أقام سفير المملكة العربية السعودية في لبنان وليد بخاري مأدبة إفطار في دارته، أمس الجمعة، تكريما لمفتي الجمهورية اللبنانية الشيخ عبد اللطيف دريان ومفتي المناطق ورئيس المحاكم الشرعية السنية.
وجرى خلال اللقاء التشاور في الشؤون الإسلامية وأوضاع لبنان والمنطقة.
وأعرب السفير بخاري عن تفاؤله بمستقبل لبنان في ظل دولة يحكمها القانون والشفافية، متوقعا أن تحمل الأشهر القادمة انفراجات مرتقبة.
وقال إن الخير قادم إلى لبنان بعد سنوات من المعاناة، وقد آن الأوان ليستعيد عافيته ويتجاوز أزماته.
وأشاد بخاري بالدور الجامع الذي تقوم به دار الفتوى، واعتبرها ضمانة للوحدة الوطنية ومساهمة أساسية في معالجة الأزمة التي يمر بها لبنان.
وقدم السفير بخاري إلى المفتي دريان مجسما لمواجهة الحجرة النبوية الشريفة، عربون محبة وتقدير.
من جهته، أفاد المكتب الإعلامي في دار الفتوى بأن الحاضرين أكدوا متانة العلاقات الأخوية والمتميزة مع المملكة العربية السعودية، مشددين على أهمية التعاون والتنسيق الدائم والثقة المتبادلة، وعلى حرص المملكة على استقرار لبنان وأمنه.
وأكدوا أن دار الفتوى وعلماءها ومؤسساتها يقفون إلى جانب المملكة العربية السعودية نهجا ورؤية دعما للبنان، انطلاقا من التزام راسخ بقيم الاعتدال والعروبة.
وشدد المجتمعون على أن إعادة بناء الدولة تمثل الطريق الوحيد لإنقاذ لبنان، وهي مسؤولية وطنية تقع على عاتق اللبنانيين قبل أي دعم خارجي، إذ لا يمكن للمجتمعين العربي والدولي أن يحلا مكان الدولة.
ودعا الحاضرون إلى الالتزام بالاستحقاقات الدستورية، وفي مقدمها إجراء الانتخابات النيابية في موعدها، وانتظام عمل المؤسسات، واستكمال الإصلاحات المطلوبة في مختلف الميادين، بما يعيد للدولة هيبتها وفاعليتها ويمكنها من بسط سلطتها على كامل أراضيها وحصر السلاح بيد الجيش اللبناني وحده.
وعبروا عن ارتياحهم للخطوات الدبلوماسية التي تقوم بها الحكومة اللبنانية بدعم من اللجنة الخماسية، معتبرين أنها تشكل مظلة ومسارا متكاملا لتسهيل الحلول السياسية والتوصل إلى تسوية تضمن الاستقرار وتعزز فرص التعافي والنهوض.
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, hosted an iftar dinner at his residence yesterday, Friday, in honor of the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan, the regional muftis, and the head of the Sunni Sharia courts.
During the meeting, discussions were held on Islamic affairs and the situation in Lebanon and the region.
Ambassador Bukhari expressed his optimism about Lebanon's future under a state governed by law and transparency, expecting that the coming months will bring anticipated breakthroughs.
He stated that good is coming to Lebanon after years of suffering, and it is time for it to regain its health and overcome its crises.
Bukhari praised the unifying role played by the Dar al-Fatwa, considering it a guarantee for national unity and a fundamental contribution to addressing the crisis that Lebanon is experiencing.
Ambassador Bukhari presented Mufti Deryan with a model of the Noble Prophet's chamber as a token of love and appreciation.
For its part, the media office at the Dar al-Fatwa reported that the attendees affirmed the strength of the brotherly and distinguished relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of ongoing cooperation, coordination, and mutual trust, as well as the Kingdom's commitment to Lebanon's stability and security.
They confirmed that the Dar al-Fatwa, its scholars, and its institutions stand alongside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in approach and vision to support Lebanon, based on a firm commitment to the values of moderation and Arabism.
The attendees stressed that rebuilding the state represents the only path to save Lebanon, and it is a national responsibility that falls on the shoulders of the Lebanese before any external support, as the Arab and international communities cannot replace the state.
The attendees called for commitment to constitutional entitlements, foremost among them holding parliamentary elections on time, ensuring the regular functioning of institutions, and completing the necessary reforms in various fields, which would restore the state's prestige and effectiveness and enable it to assert its authority over all its territories and confine arms to the Lebanese army alone.
They expressed their satisfaction with the diplomatic steps being taken by the Lebanese government, supported by the Quintet Committee, considering that they form a comprehensive umbrella and pathway to facilitate political solutions and reach a settlement that guarantees stability and enhances opportunities for recovery and progress.