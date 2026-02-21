حقق نادي القوارة من منطقة القصيم إنجازًا تاريخيًا بصعوده رسميًا إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية للمرة الأولى في تاريخه، وذلك عقب فوزه مساء الجمعة على نظيره النخل بنتيجة 3-1، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة عشرة وقبل الأخيرة من دوري الدرجة الثالثة.


وجاء تأهل القوارة بعد مشوار مميز هذا الموسم، أكد من خلاله أحقيته ببطاقة الصعود، بعدما رفع رصيده إلى 39 نقطة من 17 مباراة، جمعها من 12 انتصارًا و3 تعادلات مقابل خسارتين فقط، ليحسم التأهل قبل جولة واحدة من ختام المسابقة، في دلالة واضحة على الاستقرار الفني والإداري الذي يعيشه النادي.


وقدم الفريق أداءً لافتًا على مدار الموسم، سواء من الناحية الهجومية أو الدفاعية، إذ تمكن من تسجيل 39 هدفًا بمعدل تهديفي مميز، فيما استقبلت شباكه 22 هدفًا، ليظهر بتوازن واضح بين الخطوط الثلاثة، ويؤكد جدارته بتصدر مجموعته والمنافسة بقوة على الصعود حتى تحقق الهدف المنشود.


الانتصار الأخير أمام النخل لم يكن مجرد 3 نقاط، بل كان تتويجًا لعمل متواصل منذ بداية الموسم، حيث دخل القوارة اللقاء بعزيمة حسم بطاقة التأهل، ونجح لاعبوه في فرض أفضليتهم وإنهاء المواجهة بنتيجة 3-1، ليطلقوا بعدها أفراح جماهيرهم بإعلان الصعود رسميًا إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية.


ويُحسب هذا الإنجاز لإدارة النادي، برئاسة عمر رشيد الحربي، التي وفرت الاستقرار والدعم اللازمين للفريق طوال الموسم، إلى جانب الجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب السعودي أحمد الخياري، الذي نجح في بناء فريق منظم يمتاز بالانضباط التكتيكي والروح القتالية، ما انعكس بشكل مباشر على النتائج الإيجابية التي تحققت.


ويمثل هذا الصعود محطة مفصلية في تاريخ نادي القوارة، الذي يخطو خطوة جديدة في مسيرته الكروية، واضعًا نصب عينيه تثبيت أقدامه في دوري الدرجة الثانية والمضي قدمًا نحو طموحات أكبر في المواسم القادمة، وسط تطلعات جماهيره بمواصلة النجاحات وكتابة فصل جديد من الإنجازات.