The debate has reignited around the term "number one show" in Egyptian drama during the Ramadan season, following a wave of comparisons that swept through social media and digital platforms among the series aired this year.

In a notable comment, Lebanese producer Sadiq Al-Sabah revealed that much of this debate stems from a misunderstanding of how viewership is measured in the drama market.

Al-Sabah explained that there are two different types of evaluations that must be distinguished:

Traditional television viewership

Digital viewership through platforms

He pointed out that television still retains the largest share of the audience during Ramadan, with viewership rates on satellite channels ranging between 60 and 70 percent, compared to only 30 to 40 percent on digital platforms.

According to Al-Sabah, the common mistake occurs when a series tops a digital platform, and it is presented as the number one show of the entire season, which he considered an inaccurate conclusion.

He said: "Just because a series ranks first on a specific platform does not mean it is number one in everything. In the end, a good work asserts itself without noise."

Al-Sabah's statements come at a time when competition among Egyptian productions is intensifying on television screens and digital platforms, amidst an annual race where each series tries to secure its place on the list of the most-watched during Ramadan.