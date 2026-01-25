- The King Fahd Sports City in Riyadh is a prominent sports and historical landmark. Since the construction of this stadium in 1988, it has played a crucial role in hosting the Kingdom's major international championships, including the FIFA U-20 World Cup and numerous global sporting events that remain etched in the memories of athletes.

- Today, this giant edifice is undergoing a comprehensive development and renovation process led by the Ministry of Sports, to be ready to host the most significant global events that the Kingdom will have the honor of organizing, foremost among them the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and the FIFA World Cup 2034. His Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Minister of Sports, along with his team at the ministry, is working on building and developing sports facilities that align with the major renaissance the Kingdom is experiencing in various fields, especially in the sports sector, which is witnessing unprecedented qualitative leaps.

- The "Jewel of Stadiums" brings to mind the illustrious legacy of Prince Faisal bin Fahd - may he rest in peace - who played a pivotal role in establishing and building the system of Saudi sports facilities, which still stand as a testament to a golden era in which our sports achieved tremendous accomplishments. The late prince laid the solid foundations for sports movement, and everyone who took over leadership after him at the General Presidency for Youth Welfare, leading up to the Ministry of Sports, left a bright mark in this ongoing journey.

- Prince Faisal bin Fahd was a remarkable leader and humanitarian, whose vision contributed to the development of both sports and cultural and literary movements. He was a school of humanity, never hesitating to help any athlete or stand by them in their crises.

- Speaking of His Highness's humanitarian side, I witnessed this firsthand; when I fell ill, he - may he rest in peace - directed that I be treated at his own expense at King Faisal Specialist Hospital, and at that time I saw large numbers of patients residing in the hotel he allocated for those receiving treatment at his own expense, in a scene that embodies the highest meanings of giving.

- Prince Faisal bin Fahd not only laid the foundations of Saudi sports but also instilled noble humanitarian values that are taught to generations. May God have mercy on the late prince, who witnessed a major construction and sports renaissance during his leadership, and may God bless the efforts of those who continued the journey after him to complete this towering edifice, through investing in achievements and developing facilities to serve the youth and Saudi sports under an ambitious vision that knows no impossible.