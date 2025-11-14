يواجه النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو شبح الإيقاف 3 مباريات مع منتخب بلاده بعد طرده أمام أيرلندا أمس (الخميس)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من التصفيات الأوروبية المؤهلة إلى كأس العالم 2026.

وتلقى اللاعب البالغ من العمر 40 عاماً أول بطاقة حمراء دولية له على الإطلاق في مشاركته رقم 226 مع منتخب البرتغال، بعد اعتدائه بالمرفق على الأيرلندي أوشيا في الشوط الثاني.

3 مباريات تحرم رونالدو قيادة البرتغال في افتتاح كأس العالم
عقوبة «صادمة» تهدد رونالدو

وبحسب صحيفة «الغارديان» البريطانية، فإن رونالدو سيغيب بشكل مؤكد عن المباراة القادمة في التصفيات ضد أرمينيا، وقد تصل العقوبة إلى 3 مباريات بسبب السلوك العنيف، وفي هذه الحالة، سيغيب «الدون» عن أول مباراتين للبرتغال في دور المجموعات بكأس العالم 2026 حال التأهل المباشر.

وكان المنتخب البرتغالي بحاجة للفوز في هذه المباراة لضمان التأهل المباشر إلى مونديال 2026، إلا أن السقوط المفاجئ أمام أيرلندا بهدفين دون رد أجل صعوده الرسمي وأشعل المنافسة في المجموعة.