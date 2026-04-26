تبادل رئيس الجالية المصرية في فرنسا صالح فرهود الاتهامات والانتقادات مع وكيلة نقابة المهن الموسيقية الفنانة نادية مصطفى، حول الوضع الصحي للفنان هاني شاكر.

سعي لـ«الترند»

وعبر صفحتها على «فيسبوك»، صرحت مصطفى: «لا أحتاج لـ«ترند» ولم أسعَ له يوماً، فهل يعقل أن أبحث عن الشهرة على حساب الحالة الإنسانية لأخي هاني شاكر؟».

وأضافت: «أنا أنقل معلومات مباشرة من نهلة توفيق زوجة شاكر، التي نتابع الحالة معها لحظة بلحظة»، مشيرة إلى استياء زوجة الفنان الكبير من تصريحات رئيس الجالية، مؤكدة أنه لم يتواصل معها أو مع نجلها شريف، أو مع القنصلية المصرية.

محاسبة قانونية

واختتمت بيانها بتحذير، مؤكدة بأن الاتهامات «لن تمر مرور الكرام»، وأن كل شخص مسؤول عن كلمته سيحاسب قانونياً وأخلاقياً، داعية إلى وقف العبث بمشاعر الناس واستغلال الأزمات الإنسانية.

معلومات غير دقيقة

من جانبه، عبر فرهود، في تصريحات إعلامية، عن استيائه من التصريحات المنسوبة للفنانة نادية مصطفى، مؤكداً أن ما صدر عنها من معلومات غير دقيقة لا يمسه شخصياً بقدر ما يستوجب توضيح الحقائق للرأي العام، وإبراز دور الجالية في دعم الرموز المصرية بالخارج.

صالح فرهود
صالح فرهود

هاني شاكر

وقال فرهود: «تناول الحالة الصحية للفنان هاني شاكر يجب أن يتم بدقة واحترام»، مشيراً إلى أن ما قاموا به كان بدافع المساندة والدعاء، وليس بحثاً عن «ترند» أو تداول أخبار غير مؤكدة مثل شائعات توقف القلب أو النزيف، مؤكداً أن هذه الادعاءات لا تستند إلى منطق.

مسيرة طويلة

واستعاد فرهود مسيرته في العمل العام وعلاقاته الممتدة بالوسط الفني، مشيراً إلى تنظيمه حفلات دعم إنسانية منذ التسعينيات، من بينها حفل دعم منكوبي الزلزال، الذي شارك فيه عدد من الفنانين الراحلين وكبار النجوم مثل فريد شوقي، وسهير البابلي، وسمير صبري، وليلى علوي، مؤكداً أن نشاطه ممتد لأكثر من 46 عاماً داخل فرنسا.

رسالة مباشرة

ووجه فرهود رسالة مباشرة إلى نادية مصطفى، مؤكداً أنه شخصية معروفة لدى الدولة المصرية بدوره وخدماته للجالية، وأن تاريخه في باريس يشهد عليه الجميع، مشيراً إلى أن الدولة تدرك جيداً حجم ما يقدمه.

وأضاف: «ما يتم تداوله عن الحالة الصحية للفنان هاني شاكر مبالغ فيه»، مؤكداً أن الفريق الطبي يتابع حالته بشكل دقيق، وأنه لا يلتفت لمحاولات التشكيك أو الهجوم، قائلاً إنه لا يسعى وراء الترند ولا يهتم بالجدل.

واختتم تصريحاته بالتأكيد على استمراره في أداء دوره الوطني تجاه الجالية المصرية في فرنسا، مشدداً على أن محاولات «أعداء النجاح» لن تؤثر على عمله، وأن الحقائق ستتضح مع الوقت، وسيظل ملتزماً بخدمة أبناء الوطن في الخارج.