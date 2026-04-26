أكد المتحدث باسم رئاسة مجلس الوزراء المصري المستشار محمد الحمصاني أن اللجنة المركزية لإدارة الأزمات وافقت خلال اجتماعها اليوم على إيقاف العمل بقرار غلق المحلات العامة والمراكز التجارية والمطاعم فى تمام الساعة الـ11 مساء، والعودة إلى المواعيد الطبيعية المعمول بها سابقاً.
وصرح المستشار الحمصاني بأنه تم خلال الاجتماع استعراض مستجدات تداعيات الأزمة الراهنة، وآخر تطورات موقف العمليات العسكرية «الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ـ الإيرانية»، وانعكاسات تلك العمليات على الأوضاع الاقتصادية، إقليمياً وعالمياً، وكذا على المستوى المحلي.
تنسيق وتعاون
وتناول رئيس مجلس الوزراء مصطفى مدبولي، خلال الاجتماع، جهود مختلف جهات الدولة المعنية للتعامل مع تداعيات ومستجدات هذه الأزمة غير المسبوقة، وما يتم إعداده بشكل متواصل ومستمر من سيناريوهات مختلفة، وفقاً لرؤى وتوقعات أمد الصراع، ومدى اتساع دائرته، وأشار إلى ما يتم من تنسيق وتعاون بين مختلف الجهات لتأمين أرصدة واحتياطات بكميات ومدد طويلة من السلع والمنتجات البترولية، تنفيذاً لتوجيهات رئيس الجمهورية عبدالفتاح السيسي في هذا الشأن، وبما يسهم في توفير وتلبية مختلف المتطلبات الاستهلاكية والإنتاجية.
The spokesperson for the Egyptian Prime Minister's Office, Counselor Mohamed Al-Homsani, confirmed that the Central Crisis Management Committee approved during its meeting today to suspend the decision to close public shops, commercial centers, and restaurants at 11 PM, and to return to the normal operating hours that were previously in place.
Counselor Al-Homsani stated that during the meeting, the latest developments regarding the current crisis and the latest updates on the military operations involving the "American-Israeli-Iranian" conflict were reviewed, as well as the implications of these operations on economic conditions, both regionally and globally, as well as at the local level.
Coordination and Cooperation
During the meeting, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly discussed the efforts of various state agencies concerned with addressing the repercussions and developments of this unprecedented crisis, and what is continuously being prepared in terms of different scenarios, according to the visions and expectations regarding the duration of the conflict and the extent of its expansion. He pointed out the coordination and cooperation taking place among various entities to secure stocks and reserves of goods and petroleum products in large quantities and for extended periods, in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in this regard, and in a manner that contributes to providing and meeting various consumer and production needs.