استقبل أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم، محافظ بلجرشي نايف بن محمد الهزاني، ومدير فرع وزارة الرياضة بالمنطقة بندر الغامدي، ورئيس مجلس إدارة نادي الحجاز عبدالله الدويحي، وأعضاء مجلس الإدارة، وعدداً من لاعبات فريق السيدات، بمناسبة صعودهن إلى دوري الدرجة الأولى لكرة القدم.


وهنّأ الأمير حسام بن سعود الفريق بمناسبة الصعود، مشيداً بما تحقق من إنجاز، وبما قدمه الفريق من مستويات متميزة، مؤكداً أهمية الاستمرار في العمل وتحقيق مزيد من الإنجازات الرياضية التي تخدم المنطقة، متمنياً لهن دوام التوفيق والنجاح.


من جانبه، ثمّن رئيس نادي الحجاز دعم وتوجيهات أمير المنطقة، واهتمامه بتطور الرياضة في المنطقة.