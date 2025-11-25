علق الإنجليزي هاري كين، مهاجم بايرن ميونخ، على أنباء اهتمام نادي برشلونة الإسباني بالتعاقد معه خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة.

وكانت تقارير إنجليزية ذكرت في وقت سابق، أن برشلونة يدرس التعاقد مع هاري كين خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة، ليكون بديلاً للبولندي روبرت ليفاندوفسكي في خط الهجوم.

وقال كين في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، رداً على أنباء اهتمام برشلونة بضمه: «لم أتواصل مع أي شخص، ولم يتصل بي أحد، أشعر براحة تامة هنا، على الرغم من عدم مناقشة وضعي مع إدارة بايرن ميونخ».
وأضاف: «لا داعي للعجلة، أنا سعيد للغاية في ميونخ، هذا واضح من طريقة لعبي، سنرى إن كان هناك أي تواصل مع بايرن، لكنني لا أفكر في الموسم القادم التركيز سيكون على كأس العالم 2026، ومن غير المرجح أن يتغير أي شيء بعد هذا الموسم».

وعندما سُئل عما إذا كان على جماهير بايرن القلق، كان أكثر صراحة: «لا، لا أعتقد ذلك».
أرقام كين مع بايرن ميونخ
وخاض هاري كين 18 مباراة بقميص بايرن ميونخ في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 24 هدفاً وقدم 3 تمريرات حاسمة.

ويمتد عقد المهاجم الإنجليزي مع بايرن ميونخ حتى 2027، وتٌقدر قيمته السوقية بـ75 مليون يورو، بحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».