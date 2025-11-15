Tensions within the Beckham family have resurfaced in recent days after Brooklyn Beckham and his wife ignored congratulations from his father, former player David Beckham, on receiving a knighthood from King Charles, a highly significant event in Beckham Sr.'s career.

According to a close source, the disputes between chef Brooklyn and his actress wife Nicola Peltz on one side, and the Beckham family on the other, have come to the forefront in the same way that Nicola believes they treated her previously, which she described as a "one-sided media war." The source confirmed that Brooklyn and Nicola are waiting for an apology from Brooklyn's parents.

Another source stated that "things have worsened significantly, and there is no reason for Brooklyn or Nicola to face this kind of treatment," explaining that the family finds it difficult to understand the recent media escalation, as if the other party believes they can attack without consequences.

Insiders from the family clarified that "the smear campaign has gone on for too long and should have been stopped much earlier," adding that the family sees no benefit in continuing to deal with things this way, especially since Brooklyn has not done anything to justify the accusations against his wife. They went on to say that this disregard does not take into account that Brooklyn is a devoted person to his wife.

Sources close to the family added that there is a clear first step that needs to be taken, which is for David and Victoria to acknowledge what has happened and offer a direct apology, not just friendly messages, noting that "the chance for genuine reconciliation is almost nonexistent" at this time.