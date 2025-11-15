تجددت التوترات داخل عائلة بيكهام خلال الأيام الماضية، بعد أن تجاهل بروكلين بيكهام وزوجته تهنئة والده اللاعب السابق ديفيد بيكهام بحصوله على لقب فارس من الملك تشارلز، وهو حدث بالغ الأهمية في مسيرة بيكهام الأب.

وبحسب مصدر مقرّب، فإن الخلافات بين الطاهي بروكلين وزوجته الممثلة نيكولا بيلتز من جهة، وعائلة بيكهام من جهة أخرى، عادت إلى الواجهة بالطريقة نفسها التي تعتقد نيكولا أنّهم عاملوها بها سابقاً، والتي وصفتها بأنها كانت بمثابة «حرب إعلامية أحادية الجانب». وأكد المصدر أن بروكلين ونيكولا ينتظران اعتذاراً من والدي بروكلين.

وقال مصدر آخر إن «الأمور ساءت بشكل كبير، ولا يوجد أي سبب يجعل بروكلين أو نيكولا يواجهان هذا النوع من المعاملة»، موضحاً أن العائلة تجد صعوبة في فهم التصعيد الإعلامي الأخير، وكأن الطرف الآخر يظن أنّه قادر على الهجوم من دون عواقب.

وأوضح مقربون من العائلة أن «حملة التشويه استمرت طويلاً، وكان يجب إيقافها منذ وقت مبكر»، مضيفين أنّ العائلة لم تكن ترى أي مكسب من استمرار التعامل بهذه الطريقة، خصوصاً أن بروكلين لم يفعل ما يبرر الاتهامات التي طالت زوجته. وذهبوا إلى إن هذا التجاهل لا يأخذ في الاعتبار أن بروكلين شخص مخلص لزوجته.

وأضافت المصادر المقربة من العائلة أن هناك خطوة أولى يجب اتخاذها بوضوح، وهي اعتراف ديفيد وفيكتوريا بما حدث، وتقديم اعتذار مباشر، وليس مجرد رسائل ودية، مشيرة إلى أن «فرصة المصالحة الحقيقية شبه معدومة» في الوقت الحالي.