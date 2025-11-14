3 مباريات تحرم رونالدو قيادة البرتغال في افتتاح كأس العالم

يواجه النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو شبح الإيقاف 3 مباريات مع منتخب بلاده بعد طرده أمام أيرلندا أمس (الخميس)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من التصفيات الأوروبية المؤهلة إلى كأس العالم 2026.
وتلقى اللاعب البالغ من العمر 40 عاماً أول بطاقة حمراء دولية له على الإطلاق في مشاركته رقم 226 مع منتخب البرتغال، بعد اعتدائه بالمرفق على الأيرلندي أوشيا في الشوط الثاني.
عقوبة «صادمة» تهدد رونالدو
وبحسب صحيفة «الغارديان» البريطانية، فإن رونالدو سيغيب بشكل مؤكد عن المباراة القادمة في التصفيات ضد أرمينيا، وقد تصل العقوبة إلى 3 مباريات بسبب السلوك العنيف، وفي هذه الحالة، سيغيب «الدون» عن أول مباراتين للبرتغال في دور المجموعات بكأس العالم 2026 حال التأهل المباشر.
وكان المنتخب البرتغالي بحاجة للفوز في هذه المباراة لضمان التأهل المباشر إلى مونديال 2026، إلا أن السقوط المفاجئ أمام أيرلندا بهدفين دون رد أجل صعوده الرسمي وأشعل المنافسة في المجموعة.
The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo faces the specter of a 3-match suspension with his national team after being sent off against Ireland yesterday (Thursday), during the fifth round of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
The 40-year-old player received his first international red card ever in his 226th appearance for the Portugal national team, after elbowing Irish player O'Shea in the second half.
A "shocking" penalty threatens Ronaldo
According to the British newspaper "The Guardian," Ronaldo will definitely miss the next qualifying match against Armenia, and the penalty could extend to 3 matches due to violent conduct. In this case, the "don" will miss Portugal's first two matches in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup if they qualify directly.
The Portuguese national team needed to win this match to secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup, but the sudden defeat against Ireland by two goals to nil delayed their official ascent and intensified the competition in the group.