The "NASCAR" race within the "NASCAR Cup Series" in the United States witnessed a massive multi-car crash yesterday (Sunday) during the "Geico 500" race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, an incident traditionally known in the racing world as "The Big One," due to its scale and the number of cars involved.



According to the official NASCAR website, the crash occurred on lap 115 when race leader Bubba Wallace received a hard push from behind while traveling at high speeds on the back straightaway, causing him to lose control and veer into the outside wall, before cars behind him became entangled in a wide chain-reaction crash.



American reports indicated that the crash happened at a time when the cars were racing extremely close together, sometimes in four parallel lanes, which intensified the collision and accelerated its spread among the drivers, as the track turned into what resembled "a cloud of smoke and debris" within seconds due to the multiple impacts.



Sources confirmed that at least 26 out of the 40 participating cars sustained varying degrees of damage, making this incident one of the largest of the current season, involving several prominent names in the championship, such as Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Brad Keselowski, along with Bubba Wallace himself, who was leading the race at the moment of the crash.



According to the details, a red flag was raised, and the race was halted on lap 116 to allow safety crews to clear the debris and secure the track, amidst significant damage affecting a wide number of cars, while drivers underwent precautionary medical checks, with no serious injuries reported.



In an initial comment, Bubba Wallace described the crash as "unfortunate," noting that the hard pushing between cars in these high-speed tracks can easily lead to a loss of control, which indeed happened and resulted in this widespread collision.



This type of crash is relatively common in superspeedway tracks like Talladega, where competition relies on close proximity between cars to achieve maximum speed, making any slight contact a cause for a series of large collisions that are difficult to avoid.



Despite the big crash, the race resumed later, and young driver Carson Hocevar managed to secure his first career victory in this series after an exciting finish that saw intense competition until the final meters.