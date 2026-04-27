أكد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود أن (رؤية المملكة 2030) أحدثت -بتوفيق الله وفضله- ثم بتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود نقلة نوعية في مسيرة تنمية البلاد، بما حققته من تحول شامل وملموس في المناحي الاقتصادية، والخدمات، والبنية التحتية واللوجستية، وجوانب الحياة الاجتماعية، واستهلت في عام 2026 مرحلتها الثالثة والأخيرة التي تمتد لخمس سنوات قادمة حتى عام 2030، محافظة فيها على التركيز على أهدافها طويلة المدى مع تكييف أساليب التنفيذ وفق متطلبات المرحلة، بما يدفع باستدامة التقدم والازدهار ويجعل المملكة في طليعة الدول تقدمًا.


وشدد ولي العهد على أن استثمار الرؤية الأهم منذ إطلاقها كان ولا يزال وسيظل منصبًا على أبناء وبنات الوطن، من خلال تأهيلهم وتطوير أدائهم ورفع كفاءتهم وجعلهم في موقع تنافسي متقدم مع نظرائهم في دول العالم كافة.


ووجه ولي العهد الأجهزة الحكومية، كلٌّ في ما يخصه، بمواصلة الجهد، واستشراف الفرص واستثمارها لتقديم كل ما فيه مصلحة للوطن والمواطن والاقتصاد الوطني، مشيدًا بما أثمرت عنه جهود السنوات الماضية من تنمية وطنية شاملة ومستدامة وضعت المواطن السعودي في مركز اهتمامها، واستهدفت الريادة العالمية في مختلف مجالاتها.

الوصول لأعلى معدلات الجاهزية


وأشار ولي العهد إلى أن (رؤية المملكة 2030) تستهل مرحلتها الثالثة والأخيرة خلال عام (2026) وحتى عام (2030)، وتدخل ذروة التنفيذ للبرامج والإستراتيجيات الوطنية، في ظل وصول أدوات التحول إلى أعلى معدلات الجاهزية، وهي ماضية في تحقيق أهدافها، عبر ترسيخ مكتسبات التحول الوطني، والاقتصادي، والاجتماعي، ومضاعفة الجهود لتسريع وتيرة الإنجاز.


وشدد ولي العهد على أنه بالرغم من التقلبات العالمية، والاضطرابات الاقتصادية، والسياسية التي ألقت بظلالها على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي خلال العقد الماضي إلا أن (رؤية المملكة 2030) حافظت على مسيرة التقدم وتحقيق زخم من الإنجازات النوعية عبر ما انتهجته من تخطيط إستراتيجي وسياسات مالية محكمة قائمة على المرونة والاستباقية في استشراف تحديات وفرص المستقبل.

أسس متينة لنمو القطاعات الاقتصادية


جاء ذلك إثر استعراض مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية لتحديثات (رؤية المملكة 2030)، التي وضعت بعد مرور مرحلتيها الأولى والثانية أسسًا متينة للنمو في القطاعات الاقتصادية المتنوعة، وحققت زخمًا من الإنجازات ورصيدًا من المكتسبات، ولتعظيم هذا النجاح، تأتي مرحلتها الثالثة التي تمتد من عام (2026) وحتى عام (2030) دافعة نحو مضاعفة العمل، وسيستمر فيها تسارع وتيرة الإنجاز واقتناص فرص النمو، ومواصلة الإنفاق الحكومي الرأسمالي، وتعزيز دور صندوق الاستثمارات العامة وصندوق التنمية الوطني في تحفيز الاستثمارات المحلية، إلى جانب توسيع دور القطاع الخاص في دعم النمو والتنويع الاقتصادي، وزيادة المحتوى المحلي، كما سيستمر العمل على متابعة المبادرات الجارية وتوجيهها، وتنفيذ البرامج والخطط المتعلقة بتطوير البنية التحتية، ورفع جودة الخدمات الأساسية المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين، والاستثمار في قدرات أبناء وبنات المملكة لتحقيق التنمية الشاملة، والريادة في مختلف المجالات.

