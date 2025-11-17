صحيح أن كافة المقاعد المؤهلة لكأس العالم 2026 لم تحسم بعد، وأن ملحق التصفيات ما زال يحمل قصصاً ينتظر أن تروى وفرحة شعوب لم تنطلق بعد، إلا أن نجم منتخب إيرلندا تروي باروت حسم قصة بطل تصفيات المونديال بلا منازع، عندما أصبح حديث العالم خلال اليومين الماضيين، بعد مساهمته المباشرة في وصول منتخب بلاده إلى الملحق الأوروبي المؤهل للمونديال.


وتعود تفاصيل القصة إلى الـ13 من نوفمبر أي قبل 4 أيام فقط، كان وقتها المنتخب الإيرلندي واقعياً خارج حسابات التأهل إلى الملحق، وبحاجة إلى معجزة حقيقية ليجد مكانه في الملحق المؤهل للمونديال، وقتها واجهت إيرلندا منتخب البرتغال وظهر تروي باروت كما لم يظهر من قبل، وقاد منتخب بلاده للفوز بنتيجة (2-0) مسجلاً هدفي الفوز، قبل أن يسافر المنتخب الإيرلندي إلى العاصمة المجرية بودابست بآمال ضعيفة، لكن البطل الإيرلندي باروت ظهر أيضاً وسجل ثلاثية ليقود بلاده للفوز على المجر بنتيجة (3-2) ويضمن الظهور في الملحق المؤهل للمونديال.