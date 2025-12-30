The Turkish police arrested 110 suspects in an operation against ISIS, a day after three police officers and six militants were killed in a shootout in the northwest of the country.



The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office reported today, Tuesday, that the police carried out an 8-hour siege of a house in the town of Yalova, located on the coast of the Sea of Marmara south of Istanbul, a week after more than 100 people suspected of belonging to ISIS were arrested amid allegations of planning attacks during Christmas and New Year's celebrations.



Eight police officers and another security personnel were injured during the raid on the house, which was one of over 100 locations targeted by the authorities yesterday (Monday).



The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office stated in a statement that the police conducted 114 raids in Istanbul and two other provinces and arrested 110 out of 115 suspects who were wanted. The statement added that the authorities seized various files and digital documents during the operation.



Last week, the United States carried out an attack against militants of the terrorist organization in northwestern Nigeria, and the Australian police announced that the militants who attacked a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach in Sydney this month drew their inspiration from ISIS.



On December 19, the U.S. military launched attacks against dozens of ISIS targets in Syria in response to an attack on American military personnel.



About a decade ago, the terrorist organization was accused of being responsible for a series of attacks on civilian targets in Turkey, including shootings at a nightclub in Istanbul and the city's main airport, resulting in dozens of deaths.