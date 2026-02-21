The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan condemned the statements made by the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, in which he said it would be acceptable for Israel to control the entire Middle East, in addition to the West Bank.

The spokesperson for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Fouad Majali, rejected these statements, describing them as "absurd and provocative," representing a violation of diplomatic norms, an infringement on the sovereignty of the countries in the region, and a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, contradicting the declared position of U.S. President Donald Trump in rejecting the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Majali affirmed that the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, is Palestinian land occupied under international law, and that ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state on all occupied Palestinian territory based on the two-state solution according to international law is the only way to achieve just and comprehensive peace.

He emphasized the importance of uniting all efforts to stabilize Gaza and implement the U.S. President's plan and Security Council Resolution 2803 instead of issuing irresponsible, absurd, and escalatory statements that have no legal value or effect.

The Jordanian response came after Huckabee's interview with Tucker Carlson, in which he relied on a biblical interpretation of the "promised land" from the Nile to the Euphrates, raising widespread concerns in the region about the adoption of expansionist ideas.

Mike Huckabee, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel since January 2025 in President Donald Trump's second administration, is a former American Republican politician and Governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007, and a former presidential candidate in 2008 and 2016, known for his strong and outspoken support for Israel, based on his evangelical Christian beliefs.

His recent statements in an interview with conservative host Tucker Carlson sparked widespread controversy, as he responded to a question about the borders of the biblical "promised land" by saying it would be "acceptable" or "good" if Israel controlled the entire region.