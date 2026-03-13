عاد الجدل مجددًا حول مصطلح «العمل رقم واحد» في الدراما المصرية خلال موسم رمضان، بعد موجة من المقارنات التي اجتاحت مواقع التواصل والمنصات الرقمية بين المسلسلات المعروضة هذا العام.
وفي تعليق لافت، كشف المنتج اللبناني صادق الصباح أن كثيرًا من هذا الجدل ناتج عن سوء فهم لطبيعة قياس المشاهدة في السوق الدرامي.
وأوضح الصباح أن هناك نوعين مختلفين من التقييم لا بد من التمييز بينهما:
- المشاهدة التلفزيونية التقليدية
- المشاهدة الرقمية عبر المنصات
وأشار إلى أن التلفزيون ما زال يحتفظ بالحصة الأكبر من الجمهور خلال رمضان، إذ تتراوح نسب المشاهدة عبر القنوات الفضائية بين 60 و70 في المئة، مقابل 30 إلى 40 في المئة فقط عبر المنصات الرقمية.
وبحسب الصباح، فإن الخطأ الشائع يحدث عندما يتصدر مسلسل ما منصة رقمية، فيُقدَّم على أنه العمل الأول في الموسم بالكامل، وهو ما اعتبره استنتاجًا غير دقيق.
وقال: «أن يحتل مسلسل المرتبة الأولى على منصة معيّنة لا يعني أنه الرقم واحد في كل شيء. في النهاية، العمل الجيد يفرض نفسه من دون ضجيج».
وتأتي تصريحات الصباح في وقت تحتدم فيه المنافسة بين الأعمال المصرية على شاشات التلفزيون والمنصات الرقمية، وسط سباق سنوي يحاول فيه كل مسلسل حجز مكانه في قائمة الأكثر مشاهدة خلال رمضان.
The debate has reignited around the term "number one show" in Egyptian drama during the Ramadan season, following a wave of comparisons that swept through social media and digital platforms among the series aired this year.
In a notable comment, Lebanese producer Sadiq Al-Sabah revealed that much of this debate stems from a misunderstanding of how viewership is measured in the drama market.
Al-Sabah explained that there are two different types of evaluations that must be distinguished:
- Traditional television viewership
- Digital viewership through platforms
He pointed out that television still retains the largest share of the audience during Ramadan, with viewership rates on satellite channels ranging between 60 and 70 percent, compared to only 30 to 40 percent on digital platforms.
According to Al-Sabah, the common mistake occurs when a series tops a digital platform, and it is presented as the number one show of the entire season, which he considered an inaccurate conclusion.
He said: "Just because a series ranks first on a specific platform does not mean it is number one in everything. In the end, a good work asserts itself without noise."
Al-Sabah's statements come at a time when competition among Egyptian productions is intensifying on television screens and digital platforms, amidst an annual race where each series tries to secure its place on the list of the most-watched during Ramadan.