English striker Harry Kane, forward for Bayern Munich, commented on the news of FC Barcelona's interest in signing him during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Earlier reports from England indicated that Barcelona is considering signing Harry Kane in the upcoming summer transfer window to be a replacement for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski in the attack.



Kane stated in remarks reported by the Spanish newspaper "AS," in response to the news of Barcelona's interest in him: "I haven't communicated with anyone, and no one has contacted me. I feel completely comfortable here, even though my situation hasn't been discussed with Bayern Munich's management."

He added: "There's no need to rush. I'm very happy in Munich; that's clear from the way I play. We'll see if there's any communication with Bayern, but I'm not thinking about next season. The focus will be on the 2026 World Cup, and it's unlikely that anything will change after this season."

When asked if Bayern fans should be worried, he was more straightforward: "No, I don't think so."

Kane's statistics with Bayern Munich

Kane has played 18 matches for Bayern Munich in various competitions this season, scoring 24 goals and providing 3 assists.

The English striker's contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2027, and his market value is estimated at 75 million euros, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.