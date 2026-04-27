واصل سامسون سبور سلسلة انتصاراته في الدوري التركي لكرة القدم بالفوز 3/ 2 على مضيفه آلانيا سبور، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ31 من المسابقة، اليوم (الإثنين).


وأنهى سامسون الشوط الأول متقدمًا بهدفي إلايس تافسان وجوليس أوليفر نتشام في الدقيقتين 37 و39، وأضاف ماريوس موانديلمادجي الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 91، فيما قلص آلانيا سبور الفارق بهدفين في اللحظات الأخيرة سجلهما جوفين يالشين وميشاك إيليا في الدقيقتين 96 و97. وحقق سامسون سبور انتصاره الثالث على التوالي ليرفع رصيده إلى 45 نقطة في المركز السابع، بينما تجمد رصيد آلانيا سبور عند 33 نقطة في المركز الـ12.