استمرار رحلة السعودية في الريادة


ولفت المجلس إلى أن المرحلة الثالثة ستشهد تتابع إطلاق الإستراتيجيات الوطنية القطاعية منها والمناطقية بوصفها أدوات تنفيذية طويلة المدى تُكمل ما بدأته برامج تحقيق الرؤية، مع تركيز وتغطية أشمل، تخدم أهداف المرحلة، وتسهم في تحقيق أهداف الرؤية وتضمن استدامة الأثر لما بعد عام (2030).


وأكد أن الوصول بنهاية المرحلة الثالثة من (رؤية المملكة 2030) إلى عام (2030) لا يمثل وجهة نهائية تقف عندها جهود التنمية في المملكة العربية السعودية، بل تشكل بنيانًا للجهود التنموية اللاحقة التي ستشهدها المملكة في عقودها القادمة، لتستمر رحلة المملكة في الريادة ما دامت هذه البلاد، وما دامت قيادتها الرشيدة، وشعبها الطموح.


ونوه المجلس بتبني (رؤية المملكة 2030) مبدأ الاستدامة باعتبارها قيمة أصيلة في منهجها، ففي كل مرحلة من مراحلها بنت إنجازاتها على ما رسخته في المرحلة التي تسبقها، بما يضمن تحقيق الأثر المستدام.

تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030


وأشار المجلس إلى أن 93% من مؤشرات أداء الرؤية حققت مستهدفاتها السنوية أو شارفت على تحقيقها، وتجاوزت العديد من المؤشرات مستهدفاتها المرحلية أو مستهدفات 2030، فيما شكلت مبادرات الرؤية المكتملة أو التي تسير وفق مسارها الصحيح 90% من إجمالي المبادرات البالغ عددها 1290 مبادرة، وذلك بعد مرور المرحلتين الأولى والثانية من (رؤية المملكة 2030) التي شهدت موجة واسعة من الإصلاحات الهيكلية والاقتصادية والمالية والتشريعية التي تجاوزت 1000 إصلاح و1200 إجراء، شملت إصدارات وتحديثات لتنظيمات ولوائح وتأسيس الكيانات المنظمة، لوضع أسس التحول وتهيئة البيئة الممكنة له؛ فأسهمت بدورها في فتح القطاعات الاقتصادية وخلق فرص نمو جديدة، وتمكين المواطن والقطاع الخاص وجذب الاستثمارات المحلية والأجنبية، وتحسين جودة الحياة في المملكة، وترسيخ ريادتها العالمية التي عززتها تنافسية المملكة الاقتصادية، وتقدمها المتواصل طوال العقد الماضي في المؤشرات العالمية على مختلف الصُعد، وما أسسته من علاقات إستراتيجية فاعلة على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي، وما قدمته من أدوار رائدة في بحث وتشكيل الحلول للقضايا العالمية الملحة، بما يدفع بالاستقرار والازدهار للمملكة، والمنطقة والعالم أجمع.


ولفت المجلس إلى أن (رؤية المملكة 2030) حافظت على مسيرة التقدم، وتحقيق زخم من الإنجازات النوعية عبر ما انتهجته من تخطيط إستراتيجيّ، وسياسات مالية محكمة، قائمة على المرونة، والاستباقيّة في استشراف تحديات وفرص المستقبل، رغم التقلبات العالمية، والاضطرابات الاقتصادية والسياسية التي ألقت بظلالها على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي خلال العقد الماضي.

