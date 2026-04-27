The coach of Al-Hazm team, Jalal Qadri, has succeeded in etching his name among the distinguished coaches in Saudi stadiums, after achieving his 35th victory in his coaching career in the Saudi league.



This historic number came after his team triumphed over Al-Riyadh Club with a score of two goals to one, in a match that featured artistic touches.



This figure reflects the rich career and extensive experience that the Tunisian coach Jalal Qadri has gained in the Roshan League competitions, as this tally of victories is the result of diligent work and a journey that has seen him move through several coaching stations, starting from Al-Adalah and Al-Nahda clubs, repeatedly with Al-Khaleej and Dhamak clubs, leading up to his current coaching position at Al-Hazm. This numerical achievement proves the significant technical value that Qadri adds to the clubs he oversees, as well as his continuous ability to adapt to various technical circumstances to achieve positive results in one of the strongest Arab and Asian leagues.