After failing to secure a seat in the Formula One World Championship, Mick Schumacher, the son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, has joined Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to participate in the IndyCar Championship in 2026.



The team announced in a statement: “Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announces that 26-year-old Mick Schumacher will compete with the team in the IndyCar Championship in 2026.”



It added: “The son of the legendary seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher brings with him an impressive record that includes 43 Formula One starts, with a best finish of sixth, in addition to three podiums in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).”



Schumacher, who defended the colors of the Alpine team in the World Endurance Championship over the past two seasons, will compete in all IndyCar races next year, including the famous 500-mile race in Indianapolis.



Schumacher will be joined on the team by Graham Rahal and young Lewis Foster, who was named the best rookie driver this year in the championship, according to AFP.



Previously, Schumacher had competed in Formula One with the Haas team in 2021 and 2022, where he struggled to shine behind the wheel of a car that was unable to compete effectively.



He underwent testing with the American team on October 13 at the Indianapolis circuit, where he “impressed with his speed, adaptability, and technical feedback,” according to the statement. For his part, Schumacher confirmed that he is “happy” with this opportunity, stating, “Thanks to my experience in Formula One and endurance racing, and after participating in many car championships, I have the knowledge and expertise that I am sure will contribute to an excellent partnership.”



The championship schedule includes 17 rounds, held on classic or oval tracks or in cities.



The Rahal Racing team is powered by Honda engines and is privately owned by former driver Bobby Rahal and former television host David Letterman. The team did not achieve the expected success during the last season, with Graham Rahal, its best driver, finishing 19th in the championship.