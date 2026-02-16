أعلنت كيتا إطلاق مبادرة تبرع رمضانية بقيمة 3 ملايين ريال سعودي، بالتعاون مع المنصة الوطنية للعمل الخيري «إحسان»، وذلك لدعم مشاريع خيرية معتمدة في مختلف مناطق المملكة طوال شهر رمضان المبارك.

وبموجب المبادرة، سيتم التبرع بمبلغ ثابت عن كل طلب يتم عبر تطبيق كيتا خلال الشهر الكريم، على أن يندرج ذلك ضمن إجمالي المبلغ المخصص والبالغ 3 ملايين ريال. ويمكن للعملاء الاستمرار في طلباتهم اليومية كالمعتاد، سواء لوجبات الإفطار مع العائلة، أو السحور مع الأصدقاء، أو الطلبات الليلية، مع تأكيد أن كل طلب يسهم في دعم العمل الخيري من خلال مساهمة كيتا نيابةً عنهم.

وسيتم توجيه التبرعات عبر منصة إحسان إلى مشاريع خيرية معتمدة في مختلف أنحاء المملكة، بما يضمن وصول الدعم إلى الفئات والمجتمعات الأكثر احتياجًا، ويعزز قيم التكافل والعطاء التي يجسدها شهر رمضان.

وأكدت كيتا أن المبادرة ترتكز على مبدأ أن الأعمال الصغيرة والمتواصلة يمكن أن تُحدث أثرًا مستدامًا عند اجتماعها، مشيرةً إلى أنها عملت على دمج التبرع مباشرة في رحلة الطلب داخل التطبيق، بما يتيح المشاركة بسهولة وشفافية ومن دون أي خطوات إضافية من المستخدمين.

وضمن مسار الحملة، ستسلط كيتا الضوء على المتاجر المشاركة، إلى جانب مشاركة تحديثات دورية حول التقدم المحرز كلما اقتربت المبادرة من تحقيق مستهدف التبرعات.

وقد انطلقت المبادرة في 13 فبراير، وستستمر طوال شهر رمضان، حيث يتم تفعيلها عبر تطبيق كيتا من خلال صفحة مخصصة تتيح تتبع التقدم نحو تحقيق هدف التبرع البالغ 3 ملايين ريال سعودي.

وتؤكد كيتا التزامها المستمر بدعم المجتمع في المملكة العربية السعودية والمساهمة في تحقيق مستهدفاتها الاجتماعية والاقتصادية. ومع استمرار توسع حضورها محليًا، تسعى كيتا إلى إحداث أثر إيجابي يتجاوز خدماتها اليومية، من خلال تمكين الشركاء المحليين، ودعم المنصات الوطنية مثل إحسان، والمساهمة في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.