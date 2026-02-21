أقام سفير المملكة العربية السعودية في لبنان وليد بخاري مأدبة إفطار في دارته، أمس الجمعة، تكريما لمفتي الجمهورية اللبنانية الشيخ عبد اللطيف دريان ومفتي المناطق ورئيس المحاكم الشرعية السنية.


وجرى خلال اللقاء التشاور في الشؤون الإسلامية وأوضاع لبنان والمنطقة.


وأعرب السفير بخاري عن تفاؤله بمستقبل لبنان في ظل دولة يحكمها القانون والشفافية، متوقعا أن تحمل الأشهر القادمة انفراجات مرتقبة.


وقال إن الخير قادم إلى لبنان بعد سنوات من المعاناة، وقد آن الأوان ليستعيد عافيته ويتجاوز أزماته.


وأشاد بخاري بالدور الجامع الذي تقوم به دار الفتوى، واعتبرها ضمانة للوحدة الوطنية ومساهمة أساسية في معالجة الأزمة التي يمر بها لبنان.


وقدم السفير بخاري إلى المفتي دريان مجسما لمواجهة الحجرة النبوية الشريفة، عربون محبة وتقدير.


من جهته، أفاد المكتب الإعلامي في دار الفتوى بأن الحاضرين أكدوا متانة العلاقات الأخوية والمتميزة مع المملكة العربية السعودية، مشددين على أهمية التعاون والتنسيق الدائم والثقة المتبادلة، وعلى حرص المملكة على استقرار لبنان وأمنه.


وأكدوا أن دار الفتوى وعلماءها ومؤسساتها يقفون إلى جانب المملكة العربية السعودية نهجا ورؤية دعما للبنان، انطلاقا من التزام راسخ بقيم الاعتدال والعروبة.


وشدد المجتمعون على أن إعادة بناء الدولة تمثل الطريق الوحيد لإنقاذ لبنان، وهي مسؤولية وطنية تقع على عاتق اللبنانيين قبل أي دعم خارجي، إذ لا يمكن للمجتمعين العربي والدولي أن يحلا مكان الدولة.


ودعا الحاضرون إلى الالتزام بالاستحقاقات الدستورية، وفي مقدمها إجراء الانتخابات النيابية في موعدها، وانتظام عمل المؤسسات، واستكمال الإصلاحات المطلوبة في مختلف الميادين، بما يعيد للدولة هيبتها وفاعليتها ويمكنها من بسط سلطتها على كامل أراضيها وحصر السلاح بيد الجيش اللبناني وحده.


وعبروا عن ارتياحهم للخطوات الدبلوماسية التي تقوم بها الحكومة اللبنانية بدعم من اللجنة الخماسية، معتبرين أنها تشكل مظلة ومسارا متكاملا لتسهيل الحلول السياسية والتوصل إلى تسوية تضمن الاستقرار وتعزز فرص التعافي والنهوض.