أكد المتحدث باسم رئاسة مجلس الوزراء المصري المستشار محمد الحمصاني أن اللجنة المركزية لإدارة الأزمات وافقت خلال اجتماعها اليوم على إيقاف العمل بقرار غلق المحلات العامة والمراكز التجارية والمطاعم فى تمام الساعة الـ11 مساء، والعودة إلى المواعيد الطبيعية المعمول بها سابقاً.


وصرح المستشار الحمصاني بأنه تم خلال الاجتماع استعراض مستجدات تداعيات الأزمة الراهنة، وآخر تطورات موقف العمليات العسكرية «الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ـ الإيرانية»، وانعكاسات تلك العمليات على الأوضاع الاقتصادية، إقليمياً وعالمياً، وكذا على المستوى المحلي.

تنسيق وتعاون


وتناول رئيس مجلس الوزراء مصطفى مدبولي، خلال الاجتماع، جهود مختلف جهات الدولة المعنية للتعامل مع تداعيات ومستجدات هذه الأزمة غير المسبوقة، وما يتم إعداده بشكل متواصل ومستمر من سيناريوهات مختلفة، وفقاً لرؤى وتوقعات أمد الصراع، ومدى اتساع دائرته، وأشار إلى ما يتم من تنسيق وتعاون بين مختلف الجهات لتأمين أرصدة واحتياطات بكميات ومدد طويلة من السلع والمنتجات البترولية، تنفيذاً لتوجيهات رئيس الجمهورية عبدالفتاح السيسي في هذا الشأن، وبما يسهم في توفير وتلبية مختلف المتطلبات الاستهلاكية والإنتاجية.