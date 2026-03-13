عاد الجدل مجددًا حول مصطلح «العمل رقم واحد» في الدراما المصرية خلال موسم رمضان، بعد موجة من المقارنات التي اجتاحت مواقع التواصل والمنصات الرقمية بين المسلسلات المعروضة هذا العام.

وفي تعليق لافت، كشف المنتج اللبناني صادق الصباح أن كثيرًا من هذا الجدل ناتج عن سوء فهم لطبيعة قياس المشاهدة في السوق الدرامي.

وأوضح الصباح أن هناك نوعين مختلفين من التقييم لا بد من التمييز بينهما:

  • المشاهدة التلفزيونية التقليدية
  • المشاهدة الرقمية عبر المنصات

وأشار إلى أن التلفزيون ما زال يحتفظ بالحصة الأكبر من الجمهور خلال رمضان، إذ تتراوح نسب المشاهدة عبر القنوات الفضائية بين 60 و70 في المئة، مقابل 30 إلى 40 في المئة فقط عبر المنصات الرقمية.

وبحسب الصباح، فإن الخطأ الشائع يحدث عندما يتصدر مسلسل ما منصة رقمية، فيُقدَّم على أنه العمل الأول في الموسم بالكامل، وهو ما اعتبره استنتاجًا غير دقيق.

وقال: «أن يحتل مسلسل المرتبة الأولى على منصة معيّنة لا يعني أنه الرقم واحد في كل شيء. في النهاية، العمل الجيد يفرض نفسه من دون ضجيج».

وتأتي تصريحات الصباح في وقت تحتدم فيه المنافسة بين الأعمال المصرية على شاشات التلفزيون والمنصات الرقمية، وسط سباق سنوي يحاول فيه كل مسلسل حجز مكانه في قائمة الأكثر مشاهدة خلال رمضان.