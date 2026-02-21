As the iftar hours approach, many fasting individuals complain of severe headaches, especially during the first days of Ramadan or in the final hours before iftar. This phenomenon is not just a coincidence; it is directly related to changes in lifestyle and dietary habits during fasting.

Nutrition experts explain that dehydration is the most common cause, as reduced water intake during the day triggers headaches. Additionally, low blood sugar due to changes in meal timing and caffeine withdrawal for those accustomed to coffee or stimulants increases the likelihood of headaches.

The causes do not stop at nutrition; sleep disturbances and staying up late, along with changes in the biological clock and physical or psychological stress, increase the chances of headaches among fasting individuals who maintain a high work pace.

Simple Steps to Avoid Headaches

Health experts recommend following some practical measures to reduce the chances of headaches:

Regular hydration: Distributing water intake between iftar and suhoor instead of drinking it all at once.

Balanced suhoor: Including slow-digesting foods rich in fiber and protein to maintain energy levels.

Gradually reducing caffeine: To avoid withdrawal headaches.

Organizing sleep and rest: Getting enough hours of sleep to reduce stress.

Moderation in iftar and exercising: Avoiding excessive effort or consuming large meals all at once.

Experts confirm that most cases of headaches among fasting individuals gradually decrease as the body adjusts to the fasting pattern, noting that early prevention makes the fasting experience more comfortable and healthy.