The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, hosted an iftar dinner at his residence yesterday, Friday, in honor of the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan, the regional muftis, and the head of the Sunni Sharia courts.



During the meeting, discussions were held on Islamic affairs and the situation in Lebanon and the region.



Ambassador Bukhari expressed his optimism about Lebanon's future under a state governed by law and transparency, expecting that the coming months will bring anticipated breakthroughs.



He stated that good is coming to Lebanon after years of suffering, and it is time for it to regain its health and overcome its crises.



Bukhari praised the unifying role played by the Dar al-Fatwa, considering it a guarantee for national unity and a fundamental contribution to addressing the crisis that Lebanon is experiencing.



Ambassador Bukhari presented Mufti Deryan with a model of the Noble Prophet's chamber as a token of love and appreciation.



For its part, the media office at the Dar al-Fatwa reported that the attendees affirmed the strength of the brotherly and distinguished relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of ongoing cooperation, coordination, and mutual trust, as well as the Kingdom's commitment to Lebanon's stability and security.



They confirmed that the Dar al-Fatwa, its scholars, and its institutions stand alongside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in approach and vision to support Lebanon, based on a firm commitment to the values of moderation and Arabism.



The attendees stressed that rebuilding the state represents the only path to save Lebanon, and it is a national responsibility that falls on the shoulders of the Lebanese before any external support, as the Arab and international communities cannot replace the state.



The attendees called for commitment to constitutional entitlements, foremost among them holding parliamentary elections on time, ensuring the regular functioning of institutions, and completing the necessary reforms in various fields, which would restore the state's prestige and effectiveness and enable it to assert its authority over all its territories and confine arms to the Lebanese army alone.



They expressed their satisfaction with the diplomatic steps being taken by the Lebanese government, supported by the Quintet Committee, considering that they form a comprehensive umbrella and pathway to facilitate political solutions and reach a settlement that guarantees stability and enhances opportunities for recovery and progress.