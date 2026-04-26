The spokesperson for the Egyptian Prime Minister's Office, Counselor Mohamed Al-Homsani, confirmed that the Central Crisis Management Committee approved during its meeting today to suspend the decision to close public shops, commercial centers, and restaurants at 11 PM, and to return to the normal operating hours that were previously in place.



Counselor Al-Homsani stated that during the meeting, the latest developments regarding the current crisis and the latest updates on the military operations involving the "American-Israeli-Iranian" conflict were reviewed, as well as the implications of these operations on economic conditions, both regionally and globally, as well as at the local level.

Coordination and Cooperation



During the meeting, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly discussed the efforts of various state agencies concerned with addressing the repercussions and developments of this unprecedented crisis, and what is continuously being prepared in terms of different scenarios, according to the visions and expectations regarding the duration of the conflict and the extent of its expansion. He pointed out the coordination and cooperation taking place among various entities to secure stocks and reserves of goods and petroleum products in large quantities and for extended periods, in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in this regard, and in a manner that contributes to providing and meeting various consumer and production needs.