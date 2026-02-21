مع اقتراب ساعات الإفطار، يشتكي كثير من الصائمين من نوبات صداع حادة، خصوصًا خلال الأيام الأولى من رمضان أو في الساعات الأخيرة قبل الإفطار. هذه الظاهرة ليست مجرد صدفة، بل ترتبط مباشرة بتغير نمط الحياة والعادات الغذائية خلال الصيام.
ويشرح خبراء التغذية أن الجفاف يعد السبب الأكثر شيوعًا، إذ يؤدي انخفاض شرب الماء خلال النهار إلى تحفيز الصداع. كما يسهم انخفاض سكر الدم نتيجة تغير مواعيد الوجبات، وانسحاب الكافيين لدى من اعتادوا على القهوة أو المشروبات المنبهة، في زيادة احتمالية حدوث الصداع.
ولا تتوقف الأسباب عند الغذاء، فاضطرابات النوم والسهر، إضافة إلى تغير الساعة البيولوجية، والإجهاد البدني أو النفسي، تزيد من احتمالية ظهور الصداع لدى الصائمين الذين يحافظون على وتيرة عمل عالية.
خطوات بسيطة لتجنب الصداع
ينصح خبراء الصحة باتباع بعض الإجراءات العملية لتخفيف فرص الصداع:
- الترطيب المنتظم: توزيع شرب الماء بين الإفطار والسحور بدلًا من تناوله دفعة واحدة.
- سحور متوازن: يضم أطعمة بطيئة الهضم، وغنية بالألياف والبروتين للحفاظ على مستويات الطاقة.
- الحد من الكافيين تدريجيًا: لتجنب صداع الانسحاب.
- تنظيم النوم والراحة: الحصول على ساعات كافية من النوم لتقليل الإجهاد.
- الاعتدال في الإفطار وممارسة الرياضة: تجنب المجهود الزائد أو تناول وجبات كبيرة دفعة واحدة.
ويؤكد الخبراء أن معظم حالات صداع الصائمين تتراجع تدريجيًا مع تأقلم الجسم على نمط الصيام، مشيرين إلى أن الوقاية المبكرة تجعل تجربة الصيام أكثر راحة وصحية.
As the iftar hours approach, many fasting individuals complain of severe headaches, especially during the first days of Ramadan or in the final hours before iftar. This phenomenon is not just a coincidence; it is directly related to changes in lifestyle and dietary habits during fasting.
Nutrition experts explain that dehydration is the most common cause, as reduced water intake during the day triggers headaches. Additionally, low blood sugar due to changes in meal timing and caffeine withdrawal for those accustomed to coffee or stimulants increases the likelihood of headaches.
The causes do not stop at nutrition; sleep disturbances and staying up late, along with changes in the biological clock and physical or psychological stress, increase the chances of headaches among fasting individuals who maintain a high work pace.
Simple Steps to Avoid Headaches
Health experts recommend following some practical measures to reduce the chances of headaches:
- Regular hydration: Distributing water intake between iftar and suhoor instead of drinking it all at once.
- Balanced suhoor: Including slow-digesting foods rich in fiber and protein to maintain energy levels.
- Gradually reducing caffeine: To avoid withdrawal headaches.
- Organizing sleep and rest: Getting enough hours of sleep to reduce stress.
- Moderation in iftar and exercising: Avoiding excessive effort or consuming large meals all at once.
Experts confirm that most cases of headaches among fasting individuals gradually decrease as the body adjusts to the fasting pattern, noting that early prevention makes the fasting experience more comfortable and healthy.