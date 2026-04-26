The head of the Egyptian community in France, Saleh Farhoud, exchanged accusations and criticisms with the agent of the Musicians Syndicate, artist Nadia Mostafa, regarding the health condition of artist Hani Shakir.

Aiming for "Trend"

Through her Facebook page, Mostafa stated: "I do not need a 'trend' and have never sought it; is it reasonable for me to seek fame at the expense of the humanitarian situation of my brother Hani Shakir?"

She added: "I am conveying information directly from Nahla Tawfiq, Shakir's wife, with whom we are following the situation moment by moment," pointing out the great artist's wife's displeasure with the statements made by the head of the community, confirming that he has not communicated with her or her son Sherif, nor with the Egyptian consulate.

Legal Accountability

She concluded her statement with a warning, emphasizing that the accusations "will not go unpunished," and that everyone responsible for their words will be held legally and morally accountable, calling for an end to the manipulation of people's feelings and the exploitation of humanitarian crises.

Inaccurate Information

For his part, Farhoud expressed, in media statements, his displeasure with the statements attributed to artist Nadia Mostafa, confirming that what she said was inaccurate and does not personally affect him as much as it requires clarifying the facts to the public and highlighting the role of the community in supporting Egyptian icons abroad.

Hani Shakir

Farhoud said: "The discussion of artist Hani Shakir's health condition should be done with accuracy and respect," pointing out that what they did was out of support and prayer, not seeking a "trend" or circulating unconfirmed news like rumors of heart failure or bleeding, affirming that these claims are not based on logic.

A Long Journey

Farhoud recalled his long journey in public work and his extended relationships within the artistic community, noting that he has organized humanitarian support concerts since the 1990s, including a concert to support earthquake victims, which featured several late artists and major stars such as Farid Shawqi, Suhair Al-Babli, Samir Sabry, and Laila Elwi, affirming that his activity has extended for more than 46 years in France.

A Direct Message

Farhoud sent a direct message to Nadia Mostafa, confirming that he is a well-known figure to the Egyptian state for his role and services to the community, and that his history in Paris is witnessed by all, pointing out that the state is well aware of the extent of what he provides.

He added: "What is being circulated about artist Hani Shakir's health condition is exaggerated," affirming that the medical team is closely monitoring his condition, and that he does not pay attention to attempts to cast doubt or attack, stating that he does not seek trends and is not interested in controversy.

He concluded his statements by emphasizing his continued commitment to his national role towards the Egyptian community in France, stressing that attempts by "enemies of success" will not affect his work, and that the truths will become clear over time, and he will remain committed to serving the sons of the homeland abroad.