المرحلة الأولى من 2016 - 2021


واطلع المجلس على مراحل (رؤية المملكة 2030)، مشيرًا إلى أنها ركزت خلال مرحلتها الأولى، التي بدأت من عام 2016 حتى عام 2021، على البناء والتأسيس، عبر إعادة تشكيل مؤسسات الدولة، وإنشاء هياكل جديدة متوسطة المدى تمثّلت في برامج تحقيق الرؤية، لتضمن الاتّساق في عمل الجهات التنفيذية من الوزارات والهيئات والمراكز الحكومية، وتمكينها من الانطلاق في رحلة متسارعة من التحول، كما تطلبت المرحلة إرساء تدابير حازمة لمكافحة الفساد وترسيخ قيم الشفافية والمساءلة ومراقبة الأداء الحكومي وفاعليته، وإجراء بعض التدخلات الهيكلية لمواءمة الإنفاق الحكومي مع أولويات التنمية، ووضع خارطة طريق مالية على المستوى المتوسط للإيرادات والنفقات، والدين العام، والاحتياطيات؛ ما أدى لاستكمال دورة التخطيط والتمويل والقياس في أسلوب العمل الحكومي، ليرتفع على إثر ذلك مستوى المأسسة والحوكمة بين الجهات الحكومية، وتعززت جاهزيتها، ومرونتها في تسريع التنفيذ والتعامل مع المتغيرات.


ومن ناحية أخرى، عملت الرؤية على تمكين القطاع الخاص عبر معالجة المعوقات الإجرائية والتنظيمية لتعظيم مساهمته في الاقتصاد الوطني، وإعادة هيكلة صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، ومراجعة إستراتيجياته الاستثمارية ليكون محركًا بارزًا لتنويع الاقتصاد، والنهوض بالقطاعات التي لم تكن مستغلة، وتنمية الثروات الوطنية، من خلال استثمار أصوله، وبناء شراكات محلية ودولية، وإنشاء شركات جديدة، وإطلاق المشاريع الكبرى المحفزة للنموّ، كمشاريع البحر الأحمر، ومدينة نيوم، وبوابة الدرعية، ومشروع القدية، بصفتها مشاريع طويلة الأجل، يستغرق تنفيذها مراحل زمنية تمتد لما بعد عام 2030، مجسدة طموحات المملكة وحجم التحول الذي تسعى لتحقيقه.

المرحلة الثانية من 2021 - 2025


وذكر المجلس أنه خلال الأعوام ما بين 2021 وحتى نهاية العام 2025، كانت الرؤية تمر بمرحلتها الثانية، التي تركزت فيها الجهود على دفع عجلة الإنجاز، عبر إجراء المزيد من الإصلاحات، وتوسيع زخم التحول بالاعتماد على ما أنجزته في مرحلتها السابقة، فشهدت في هذه السنوات ارتفاعًا في جودة الخدمات الحكومية المقدمة، وتسارعًا في التنفيذ الفعال للخطط والمبادرات الوطنية، واتساعًا في دور القطاع الخاص، وتمكينًا للمواطنين وتنامي القدرات والمواهب البشرية المتخصصة، جنبًا إلى جنب مع تزايد المشاريع الحكومية ومشاريع صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، لاستثمار فرص النمو التي أخذت تتوالد في القطاعات المختلفة، وتزامن مع هذه المرحلة استحداث الإستراتيجيات التنموية الوطنية لتدفع بالنمو المستدام، والتوسع في الإنفاق الرأسمالي الحكومي على عدد من القطاعات؛ بهدف تحقيق العوائد الاقتصادية والاجتماعية القصوى منها.

إنجازات نوعية ومكتسبات مستدامة


وتناول المجلس خلال الجلسة ما حققته (رؤية المملكة 2030) من إنجازات نوعية ومكتسبات مستدامة خلال مرحلتيها الأولى والثانية، على صعيد محاورها الثلاثة: مجتمع حيوي واقتصاد مزدهر ووطن طموح، مستعرضًا الجهود المبذولة لتحقيق أهداف الرؤية على مستوى محورها «مجتمع حيوي»؛ من تحسين جودة الحياة وتشجيع تبني الأنماط الصحية للعيش في المملكة، عبر العديد من المبادرات والمشاريع في مختلف المناطق الإدارية، من أبرزها أنسنة المدن، وتهيئة الأحياء والمنتزهات، وزيادة أعداد المنشآت والمساحات الرياضية، وافتتاح جزء كبير من مشروع المسار الرياضي الذي أصبح أحد أهم معالم العاصمة، والتي قادت إلى ارتفاع نسبة الأشخاص البالغين الممارسين للرياضة في المملكة إلى 59.1% متجاوزةً مستهدفها السنوي ومستهدفاتها المستقبلية حتى عام 2027، مثمنًا الجهود التي رسخت مبادئ الوقاية وإطالة العمر الصحي، وأسهمت في اتساع نطاق الخدمات الصحية ليغطي 97.5% من التجمعات السكانية في مختلف مناطق المملكة؛ ما أدى لوصول متوسط العمر المتوقع للإنسان في المملكة إلى 79.7 عام، مقتربًا من مستهدفه للعام 2030 عند الـ(80) عامًا.


