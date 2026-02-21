كسر رئيس نادي الوحدة حاتم خيمي الحظر الطبي الذي فرض عليه بعد الوعكة الصحية التي ألزمته السرير الأبيض والابتعاد عن أي انفعال بعدم حضور مباريات فريقه، حيث شوهد في مدرجات ملعب مباراة فريقه أمام البكيرية في الجولة 23 من دوري يلو، والتي كسبها بثلاثية ليرفع بذلك رصيده إلى 29 نقطة وفي المركز الـ 9.


من جهته، عبر خيمي عن سعادته بفوز فريقه على البكيرية وكسب احتجاجه على فريق العلا وكسب نقاط المباراة، وقال:«أنا أوكلت كل أموري لله سبحانه وتعالى وحبي للوحدة هو عشقي الأول ولابد أن أقف بنفسي على أمانة العمل وأشارك زملائي في تحفيز الفريق لتخطي هذه المرحلة»، وأضاف يقول:«طموحنا لن يتوقف عند هذا المركز بل نبحث عن مراكز متقدمة من خلال الانتصارات في المواجهات القادمة وأنا طالما على كرسي رئاسة النادي سوف أقوم بتأدية واجباتي على أكمل وجه؛ لأن نادي الوحدة يستحق المنافسة على بطولة دوري روشن للكبار وهذا مكانه الطبيعي»، كاشفا أن نادي الوحدة من طليعة الأندية التي حققت بطولات محلية كبرى ولديه شعبية كبيرة في مختلف مناطق المملكة ويعتبر منبع النجوم في كافة الألعاب وليس فقط في لعبة كرة القدم.