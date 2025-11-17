It is true that all the qualifying spots for the 2026 World Cup have not yet been decided, and that the playoff qualifiers still hold stories waiting to be told and the joy of nations that has yet to begin. However, the star of the Irish national team, Troy Parrott, has undeniably settled the story of the World Cup qualifying hero, as he became the talk of the world over the past two days after his direct contribution to his country's advancement to the European playoff for the World Cup.



The details of the story date back to November 13, just 4 days ago, when the Irish team was realistically outside the qualification calculations for the playoffs and needed a true miracle to find its place in the World Cup qualifiers. At that time, Ireland faced the Portuguese team, and Troy Parrott shone like never before, leading his team to victory with a score of (2-0), scoring both winning goals. After that, the Irish team traveled to the Hungarian capital, Budapest, with slim hopes, but the Irish hero Parrott also appeared and scored a hat-trick, leading his country to a victory over Hungary with a score of (3-2) and securing a spot in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.