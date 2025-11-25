بعدما فشل في إيجاد مقعد له في بطولة العالم للفورمولا واحد، انضم ميك شوماخر، نجل مايكل أسطورة الفئة الأولى، إلى فريق رحال ليتيرمان لانيغان رايسينغ للمشاركة في بطولة إندي كار عام 2026.


وقال الفريق في بيان: «يعلن رحال ليتيرمان لانيغان رايسينغ (آر أل أل) أن ميك شوماخر البالغ 26 عاماً سيتنافس مع الفريق في بطولة إندي كار عام 2026».


وأضاف: «يحمل نجل بطل العالم للفورمولا واحد سبع مرات الأسطوري مايكل شوماخر، معه سجلاً مثيراً للإعجاب يتضمن 43 مشاركة في الفورمولا واحد، مع المركز السادس كأفضل نتيجة له، إضافة إلى ثلاث منصات تتويج في بطولة العالم للتحمل (دبليو إي سي)».


وسيخوض شوماخر الذي دافع عن ألوان فريق ألبين في بطولة العالم للتحمل في الموسمين الماضيين، كافة جولات إندي كار العام المقبل، منها السباق الشهير 500 ميل في إنديانابوليس.


وسيزامل شوماخر في الفريق غراهام رحال والشاب لويس فوستر الذي اختير أفضل سائق مبتدئ هذا العام في البطولة. طبقا لفرانس برس.


وسبق لشوماخر الابن أن خاض غمار الفورمولا واحد مع فريق هاس في عامي 2021 و2022، إذ فشل في التألق خلف مقود سيارة لم تكن قادرة على دخول معترك المنافسة.


خضع لتجارب مع الفريق الأمريكي في 13 أكتوبر على حلبة إنديانابوليس إذ «أبهر بسرعته وتكيفه وملاحظاته الفنية»، حسب ما تابع البيان. من ناحيته، أكد شوماخر أنه «سعيد» بهذه الفرصة، وقال «بفضل خبرتي في الفورمولا واحد وفي سباقات التحمل، وبعد مشاركتي في العديد من بطولات السيارات، لديّ المعرفة والدراية التي، أنا متأكد من أنها ستساهم في شراكة ممتازة».


وتتضمن روزنامة البطولة 17 جولة، تقام على حلبات كلاسيكية أو بيضاوية أو في المدن.


ويتزود فريق رحال رايسينغ بمحركات هوندا، وهو مملوك بشكل خاص من قبل السائق السابق بوبي رحال والمضيف التلفزيوني السابق ديفيد ليترمان. لم يحقق النجاح المتوقع خلال الموسم الماضي، إذ اكتفى غراهام رحال، أفضل سائقيه، باحتلال المركز الـ19 في البطولة.