وأشاد المجلس بالنقلة في تنوع حلول الدعم السكني المختلفة التي عملت عليها (رؤية المملكة 2030) من تقديم التمويل العقاري، وزيادة المعروض العقاري وتنويعه، وتسهيل وصول المواطنين من خلال منصات إلكترونية، وتنظيم السوق والعلاقة ما بين أطرافه، عبر الأنظمة واللوائح المستحدثة؛ ما انعكس على ارتفاع نسبة تملك السعوديين للمساكن إلى 66.24%، بعد أن ظل لسنوات طويلة عند مستويات لا تتجاوز 47%.

الكفاءات الوطنية.. الاستثمار الأهم


وأكد المجلس أن استثمار الرؤية الأهم منذ إطلاقها ركز على الكفاءات الوطنية، وذلك عبر تمكينها، سواء عبر فرص التعليم والتدريب المهني والتقني، ومضاعفة فرص العمل المطروحة، أو تطوير المسارات التعليمية والمناهج الدراسية، وإتاحة تخصصات ومسارات جديدة في برامج الابتعاث، ما دفع الشباب والفتيات في المملكة إلى اتباع شغفهم والسعي لتحقيق أحلامهم، وما أسفرت عنه هذه الجهود من مضاعفة أعداد الطلاب والطالبات السعوديين في أهم 200 جامعة ومعهد عالمي إلى أكثر من 28,493 طالباً وطالبة، ودخول 22 جامعة سعودية ضمن تصنيف QS العالمي للعام 2025، إضافة إلى دخول 3 جامعات سعودية لقائمة أفضل 200 جامعة في العالم، وفق تصنيف الجامعات العالمية.


وأشار إلى الدور الذي لعبه التكامل المؤسسي، والحوكمة الفعالة في رفع كفاءة خدمات ضيوف الرحمن، وزيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية لهم سواء في قطاع الضيافة أو النقل أو تهيئة البنية التحتية، التي وصلت أعداد المعتمرين من خارج المملكة على إثرها إلى أعلى مستوى بنهاية عام 2025، متجاوزًا 18 مليون معتمر حظوا بأداء مناسك العمرة بكل يسر وسهولة.

عمق حضاري إقليمي وعالمي


ونوه المجلس بما تتمتع به المملكة من ثراء ثقافيّ وعمق حضاريّ يميزها إقليميًا وعالميًا؛ دفعها لاستغلال مقوماتها الثقافية ومقدراتها البشرية، فأسست ما يزيد على 13 جهة حكومية معنية بالشأن الثقافي منذ إطلاق الرؤية، وأضافت أكثر من 80 مهنة ثقافية إلى التصنيف السعودي الموحد للمهن، ممكنة صناعة ثقافية راسخة ومستدامة قادت جهودها إلى تحقيق مستهدف (رؤية المملكة 2030)، بإدراج 8 مواقع متفرقة إلى قائمة اليونسكو العالمية للتراث الثقافي؛ ما يُعزز الحضور الثقافي السعودي على المستوى العالمي.


