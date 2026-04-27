Samsunspor continued its winning streak in the Turkish football league by defeating its host Alanyaspor 3-2, in the 31st round of the competition today (Monday).



Samsun ended the first half leading with goals from Elyas Tafsan and Jules Olivier Ntcham in the 37th and 39th minutes, and Marius Mwandilamadji added the third goal in the 91st minute, while Alanyaspor reduced the deficit with two late goals scored by Juvin Yalcin and Michak Ilia in the 96th and 97th minutes. Samsunspor achieved its third consecutive victory, raising its points total to 45 in seventh place, while Alanyaspor's points remained at 33 in twelfth place.