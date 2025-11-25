علق الإنجليزي هاري كين، مهاجم بايرن ميونخ، على أنباء اهتمام نادي برشلونة الإسباني بالتعاقد معه خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة.
وكانت تقارير إنجليزية ذكرت في وقت سابق، أن برشلونة يدرس التعاقد مع هاري كين خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة، ليكون بديلاً للبولندي روبرت ليفاندوفسكي في خط الهجوم.
وقال كين في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، رداً على أنباء اهتمام برشلونة بضمه: «لم أتواصل مع أي شخص، ولم يتصل بي أحد، أشعر براحة تامة هنا، على الرغم من عدم مناقشة وضعي مع إدارة بايرن ميونخ».
وأضاف: «لا داعي للعجلة، أنا سعيد للغاية في ميونخ، هذا واضح من طريقة لعبي، سنرى إن كان هناك أي تواصل مع بايرن، لكنني لا أفكر في الموسم القادم التركيز سيكون على كأس العالم 2026، ومن غير المرجح أن يتغير أي شيء بعد هذا الموسم».
وعندما سُئل عما إذا كان على جماهير بايرن القلق، كان أكثر صراحة: «لا، لا أعتقد ذلك».
أرقام كين مع بايرن ميونخ
وخاض هاري كين 18 مباراة بقميص بايرن ميونخ في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 24 هدفاً وقدم 3 تمريرات حاسمة.
ويمتد عقد المهاجم الإنجليزي مع بايرن ميونخ حتى 2027، وتٌقدر قيمته السوقية بـ75 مليون يورو، بحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».
English striker Harry Kane, forward for Bayern Munich, commented on the news of FC Barcelona's interest in signing him during the upcoming summer transfer window.
Earlier reports from England indicated that Barcelona is considering signing Harry Kane in the upcoming summer transfer window to be a replacement for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski in the attack.
Kane stated in remarks reported by the Spanish newspaper "AS," in response to the news of Barcelona's interest in him: "I haven't communicated with anyone, and no one has contacted me. I feel completely comfortable here, even though my situation hasn't been discussed with Bayern Munich's management."
He added: "There's no need to rush. I'm very happy in Munich; that's clear from the way I play. We'll see if there's any communication with Bayern, but I'm not thinking about next season. The focus will be on the 2026 World Cup, and it's unlikely that anything will change after this season."
When asked if Bayern fans should be worried, he was more straightforward: "No, I don't think so."
Kane's statistics with Bayern Munich
Kane has played 18 matches for Bayern Munich in various competitions this season, scoring 24 goals and providing 3 assists.
The English striker's contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2027, and his market value is estimated at 75 million euros, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.