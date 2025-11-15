تجددت التوترات داخل عائلة بيكهام خلال الأيام الماضية، بعد أن تجاهل بروكلين بيكهام وزوجته تهنئة والده اللاعب السابق ديفيد بيكهام بحصوله على لقب فارس من الملك تشارلز، وهو حدث بالغ الأهمية في مسيرة بيكهام الأب.
وبحسب مصدر مقرّب، فإن الخلافات بين الطاهي بروكلين وزوجته الممثلة نيكولا بيلتز من جهة، وعائلة بيكهام من جهة أخرى، عادت إلى الواجهة بالطريقة نفسها التي تعتقد نيكولا أنّهم عاملوها بها سابقاً، والتي وصفتها بأنها كانت بمثابة «حرب إعلامية أحادية الجانب». وأكد المصدر أن بروكلين ونيكولا ينتظران اعتذاراً من والدي بروكلين.
وقال مصدر آخر إن «الأمور ساءت بشكل كبير، ولا يوجد أي سبب يجعل بروكلين أو نيكولا يواجهان هذا النوع من المعاملة»، موضحاً أن العائلة تجد صعوبة في فهم التصعيد الإعلامي الأخير، وكأن الطرف الآخر يظن أنّه قادر على الهجوم من دون عواقب.
وأوضح مقربون من العائلة أن «حملة التشويه استمرت طويلاً، وكان يجب إيقافها منذ وقت مبكر»، مضيفين أنّ العائلة لم تكن ترى أي مكسب من استمرار التعامل بهذه الطريقة، خصوصاً أن بروكلين لم يفعل ما يبرر الاتهامات التي طالت زوجته. وذهبوا إلى إن هذا التجاهل لا يأخذ في الاعتبار أن بروكلين شخص مخلص لزوجته.
وأضافت المصادر المقربة من العائلة أن هناك خطوة أولى يجب اتخاذها بوضوح، وهي اعتراف ديفيد وفيكتوريا بما حدث، وتقديم اعتذار مباشر، وليس مجرد رسائل ودية، مشيرة إلى أن «فرصة المصالحة الحقيقية شبه معدومة» في الوقت الحالي.
Tensions within the Beckham family have resurfaced in recent days after Brooklyn Beckham and his wife ignored congratulations from his father, former player David Beckham, on receiving a knighthood from King Charles, a highly significant event in Beckham Sr.'s career.
According to a close source, the disputes between chef Brooklyn and his actress wife Nicola Peltz on one side, and the Beckham family on the other, have come to the forefront in the same way that Nicola believes they treated her previously, which she described as a "one-sided media war." The source confirmed that Brooklyn and Nicola are waiting for an apology from Brooklyn's parents.
Another source stated that "things have worsened significantly, and there is no reason for Brooklyn or Nicola to face this kind of treatment," explaining that the family finds it difficult to understand the recent media escalation, as if the other party believes they can attack without consequences.
Insiders from the family clarified that "the smear campaign has gone on for too long and should have been stopped much earlier," adding that the family sees no benefit in continuing to deal with things this way, especially since Brooklyn has not done anything to justify the accusations against his wife. They went on to say that this disregard does not take into account that Brooklyn is a devoted person to his wife.
Sources close to the family added that there is a clear first step that needs to be taken, which is for David and Victoria to acknowledge what has happened and offer a direct apology, not just friendly messages, noting that "the chance for genuine reconciliation is almost nonexistent" at this time.