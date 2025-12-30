تلقى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رسالة خطية، من رئيس روسيا الاتحادية فلاديمير بوتين، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

تسلم الرسالة، نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، سفير روسيا الاتحادية لدى المملكة سيرجي كوزلوف.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات بين البلدين، ومناقشة المستجدات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.