وتطرق المجلس إلى التقدم المحرز على مستوى محور «اقتصاد مزدهر»؛ وانعكاسه على حالة الاقتصاد السعوديّ اليوم وما يتمتع به من متانة ومرونة وتنافسية، مكنته من الصمود في ظل التقلبات الاقتصادية العالمية والحفاظ على مستويات مستقرة من التضخم، حيث واصل الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي تقدمه ليتخطى حاجز الـ4 تريليونات ريال وصولًا إلى 4.9 تريليون ريال بنهاية عام (2025)، مدفوعًا بالنمو المتواتر للأنشطة غير النفطية، ومساهمتها بنسبة 55% في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، مشكلًة أكثر من نصف الاقتصاد الوطني، فيما قفزت المملكة بأكثر من 20 مرتبة في مؤشر التنافسية العالمي (IMD) لتصل إلى المرتبة 17 عالميًا، فضلًا عن تمركز الاقتصاد الوطني في المرتبة الثالثة ضمن مجموعة دول العشرين من حيث توقعات النمو لعاميّ 2026 و2027 الصادرة عن صندوق النقد الدولي، على رغم ما تمر به المنطقة والعالم من اضطرابات وتحديات أثرت على توقعات نمو معظم اقتصادات العالم.

نهج فريد لتنمية القطاعات الاقتصادية


ونوّه المجلس بالنهج الفريد لرؤية المملكة 2030 في تنمية القطاعات الاقتصادية، دمجت فيه بين تعظيم الاستفادة من القطاعات التقليدية، والنهوض بقطاعات واعدة ومستحدثة لتصبح روافد جديدة للاقتصاد الوطني، فاستغلت مواردها الطبيعية لتعظيم الأثر من قطاع الطاقة، ورسخت عبر السنوات الماضية منظومة طاقة متكاملة ومتنوعة ساهمت في ارتفاع الطاقة الإنتاجية لتوليد الكهرباء من الطاقة المتجددة من «صفر» في عام 2016 إلى 64 جيجا واط بنهاية عام 2025، واستثمرت القدرات الكامنة لديها في قطاع التعدين، لترتفع قيمة الثروة المعدنية المقدرة بنسبة 90%، مسجلة ما قيمته 9.4 تريليون ريال بعد أن كانت لا تتجاوز 4.9 تريليون ريال.


كما نهضت بقطاع السياحة والترفيه والثقافة والرياضة، معتمدة على ما تتميز به المملكة من تنوع طبيعي وجغرافي غير مكتشف للعالم، من الآثار والسواحل والجزر البكر، والجبال والصحاري، والتنوع المناخي، إلى جانب ما تتمتع فيه من غنى في الثقافة والموروث وهبها خارطة سياحية متعددة الأغراض قلما يوجد مثيلها حول العالم، لتصل مساهمة السياحة اليوم إلى نحو 5% في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي.


في الوقت ذاته، ركزت رؤية المملكة 2030 على الاستثمار في القطاعات الرئيسية والتأسيسية، كالصناعة والنقل والخدمات اللوجستية، باعتبارها مرتكزات لدفع النمو المستدام، إذ برهنت على كفاءة استثنائية أمام التحديات، مؤكدة قوة النهج الاستباقي لرؤية المملكة في النهضة بالقطاعين الصناعي واللوجستي، ليرتفع عدد المصانع في المملكة إلى أكثر من 12.9 ألف مصنع يصل حجم استثماراتها إلى نحو 1.2 تريليون ريال، ونمت الصادرات غير النفطية السلعية من 242 مليارًا إلى ما يزيد على 623 مليار ريال، فيما لعب تطوير البنية التحتية للنقل من موانئ، ومطارات، وسِكك حديدية دورًا محوريًا في جعل المملكة بوابة لوجستية حيوية، إذ ارتفع عدد المراكز اللوجستية المفعلة إلى 24 مركزًا.


وخلال رحلة التنفيذ، استثمرت الرؤية، بما تبنته من عقلية بحث الفرص، في قطاعات مستحدثة تشكل اقتصادات المستقبل، كقطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي، مستندة إلى بنيتها الرقمية وموقعها الإستراتيجي بمساحاتها الشاسعة وقدراتها البشرية، لتحقق المركز الأول عالميًا في معيار الإستراتيجية الحكومية للذكاء الاصطناعي في المؤشر العالمي للذكاء الاصطناعي، إلى جانب تتويج تقدمها في قطاع الرياضات والألعاب الإلكترونية بإقامة أول بطولة لكأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية.

