Kita announced the launch of a Ramadan donation initiative worth 3 million Saudi Riyals, in collaboration with the national charitable platform "Ehsan," to support approved charitable projects across various regions of the Kingdom throughout the blessed month of Ramadan.

Under this initiative, a fixed amount will be donated for every order made through the Kita app during the holy month, which will be included in the total amount allocated, amounting to 3 million Riyals. Customers can continue to place their daily orders as usual, whether for iftar meals with family, suhoor with friends, or late-night orders, with the assurance that each order contributes to supporting charitable work through Kita's contribution on their behalf.

The donations will be directed through the Ehsan platform to approved charitable projects across the Kingdom, ensuring that support reaches the most needy groups and communities, and enhancing the values of solidarity and giving that Ramadan embodies.

Kita confirmed that the initiative is based on the principle that small and continuous actions can create a sustainable impact when combined, noting that it has integrated the donation directly into the ordering journey within the app, allowing for easy and transparent participation without any additional steps for users.

As part of the campaign, Kita will highlight the participating stores, along with sharing regular updates on the progress made as the initiative approaches its donation target.

The initiative launched on February 13 and will continue throughout the month of Ramadan, activated through the Kita app via a dedicated page that allows tracking progress toward achieving the donation goal of 3 million Saudi Riyals.

Kita reaffirms its ongoing commitment to supporting the community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and contributing to achieving its social and economic objectives. As it continues to expand its local presence, Kita aims to create a positive impact that goes beyond its daily services by empowering local partners, supporting national platforms like Ehsan, and contributing to the goals of Vision 2030.