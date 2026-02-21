أدانت المملكة الأردنية التصريحات التي أدلى بها سفير الولايات المتحدة لدى إسرائيل مايك هاكابي، والتي قال فيها إنه سيكون مقبولاً أن تسيطر إسرائيل على الشرق الأوسط بأكمله، إضافة إلى الضفة الغربية.

ورفض المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأردنية السفير فؤاد المجالي هذه التصريحات، واصفاً إياها بـ«العبثية والاستفزازية»، وتمثل انتهاكاً للأعراف الدبلوماسية، ومساساً بسيادة دول المنطقة، ومخالفة صريحةً للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وتتناقض مع موقف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب المعلن في رفض ضم الضفة الغربية المحتلة.

وأكد المجالي أن الضفة الغربية وبما فيها القدس الشرقية وقطاع غزة أرض فلسطينية محتلة حسب القانون الدولي، وأن إنهاء الاحتلال وتجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة على كامل الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة على أساس حل الدولتين وفق القانون الدولي هو السبيل الوحيد لتحقيق السلام العادل والشامل.

وشدد على أهمية تضافر كل الجهود لتثبيت الاستقرار في غزة وتنفيذ خطة الرئيس الأمريكي وقرار مجلس الأمن 2803 بدلاً من إصدار تصريحات عبثية تصعيدية لا مسؤولة ولا قيمة قانونية لها ولا أثر.

وجاء رد الأردن بعد مقابلة أجراها هاكابي مع تاكر كارلسون، استند فيها إلى تفسير توراتي لـ«الأرض الموعودة» من النيل إلى الفرات، ما أثار مخاوف واسعة في المنطقة من تبني أفكار توسعية.

ومايك هاكابي، سفير الولايات المتحدة لدى إسرائيل منذ يناير 2025 في إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب الثانية، سياسي جمهوري أمريكي سابق وحاكم ولاية أركنساس 1996-2007، ومرشح رئاسي سابق 2008 و2016، ويُعرف بدعمه القوي والصريح لإسرائيل، مستنداً إلى معتقداته الدينية المسيحية الإنجيلية.

وأثارت تصريحاته الأخيرة في مقابلة مع المذيع المحافظ تاكر كارلسون جدلاً واسعاً، حيث أجاب على سؤال عن حدود «الأرض الموعودة» التوراتية بقوله إنه «سيكون مقبولاً» أو «جيداً» لو سيطرت إسرائيل على المنطقة بأكملها.