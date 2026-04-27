The Secretary of Jeddah Governorate, Saleh bin Ali Al-Turki, honored the Director General of Community Service, Majid Omar Al-Sulami, in recognition of his efforts in supporting community initiatives and events and enhancing community partnership to contribute to improving the quality of life.



This honor comes as part of the municipality's direction to support national initiatives and enhance integration between entities.



For his part, Al-Sulami expressed his pride in this honor, affirming that it motivates him to continue providing initiatives that serve the community.