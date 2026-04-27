استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه، لاعب المنتخب السعودي للكاراتيه إبراهيم بن محمد العمري، بمناسبة تحقيقه عدداً من الإنجازات المحلية والدولية، بحضور مدير فرع وزارة الرياضة بالمنطقة حاتم أبو سلامة.


وهنّأ الأمير سعود بن نهار اللاعب على ما حققه من منجزات مشرّفة، متمنياً له دوام التوفيق ومواصلة تحقيق النجاحات التي ترفع اسم الوطن في المحافل الدولية، واستمع إلى أبرز مشاركات اللاعب وإنجازاته في البطولات الخارجية.


من جانبه، عبّر العمري عن شكره وتقديره لسمو نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، مشيراً إلى أن توجيهاته تمثل حافزاً كبيراً لمواصلة العطاء وتحقيق المزيد من الإنجازات.