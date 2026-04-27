استقبل أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم، محافظ بلجرشي نايف بن محمد الهزاني، ومدير فرع وزارة الرياضة بالمنطقة بندر الغامدي، ورئيس مجلس إدارة نادي الحجاز عبدالله الدويحي، وأعضاء مجلس الإدارة، وعدداً من لاعبات فريق السيدات، بمناسبة صعودهن إلى دوري الدرجة الأولى لكرة القدم.
وهنّأ الأمير حسام بن سعود الفريق بمناسبة الصعود، مشيداً بما تحقق من إنجاز، وبما قدمه الفريق من مستويات متميزة، مؤكداً أهمية الاستمرار في العمل وتحقيق مزيد من الإنجازات الرياضية التي تخدم المنطقة، متمنياً لهن دوام التوفيق والنجاح.
من جانبه، ثمّن رئيس نادي الحجاز دعم وتوجيهات أمير المنطقة، واهتمامه بتطور الرياضة في المنطقة.
The Prince of Al-Baha region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office the Governor of Baljurashi, Nayef bin Mohammed Al-Hazani, the Director of the Ministry of Sports branch in the region, Bandar Al-Ghamdi, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Hijaz Club, Abdullah Al-Duwaihi, board members, and a number of female players from the women's team, on the occasion of their promotion to the first division of football.
Prince Hussam bin Saud congratulated the team on their promotion, praising the achievements made and the distinguished levels the team has presented, emphasizing the importance of continuing to work and achieving more sports accomplishments that serve the region, wishing them continued success and prosperity.
For his part, the Chairman of Al-Hijaz Club appreciated the support and guidance of the Prince of the region and his interest in the development of sports in the area.