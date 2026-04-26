تبادل رئيس الجالية المصرية في فرنسا صالح فرهود الاتهامات والانتقادات مع وكيلة نقابة المهن الموسيقية الفنانة نادية مصطفى، حول الوضع الصحي للفنان هاني شاكر.
سعي لـ«الترند»
وعبر صفحتها على «فيسبوك»، صرحت مصطفى: «لا أحتاج لـ«ترند» ولم أسعَ له يوماً، فهل يعقل أن أبحث عن الشهرة على حساب الحالة الإنسانية لأخي هاني شاكر؟».
وأضافت: «أنا أنقل معلومات مباشرة من نهلة توفيق زوجة شاكر، التي نتابع الحالة معها لحظة بلحظة»، مشيرة إلى استياء زوجة الفنان الكبير من تصريحات رئيس الجالية، مؤكدة أنه لم يتواصل معها أو مع نجلها شريف، أو مع القنصلية المصرية.
محاسبة قانونية
واختتمت بيانها بتحذير، مؤكدة بأن الاتهامات «لن تمر مرور الكرام»، وأن كل شخص مسؤول عن كلمته سيحاسب قانونياً وأخلاقياً، داعية إلى وقف العبث بمشاعر الناس واستغلال الأزمات الإنسانية.
معلومات غير دقيقة
من جانبه، عبر فرهود، في تصريحات إعلامية، عن استيائه من التصريحات المنسوبة للفنانة نادية مصطفى، مؤكداً أن ما صدر عنها من معلومات غير دقيقة لا يمسه شخصياً بقدر ما يستوجب توضيح الحقائق للرأي العام، وإبراز دور الجالية في دعم الرموز المصرية بالخارج.
صالح فرهود
هاني شاكر
وقال فرهود: «تناول الحالة الصحية للفنان هاني شاكر يجب أن يتم بدقة واحترام»، مشيراً إلى أن ما قاموا به كان بدافع المساندة والدعاء، وليس بحثاً عن «ترند» أو تداول أخبار غير مؤكدة مثل شائعات توقف القلب أو النزيف، مؤكداً أن هذه الادعاءات لا تستند إلى منطق.
مسيرة طويلة
واستعاد فرهود مسيرته في العمل العام وعلاقاته الممتدة بالوسط الفني، مشيراً إلى تنظيمه حفلات دعم إنسانية منذ التسعينيات، من بينها حفل دعم منكوبي الزلزال، الذي شارك فيه عدد من الفنانين الراحلين وكبار النجوم مثل فريد شوقي، وسهير البابلي، وسمير صبري، وليلى علوي، مؤكداً أن نشاطه ممتد لأكثر من 46 عاماً داخل فرنسا.
رسالة مباشرة
ووجه فرهود رسالة مباشرة إلى نادية مصطفى، مؤكداً أنه شخصية معروفة لدى الدولة المصرية بدوره وخدماته للجالية، وأن تاريخه في باريس يشهد عليه الجميع، مشيراً إلى أن الدولة تدرك جيداً حجم ما يقدمه.
وأضاف: «ما يتم تداوله عن الحالة الصحية للفنان هاني شاكر مبالغ فيه»، مؤكداً أن الفريق الطبي يتابع حالته بشكل دقيق، وأنه لا يلتفت لمحاولات التشكيك أو الهجوم، قائلاً إنه لا يسعى وراء الترند ولا يهتم بالجدل.
واختتم تصريحاته بالتأكيد على استمراره في أداء دوره الوطني تجاه الجالية المصرية في فرنسا، مشدداً على أن محاولات «أعداء النجاح» لن تؤثر على عمله، وأن الحقائق ستتضح مع الوقت، وسيظل ملتزماً بخدمة أبناء الوطن في الخارج.
The head of the Egyptian community in France, Saleh Farhoud, exchanged accusations and criticisms with the agent of the Musicians Syndicate, artist Nadia Mostafa, regarding the health condition of artist Hani Shakir.
Aiming for "Trend"
Through her Facebook page, Mostafa stated: "I do not need a 'trend' and have never sought it; is it reasonable for me to seek fame at the expense of the humanitarian situation of my brother Hani Shakir?"
She added: "I am conveying information directly from Nahla Tawfiq, Shakir's wife, with whom we are following the situation moment by moment," pointing out the great artist's wife's displeasure with the statements made by the head of the community, confirming that he has not communicated with her or her son Sherif, nor with the Egyptian consulate.
Legal Accountability
She concluded her statement with a warning, emphasizing that the accusations "will not go unpunished," and that everyone responsible for their words will be held legally and morally accountable, calling for an end to the manipulation of people's feelings and the exploitation of humanitarian crises.
Inaccurate Information
For his part, Farhoud expressed, in media statements, his displeasure with the statements attributed to artist Nadia Mostafa, confirming that what she said was inaccurate and does not personally affect him as much as it requires clarifying the facts to the public and highlighting the role of the community in supporting Egyptian icons abroad.
Hani Shakir
Farhoud said: "The discussion of artist Hani Shakir's health condition should be done with accuracy and respect," pointing out that what they did was out of support and prayer, not seeking a "trend" or circulating unconfirmed news like rumors of heart failure or bleeding, affirming that these claims are not based on logic.
A Long Journey
Farhoud recalled his long journey in public work and his extended relationships within the artistic community, noting that he has organized humanitarian support concerts since the 1990s, including a concert to support earthquake victims, which featured several late artists and major stars such as Farid Shawqi, Suhair Al-Babli, Samir Sabry, and Laila Elwi, affirming that his activity has extended for more than 46 years in France.
A Direct Message
Farhoud sent a direct message to Nadia Mostafa, confirming that he is a well-known figure to the Egyptian state for his role and services to the community, and that his history in Paris is witnessed by all, pointing out that the state is well aware of the extent of what he provides.
He added: "What is being circulated about artist Hani Shakir's health condition is exaggerated," affirming that the medical team is closely monitoring his condition, and that he does not pay attention to attempts to cast doubt or attack, stating that he does not seek trends and is not interested in controversy.
He concluded his statements by emphasizing his continued commitment to his national role towards the Egyptian community in France, stressing that attempts by "enemies of success" will not affect his work, and that the truths will become clear over time, and he will remain committed to serving the sons of the homeland abroad.