واصل سامسون سبور سلسلة انتصاراته في الدوري التركي لكرة القدم بالفوز 3/ 2 على مضيفه آلانيا سبور، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ31 من المسابقة، اليوم (الإثنين).
وأنهى سامسون الشوط الأول متقدمًا بهدفي إلايس تافسان وجوليس أوليفر نتشام في الدقيقتين 37 و39، وأضاف ماريوس موانديلمادجي الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 91، فيما قلص آلانيا سبور الفارق بهدفين في اللحظات الأخيرة سجلهما جوفين يالشين وميشاك إيليا في الدقيقتين 96 و97. وحقق سامسون سبور انتصاره الثالث على التوالي ليرفع رصيده إلى 45 نقطة في المركز السابع، بينما تجمد رصيد آلانيا سبور عند 33 نقطة في المركز الـ12.
Samsunspor continued its winning streak in the Turkish football league by defeating its host Alanyaspor 3-2, in the 31st round of the competition today (Monday).
Samsun ended the first half leading with goals from Elyas Tafsan and Jules Olivier Ntcham in the 37th and 39th minutes, and Marius Mwandilamadji added the third goal in the 91st minute, while Alanyaspor reduced the deficit with two late goals scored by Juvin Yalcin and Michak Ilia in the 96th and 97th minutes. Samsunspor achieved its third consecutive victory, raising its points total to 45 in seventh place, while Alanyaspor's points remained at 33 in twelfth place.