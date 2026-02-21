حقق نادي القوارة من منطقة القصيم إنجازًا تاريخيًا بصعوده رسميًا إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية للمرة الأولى في تاريخه، وذلك عقب فوزه مساء الجمعة على نظيره النخل بنتيجة 3-1، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة عشرة وقبل الأخيرة من دوري الدرجة الثالثة.
وجاء تأهل القوارة بعد مشوار مميز هذا الموسم، أكد من خلاله أحقيته ببطاقة الصعود، بعدما رفع رصيده إلى 39 نقطة من 17 مباراة، جمعها من 12 انتصارًا و3 تعادلات مقابل خسارتين فقط، ليحسم التأهل قبل جولة واحدة من ختام المسابقة، في دلالة واضحة على الاستقرار الفني والإداري الذي يعيشه النادي.
وقدم الفريق أداءً لافتًا على مدار الموسم، سواء من الناحية الهجومية أو الدفاعية، إذ تمكن من تسجيل 39 هدفًا بمعدل تهديفي مميز، فيما استقبلت شباكه 22 هدفًا، ليظهر بتوازن واضح بين الخطوط الثلاثة، ويؤكد جدارته بتصدر مجموعته والمنافسة بقوة على الصعود حتى تحقق الهدف المنشود.
الانتصار الأخير أمام النخل لم يكن مجرد 3 نقاط، بل كان تتويجًا لعمل متواصل منذ بداية الموسم، حيث دخل القوارة اللقاء بعزيمة حسم بطاقة التأهل، ونجح لاعبوه في فرض أفضليتهم وإنهاء المواجهة بنتيجة 3-1، ليطلقوا بعدها أفراح جماهيرهم بإعلان الصعود رسميًا إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية.
ويُحسب هذا الإنجاز لإدارة النادي، برئاسة عمر رشيد الحربي، التي وفرت الاستقرار والدعم اللازمين للفريق طوال الموسم، إلى جانب الجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب السعودي أحمد الخياري، الذي نجح في بناء فريق منظم يمتاز بالانضباط التكتيكي والروح القتالية، ما انعكس بشكل مباشر على النتائج الإيجابية التي تحققت.
ويمثل هذا الصعود محطة مفصلية في تاريخ نادي القوارة، الذي يخطو خطوة جديدة في مسيرته الكروية، واضعًا نصب عينيه تثبيت أقدامه في دوري الدرجة الثانية والمضي قدمًا نحو طموحات أكبر في المواسم القادمة، وسط تطلعات جماهيره بمواصلة النجاحات وكتابة فصل جديد من الإنجازات.
The Al-Qawarah Club from the Al-Qassim region has achieved a historic milestone by officially ascending to the second division for the first time in its history, following its victory on Friday evening against Al-Nakhl with a score of 3-1, in the seventeenth and penultimate round of the third division league.
The qualification of Al-Qawarah came after a remarkable journey this season, during which it confirmed its right to the promotion card, having raised its tally to 39 points from 17 matches, collected from 12 victories and 3 draws against only 2 losses, securing promotion before one round from the end of the competition, clearly indicating the technical and administrative stability that the club is experiencing.
The team presented a notable performance throughout the season, both offensively and defensively, managing to score 39 goals at an impressive scoring rate, while conceding 22 goals, showing a clear balance between the three lines, and confirming its worthiness to top its group and compete strongly for promotion until the desired goal was achieved.
The recent victory against Al-Nakhl was not just 3 points, but a culmination of continuous work since the beginning of the season, as Al-Qawarah entered the match with the determination to secure the promotion card, and its players succeeded in asserting their superiority and finishing the encounter with a score of 3-1, after which they celebrated with their fans by officially announcing their promotion to the second division.
This achievement is credited to the club's management, headed by Omar Rashid Al-Harbi, who provided the necessary stability and support for the team throughout the season, alongside the coaching staff led by Saudi coach Ahmed Al-Khayari, who succeeded in building an organized team characterized by tactical discipline and fighting spirit, which directly reflected in the positive results achieved.
This promotion represents a pivotal station in the history of Al-Qawarah Club, which is taking a new step in its football journey, aiming to establish its presence in the second division and move forward towards greater ambitions in the coming seasons, amidst the aspirations of its fans to continue the successes and write a new chapter of achievements.