دعم وتطوير 10 قطاعات واعدة


وأشاد المجلس بالدور الذي لعبه صندوق الاستثمارات العامة خلال السنوات العشر الماضية لدعم تطوير 10 قطاعات واعدة عبر شركاته واستثماراته، لترتفع أصوله تحت الإدارة من 720 مليار ريال في العام 2015، لتتجاوز 3.4 تريليون ريال، مع وصول إجمالي إنفاقه خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية إلى 750 مليارًا على الاستثمارات المحلية مشكلة 60% من إجمالي استثماراته.


كما شهدت المشاريع النوعية التي يساهم فيها الصندوق تقدمًا بارزًا خلال السنوات الماضية؛ من افتتاح أولى منتزهات مشروع القدية بنهاية العام 2025، وافتتاح وجهة البحر الأحمر بـ5 منتجعات بحرية على واحد من أكبر الحيود المرجانية في العالم، وذلك في المراحل الأولية من افتتاح الوجهتين بكامل طاقتهما التشغيلية والاستيعابية، واستعرض الجهود القائمة على تدشين مسار الربط اللوجستي مع الموانئ الأوروبية والآسيوية في ميناء نيوم، والذي ساهم بتقليص زمن وصول الشحنات إلى سواحل المملكة بنسبة 50%، مشيدًا بكافة أعمال التنفيذ لاكتمال مراحل هذه المشاريع تدريجيًا وحسب خططها التنفيذية، مؤكدًا على أهدافها الإستراتيجية في استثمار المقومات التي حبا الله بها المملكة، مع الحفاظ على استدامة بيئتها الطبيعية وتنميتها.

ارتفاع مستهدف عدد السياح لـ150 مليونًا


وأشاد المجلس بالمكانة المتفردة التي تبوأتها العلا على المشهد السياحي الإقليمي والعالمي، إذ صنفتها المنظمة الدولية للوجهات السياحية كأول وجهة معتمدة في الشرق الأوسط، إلى جانب حصولها 3 مرات على التوالي على جائزة أفضل مشروع للسياحة الثقافية في الشرق الأوسط من عام 2023 حتى 2025 ضمن حفل جوائز السفر العالمية للشرق الأوسط.


وأثنى المجلس على مستويات التقدم في أعمال تطوير وتهيئة منطقة الدرعية التاريخية، التي تضم أحد مواقع التراث العالمي السعودية المدرجة على قائمة اليونسكو «حي الطريف التاريخي»، وما أسفرت عنه من تجاوز الزيارات السياحية لأكثر من 3.6 مليون زيارة بنهاية عام 2025، مشيدًا بالأثر المباشر لمشاريع رؤية المملكة على الأرقام التي حققها القطاع السياحي وتجاوزه مستهدف 2030 في الوصول إلى 100 مليون سائح، ومواصلته النمو ليصل إلى 123 مليونًا بنهاية عام 2025، أدى لتحقيق أكثر من 300 مليار ريال إجمالي إنفاق على السياحة في المملكة، ليرتفع مستهدف الرؤية لعدد السياح إلى 150 مليونًا بحلول 2030.

