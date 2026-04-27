نجح مدرب فريق الحزم جلال قادري في تدوين اسمه ضمن سجلات المدربين المميزين في الملاعب السعودية، وذلك بعد وصوله إلى الفوز الـ35 في مسيرته التدريبية بالدوري السعودي.


وجاء هذا الرقم التاريخي عقب تفوق فريقه على نادي الرياض بنتيجة هدفين مقابل هدف واحد، في لقاء شهد لمسات فنية.


ويعكس هذا الرقم المسيرة الحافلة والخبرة العريضة التي اكتسبها المدرب التونسي جلال قادري في منافسات دوري روشن، إذ جاءت هذه الحصيلة من الانتصارات ثمرة عمل دؤوب ورحلة تنقل خلالها بين محطات تدريبية عدة، بدأت من نادي العدالة والنهضة، مراراً بناديي الخليج وضمك، وصولاً إلى قيادته الفنية الحالية لنادي الحزم، ويبرهن هذا الإنجاز الرقمي على القيمة الفنية الكبيرة التي يضيفها قادري للأندية التي يشرف عليها، وقدرته المستمرة على التكيف مع مختلف الظروف الفنية لتحقيق النتائج الإيجابية في واحدٍ من أقوى الدوريات العربية والآسيوية.