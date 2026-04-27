استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه، لاعب المنتخب السعودي للكاراتيه إبراهيم بن محمد العمري، بمناسبة تحقيقه عدداً من الإنجازات المحلية والدولية، بحضور مدير فرع وزارة الرياضة بالمنطقة حاتم أبو سلامة.
وهنّأ الأمير سعود بن نهار اللاعب على ما حققه من منجزات مشرّفة، متمنياً له دوام التوفيق ومواصلة تحقيق النجاحات التي ترفع اسم الوطن في المحافل الدولية، واستمع إلى أبرز مشاركات اللاعب وإنجازاته في البطولات الخارجية.
من جانبه، عبّر العمري عن شكره وتقديره لسمو نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، مشيراً إلى أن توجيهاته تمثل حافزاً كبيراً لمواصلة العطاء وتحقيق المزيد من الإنجازات.
The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received the Saudi karate national team player Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Amri in his office, on the occasion of his achievements in several local and international competitions, in the presence of the Director of the Sports Ministry branch in the region, Hatem Abu Salama.
Prince Saud bin Nahar congratulated the player on his honorable achievements, wishing him continued success and the ability to achieve more victories that elevate the name of the nation in international forums, and he listened to the player's most notable participations and accomplishments in foreign championships.
For his part, Al-Amri expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, noting that his guidance represents a great motivation to continue giving and achieving more accomplishments.