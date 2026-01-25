- ⁠تُعدّ مدينة الملك فهد الرياضية بالرياض معلماً رياضياً وتاريخياً بارزاً، فمنذ تشييد هذا الاستاد عام 1988م، لعب دوراً جوهرياً في استضافة المملكة لكبرى البطولات الدولية، وعلى رأسها كأس العالم للشباب، والعديد من المحافل الرياضية العالمية التي سكنت ذاكرة الرياضيين.

- واليوم، يخضع هذا الصرح العملاق لعملية تطوير وتجديد شاملة تقودها وزارة الرياضة، ليكون جاهزاً لاحتضان أبرز الأحداث العالمية التي ستتشرف المملكة بتنظيمها، وفي مقدمتها كأس آسيا 2027 وكأس العالم 2034. ويعمل سمو الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل وزير الرياضة، مع فريق عمله بالوزارة على بناء وتطوير منشآت رياضية تتواكب مع النهضة الكبرى التي تعيشها المملكة في مختلف المجالات، ولا سيما القطاع الرياضي الذي يشهد قفزات نوعية غير مسبوقة.

- إن «درة الملاعب» تعيد إلى الأذهان السيرة العطرة للأمير فيصل بن فهد -يرحمه الله-، الذي كان له الدور المحوري في تأسيس وبناء منظومة المنشآت الرياضية السعودية، والتي لا تزال شاهدة على حقبة ذهبية حقّقت فيها رياضتنا إنجازات هائلة. فقد وضع الراحل الأسس المتينة للحركة الرياضية، وكل من تولى القيادة من بعده في الرئاسة العامة لرعاية الشباب وصولاً إلى وزارة الرياضة، ترك بصمة مضيئة في هذه المسيرة المستمرة.

- لقد كان الأمير فيصل بن فهد شخصية قيادية وإنسانية فذة، أسهمت رؤيته في تطوير الحراك الرياضي والثقافي والأدبي على حد سواء. كان مدرسة في الإنسانية، فلم يتوانَ يوماً عن مساعدة أي رياضي أو الوقوف بجانبه في أزماته.

- وبالحديث عن الجانب الإنساني لسموه، فقد شهدتُ ذلك يقيناً؛ فعندما ألمّت بي وعكة صحية، وجّه -يرحمه الله- بعلاجي على حسابه الخاص في مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي، ورأيت حينها أعداداً كبيرة من المرضى يقطنون في الفندق الذي كان يخصّصه لمن يتلقون العلاج على نفقته الخاصة، في مشهد يجسّد أسمى معاني العطاء.

- إن الأمير فيصل بن فهد لم يرسِ قواعد الرياضة السعودية فحسب، بل غرس قيماً إنسانية نبيلة تدرّس للأجيال. رحم الله الأمير الراحل الذي شهدت فترة قيادته نهضة إنشائية ورياضية كبرى، وبارك الله في جهود من واصلوا المسيرة من بعده لاستكمال هذا البناء الشامخ، عبر استثمار الإنجازات وتطوير المنشآت لخدمة الشباب والرياضة السعودية في ظل رؤية طموحة لا تعرف المستحيل.