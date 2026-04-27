The Prince of Al-Baha region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office the Governor of Baljurashi, Nayef bin Mohammed Al-Hazani, the Director of the Ministry of Sports branch in the region, Bandar Al-Ghamdi, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Hijaz Club, Abdullah Al-Duwaihi, board members, and a number of female players from the women's team, on the occasion of their promotion to the first division of football.



Prince Hussam bin Saud congratulated the team on their promotion, praising the achievements made and the distinguished levels the team has presented, emphasizing the importance of continuing to work and achieving more sports accomplishments that serve the region, wishing them continued success and prosperity.



For his part, the Chairman of Al-Hijaz Club appreciated the support and guidance of the Prince of the region and his interest in the development of sports in the area.