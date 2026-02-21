The president of Al-Wehda Club, Hatim Khaimi, broke the medical ban imposed on him after the health scare that required him to stay in bed and avoid any excitement by attending his team's matches. He was seen in the stands during his team's match against Al-Bukayriyah in the 23rd round of the Yelo League, which they won with a score of three goals, raising their points total to 29 and placing them in 9th position.



For his part, Khaimi expressed his happiness with his team's victory over Al-Bukayriyah and the success of his appeal against Al-Ula team, gaining the points from the match. He said: "I have entrusted all my matters to God Almighty, and my love for Al-Wehda is my first passion. I must personally ensure the integrity of the work and participate with my colleagues in motivating the team to overcome this phase." He added: "Our ambition will not stop at this position; we are looking for higher rankings through victories in the upcoming matches. As long as I am in the presidency of the club, I will fulfill my duties to the fullest, because Al-Wehda Club deserves to compete for the Roshan League title for adults, and this is its natural place." He revealed that Al-Wehda Club is among the leading clubs that have achieved major local championships and has a large fan base in various regions of the Kingdom, and it is considered a source of stars in all sports, not just in football.