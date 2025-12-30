كشف موقع «أكسيوس»، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وكبار مستشاريه طلبوا من رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو خلال اجتماعهم تغيير سياسات إسرائيل في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.


وأعلن مسؤول أمريكي ومصدر آخر، أن الرئيس ترمب وكبار مستشاريه طلبوا من نتنياهو تغيير سياسات إسرائيل في الضفة الغربية المحتلة خلال اجتماعهم، أمس (الإثنين) في فلوريدا..


وحسب المسؤول الأمريكي فإن البيت الأبيض يعتقد أن أي تصعيد عنيف في الضفة الغربية سيقوض الجهود المبذولة لتنفيذ اتفاق السلام في غزة ويمنع توسيع اتفاقيات إبراهيم قبل نهاية ولاية ترمب.


وأفادت المصادر بأن ترمب وفريقه أعربوا عن قلقهم إزاء الوضع في الضفة الغربية، وطلبوا من نتنياهو تجنب أي خطوات استفزازية وتهدئة الأوضاع.


وقال ترمب خلال مؤتمر صحفي مع نتنياهو عقب اجتماعهما: «لقد أجرينا نقاشًا مُطوّلًا حول الضفة الغربية. لا أستطيع القول إننا نتفق تمامًا بشأنها، لكننا سنتوصل إلى نتيجةٍ في هذا الشأن».


وأفصحت مصادر أخرى بأن الموضوع طُرح خلال الاجتماع التحضيري الذي عقده نتنياهو صباح الإثنين مع وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، والمبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر، وخلال اجتماع ترمب مع نتنياهو بعد الظهر.


وأوضحت المصادر أن الرئيس الأمريكي وفريقه أثاروا قضايا عنف المستوطنين ضد المدنيين الفلسطينيين، وعدم الاستقرار المالي للسلطة الفلسطينية، وتوسع المستوطنات الإسرائيلية.