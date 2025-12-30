كشف موقع «أكسيوس»، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وكبار مستشاريه طلبوا من رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو خلال اجتماعهم تغيير سياسات إسرائيل في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
وأعلن مسؤول أمريكي ومصدر آخر، أن الرئيس ترمب وكبار مستشاريه طلبوا من نتنياهو تغيير سياسات إسرائيل في الضفة الغربية المحتلة خلال اجتماعهم، أمس (الإثنين) في فلوريدا..
وحسب المسؤول الأمريكي فإن البيت الأبيض يعتقد أن أي تصعيد عنيف في الضفة الغربية سيقوض الجهود المبذولة لتنفيذ اتفاق السلام في غزة ويمنع توسيع اتفاقيات إبراهيم قبل نهاية ولاية ترمب.
وأفادت المصادر بأن ترمب وفريقه أعربوا عن قلقهم إزاء الوضع في الضفة الغربية، وطلبوا من نتنياهو تجنب أي خطوات استفزازية وتهدئة الأوضاع.
وقال ترمب خلال مؤتمر صحفي مع نتنياهو عقب اجتماعهما: «لقد أجرينا نقاشًا مُطوّلًا حول الضفة الغربية. لا أستطيع القول إننا نتفق تمامًا بشأنها، لكننا سنتوصل إلى نتيجةٍ في هذا الشأن».
وأفصحت مصادر أخرى بأن الموضوع طُرح خلال الاجتماع التحضيري الذي عقده نتنياهو صباح الإثنين مع وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، والمبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر، وخلال اجتماع ترمب مع نتنياهو بعد الظهر.
وأوضحت المصادر أن الرئيس الأمريكي وفريقه أثاروا قضايا عنف المستوطنين ضد المدنيين الفلسطينيين، وعدم الاستقرار المالي للسلطة الفلسطينية، وتوسع المستوطنات الإسرائيلية.
The Axios website revealed today (Tuesday) that U.S. President Donald Trump and his senior advisors asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting to change Israel's policies in the occupied West Bank.
An American official and another source announced that President Trump and his senior advisors requested Netanyahu to change Israel's policies in the occupied West Bank during their meeting yesterday (Monday) in Florida.
According to the American official, the White House believes that any violent escalation in the West Bank will undermine efforts to implement the peace agreement in Gaza and prevent the expansion of the Abraham Accords before the end of Trump's term.
Sources reported that Trump and his team expressed their concerns about the situation in the West Bank and asked Netanyahu to avoid any provocative actions and to calm the situation.
Trump stated during a press conference with Netanyahu following their meeting: "We had a lengthy discussion about the West Bank. I can't say that we completely agree on it, but we will reach a conclusion on this matter."
Other sources revealed that the issue was raised during the preparatory meeting that Netanyahu held on Monday morning with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as during Trump's meeting with Netanyahu in the afternoon.
Sources clarified that the American president and his team raised issues regarding settler violence against Palestinian civilians, the financial instability of the Palestinian Authority, and the expansion of Israeli settlements.