the home of her sister Mai Al-Qasabi in Jeddah.



“Okaz,” which is saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop her in His vast mercy, grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire her family with patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.