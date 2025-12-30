The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received a written message from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, concerning the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his reception at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh of the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom, Sergei Kozlov.

During the reception, the relations between the two countries were reviewed, and developments on both regional and international fronts were discussed, along with the efforts being made regarding them.