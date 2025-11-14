3 مباريات تحرم رونالدو قيادة البرتغال في افتتاح كأس العالم

The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo faces the specter of a 3-match suspension with his national team after being sent off against Ireland yesterday (Thursday), during the fifth round of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The 40-year-old player received his first international red card ever in his 226th appearance for the Portugal national team, after elbowing Irish player O'Shea in the second half.

A "shocking" penalty threatens Ronaldo

According to the British newspaper "The Guardian," Ronaldo will definitely miss the next qualifying match against Armenia, and the penalty could extend to 3 matches due to violent conduct. In this case, the "don" will miss Portugal's first two matches in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup if they qualify directly.

The Portuguese national team needed to win this match to secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup, but the sudden defeat against Ireland by two goals to nil delayed their official ascent and intensified the competition in the group.