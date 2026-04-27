كرّم أمين محافظة جدة صالح بن علي التركي مدير عام خدمة المجتمع ماجد عمر السلمي، تقديراً لجهوده في دعم المبادرات والفعاليات المجتمعية وتعزيز الشراكة المجتمعية بما يسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة.


ويأتي التكريم ضمن توجهات الأمانة لدعم المبادرات الوطنية وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات.


من جانبه، أعرب السلمي عن اعتزازه بهذا التكريم، مؤكداً أنه دافع لمواصلة تقديم مبادرات تخدم المجتمع.