An American official and another source announced that President Trump and his senior advisors requested Netanyahu to change Israel's policies in the occupied West Bank during their meeting yesterday (Monday) in Florida.



According to the American official, the White House believes that any violent escalation in the West Bank will undermine efforts to implement the peace agreement in Gaza and prevent the expansion of the Abraham Accords before the end of Trump's term.



Sources reported that Trump and his team expressed their concerns about the situation in the West Bank and asked Netanyahu to avoid any provocative actions and to calm the situation.



Trump stated during a press conference with Netanyahu following their meeting: "We had a lengthy discussion about the West Bank. I can't say that we completely agree on it, but we will reach a conclusion on this matter."



Other sources revealed that the issue was raised during the preparatory meeting that Netanyahu held on Monday morning with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as during Trump's meeting with Netanyahu in the afternoon.



Sources clarified that the American president and his team raised issues regarding settler violence against Palestinian civilians, the financial instability of the Palestinian Authority, and the expansion of Israeli settlements.