حراك اقتصادي وبيئة أعمال جاذبة


وأكد المجلس أن جهود الرؤية خلال المرحلتين السابقتين، وما شكلته من حراك اقتصادي متسارع وبيئة جاذبة للأعمال، عملت على تحفيز القطاع الخاص وتمكينه، فتضاعف عدد المنشآت المتوسطة والصغيرة 3 أضعاف منذ عام 2016 لتصل لأكثر من مليون و700 ألف منشأة، ووصلت مساهمة القطاع الخاص إلى 51% في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي، وتنامت تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر الداخلة إلى الاقتصاد السعودي بـ5 أضعاف لتصل إلى 133 مليار ريال في العام 2025 مقارنة بـ28 مليارًا في العام 2017، وتجاوز عدد الشركات التي افتتحت مقراتها الإقليمية في المملكة 700 شركة عالمية، وانعكس كل ذلك على انخفاض معدلات البطالة بين السعوديين إلى مستويات دنيا بواقع 7.2% بنهاية عام 2025 مقارنة بـ12.3% في عام 2016، فيما ارتفعت نسبة مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل لتصل إلى 35% بعد أن كانت لا تتجاوز 22.8% عام 2016، وذلك نتيجة التوليد المستمر للفرص والوظائف، والجاهزية العالية للشباب والفتيات للانضمام إلى سوق العمل.

قفزات استثنائية بالمؤشرات الدولية


واطلع المجلس على المنجزات المتحققة في محور «وطن طموح» لاسيما ما يتعلق بتحقيق المملكة قفزات استثنائية في العديد من المؤشرات الدولية، مشيدًا بالبنية التحتية الرقمية المتطورة التي دفعت بتقدم المملكة في مؤشر الأمم المتحدة لتطوير الحكومة الإلكترونية 25 مرتبة، وتحقيقها المرتبة السادسة عالميًا، إلى جانب تقدمها المتواصل في مؤشر الأمن السيبراني العالمي لتنتقل من المرتبة 46 إلى المرتبة الأولى عالميًا.


إلى جانب الجهود التي رسخت مكانة المملكة كوجهة عالمية للأحداث والفعاليات، ومنصات المنافسات الرياضية والجوائز الفنية والثقافية، والمؤتمرات والمبادرات الاقتصادية والصناعية والبيئية وغيرها، فخلال عشر سنوات كانت محطًا لاهتمام كافة الفئات من مختلف الاهتمامات، مستضيفة مهرجانات ومناسبات كبرى، من كل مجال، فاستضافت رالي دكار لـ7 سنوات، وهي تستعد لاستضافة كأس آسيا للعام 2027، واكسبو 2030 لتتوج هذه المسيرة بالفوز باستضافة كأس العالم لكرة القدم للعام 2034.


وثمن المجلس جهود تنظيم وتمكين القطاع غير الربحي، وتحسين آليات عمله وفرص تمويله ليشارك القطاعين العام والخاص رحلة التنمية لترتفع مساهمته في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي من 0.2% إلى 1.4%، ما أدى إلى تضاعف أعداد المتطوعين في المملكة ليتجاوز مستهدفه للعام 2030، ويتخطى حاجز المليون و700 ألف متطوع.

استدامة النمو وتكامل الجهود


واختتم المجلس جلسته مستعرضًا الدور المتميز الذي أدّته برامج تحقيق الرؤية، التي انطلقت غالبيتها في مرحلتها الأولى بوصفها كيانات متوسطة المدى شكّلت محركات أساسية لمسيرة التحول وتسريع وتيرة الإنجاز، مشيدًا بما أرسته تلك البرامج من بنية ممكنة تدعم استمرارية التنفيذ، وبما رسّخته من إرث مؤسسي ومعرفي يُبنى عليه في المراحل القادمة، بما يعزّز استدامة النمو وتكامل الجهود نحو تحقيق مستهدفات الرؤية.


وأشار إلى أن العام الماضي شهد اكتمال برنامجي الاستدامة المالية والتخصيص بعد أن حققا الأهداف التي أُنشئا من أجلها، وأنجزا خططهما التنفيذية، ليُستكمل ما بدآه من عمل من قِبل الجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة من وزارات وهيئات ومراكز وبرامج أخرى، تبني جميعها على ما تحقق من نجاحات لتعزيز استدامة النمو.


وبين أن البرامج الأخرى ستختتم أعمالها تباعًا خلال الأعوام القادمة بعد استيفاء أهدافها، في حين سيُعاد توجيه بعضها لتحقيق أهداف إستراتيجية محددة تمتد حتى عام 2030.