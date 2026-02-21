مع اقتراب ساعات الإفطار، يشتكي كثير من الصائمين من نوبات صداع حادة، خصوصًا خلال الأيام الأولى من رمضان أو في الساعات الأخيرة قبل الإفطار. هذه الظاهرة ليست مجرد صدفة، بل ترتبط مباشرة بتغير نمط الحياة والعادات الغذائية خلال الصيام.

ويشرح خبراء التغذية أن الجفاف يعد السبب الأكثر شيوعًا، إذ يؤدي انخفاض شرب الماء خلال النهار إلى تحفيز الصداع. كما يسهم انخفاض سكر الدم نتيجة تغير مواعيد الوجبات، وانسحاب الكافيين لدى من اعتادوا على القهوة أو المشروبات المنبهة، في زيادة احتمالية حدوث الصداع.

ولا تتوقف الأسباب عند الغذاء، فاضطرابات النوم والسهر، إضافة إلى تغير الساعة البيولوجية، والإجهاد البدني أو النفسي، تزيد من احتمالية ظهور الصداع لدى الصائمين الذين يحافظون على وتيرة عمل عالية.

خطوات بسيطة لتجنب الصداع

ينصح خبراء الصحة باتباع بعض الإجراءات العملية لتخفيف فرص الصداع:

  • الترطيب المنتظم: توزيع شرب الماء بين الإفطار والسحور بدلًا من تناوله دفعة واحدة.
  • سحور متوازن: يضم أطعمة بطيئة الهضم، وغنية بالألياف والبروتين للحفاظ على مستويات الطاقة.
  • الحد من الكافيين تدريجيًا: لتجنب صداع الانسحاب.
  • تنظيم النوم والراحة: الحصول على ساعات كافية من النوم لتقليل الإجهاد.
  • الاعتدال في الإفطار وممارسة الرياضة: تجنب المجهود الزائد أو تناول وجبات كبيرة دفعة واحدة.

ويؤكد الخبراء أن معظم حالات صداع الصائمين تتراجع تدريجيًا مع تأقلم الجسم على نمط الصيام، مشيرين إلى أن الوقاية المبكرة تجعل تجربة الصيام أكثر راحة وصحية.