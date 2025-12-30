تلقى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رسالة خطية، من رئيس روسيا الاتحادية فلاديمير بوتين، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.
تسلم الرسالة، نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، سفير روسيا الاتحادية لدى المملكة سيرجي كوزلوف.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات بين البلدين، ومناقشة المستجدات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received a written message from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, concerning the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The message was delivered by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his reception at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh of the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom, Sergei Kozlov.
During the reception, the relations between the two countries were reviewed, and developments on both regional and international fronts were discussed, along with the efforts being made regarding them.