The Al-Qawarah Club from the Al-Qassim region has achieved a historic milestone by officially ascending to the second division for the first time in its history, following its victory on Friday evening against Al-Nakhl with a score of 3-1, in the seventeenth and penultimate round of the third division league.



The qualification of Al-Qawarah came after a remarkable journey this season, during which it confirmed its right to the promotion card, having raised its tally to 39 points from 17 matches, collected from 12 victories and 3 draws against only 2 losses, securing promotion before one round from the end of the competition, clearly indicating the technical and administrative stability that the club is experiencing.



The team presented a notable performance throughout the season, both offensively and defensively, managing to score 39 goals at an impressive scoring rate, while conceding 22 goals, showing a clear balance between the three lines, and confirming its worthiness to top its group and compete strongly for promotion until the desired goal was achieved.



The recent victory against Al-Nakhl was not just 3 points, but a culmination of continuous work since the beginning of the season, as Al-Qawarah entered the match with the determination to secure the promotion card, and its players succeeded in asserting their superiority and finishing the encounter with a score of 3-1, after which they celebrated with their fans by officially announcing their promotion to the second division.



This achievement is credited to the club's management, headed by Omar Rashid Al-Harbi, who provided the necessary stability and support for the team throughout the season, alongside the coaching staff led by Saudi coach Ahmed Al-Khayari, who succeeded in building an organized team characterized by tactical discipline and fighting spirit, which directly reflected in the positive results achieved.



This promotion represents a pivotal station in the history of Al-Qawarah Club, which is taking a new step in its football journey, aiming to establish its presence in the second division and move forward towards greater ambitions in the coming seasons, amidst the aspirations of its fans to continue the successes and write a new chapter of achievements.