شهد سباق «ناسكار» ضمن سلسلة «كأس ناسكار» في الولايات المتحدة، أمس (الأحد)، حادث تصادم جماعي ضخم خلال منافسات سباق «جاك لينك 500» على حلبة تالاديغا سوبرسبيدواي بولاية ألاباما، في واقعة تُعرف تقليدياً في عالم السباقات باسم «الحادث الكبير» (The Big One)، نظراً لاتساع نطاقها وعدد السيارات المتضررة.


ووفقاً للموقع الرسمي لـ«ناسكار»، وقع الحادث في اللفة 115 عندما تلقى متصدر السباق بوبا والاس دفعة قوية من الخلف أثناء السير بسرعات عالية في المسار المستقيم الخلفي، ما أدى إلى فقدانه السيطرة وانحراف سيارته نحو الجدار الخارجي، قبل أن تتداخل السيارات خلفه في مشهد تصادم متسلسل واسع.


وأشارت تقارير أمريكية إلى أن الحادث وقع في مرحلة كانت فيها السيارات تسير بشكل متقارب للغاية، بل في بعض الأحيان بأربعة مسارات متوازية، ما زاد من حدة الاصطدام وسرعة انتشاره بين السائقين، حيث تحولت الحلبة خلال ثوانٍ إلى ما يشبه «سحابة من الدخان والحطام» نتيجة تعدد الاصطدامات.


وأكدت المصادر أن ما لا يقل عن 26 سيارة من أصل 40 مشاركة تعرضت لأضرار متفاوتة، ما يجعل الحادث من بين الأكبر في الموسم الحالي، حيث شمل عدداً من أبرز الأسماء في البطولة، مثل جوي لوغانو، رايان بلاني، كايل لارسون وبراد كيسيلوفسكي، إلى جانب بوبا والاس نفسه الذي كان في صدارة السباق لحظة وقوع الحادث.


وبحسب التفاصيل، تم رفع العلم الأحمر وإيقاف السباق عند اللفة 116 لإتاحة المجال أمام فرق السلامة لإزالة الحطام وتأمين المسار، وسط أضرار كبيرة طالت عدداً واسعاً من السيارات، فيما خضع السائقون لفحوصات طبية احترازية، دون تسجيل إصابات خطيرة.


وفي تعليق أولي، وصف بوبا والاس الحادث بأنه «مؤسف»، مشيراً إلى أن الدفع القوي بين السيارات في هذه النوعية من الحلبات عالية السرعة قد يؤدي بسهولة إلى فقدان السيطرة، وهو ما حدث بالفعل وأدى إلى هذا التصادم الواسع.


ويُعد هذا النوع من الحوادث شائعاً نسبياً في حلبات السرعة الفائقة مثل تالاديغا، حيث تعتمد المنافسة على التلاحم الشديد بين السيارات لتحقيق السرعة القصوى، ما يجعل أي احتكاك بسيط سبباً في سلسلة تصادمات كبيرة يصعب تفاديها.


ورغم الحادث الكبير، استؤنف السباق لاحقاً، وتمكن السائق الشاب كارسون هوسفار من تحقيق أول فوز له في مسيرته ضمن هذه السلسلة، بعد نهاية مثيرة شهدت تنافساً محتدماً حتى الأمتار الأخيرة.