اعتقلت الشرطة التركية 110 من المشتبه بهم في عملية ضد تنظيم داعش، بعد يوم من مقتل ثلاثة من رجال الشرطة وستة مسلحين في تبادل لإطلاق النار في شمال غربي البلاد.


وأفاد مكتب المدعي العام في إسطنبول، اليوم الثلاثاء، بأن الشرطة نفذت حصاراً استمر 8 ساعات لمنزل في بلدة يالوفا الواقعة على ساحل بحر مرمرة جنوب إسطنبول، بعد أسبوع من اعتقال أكثر من 100 شخص يشتبه في انتمائهم لتنظيم داعش على خلفية اتهامات مزعومة بالتخطيط لتنفيذ هجمات خلال أعياد الميلاد ورأس السنة الجديدة.


وأصيب ثمانية من أفراد الشرطة وعنصر أمني آخر خلال مداهمة المنزل الذي كان واحداً من بين أكثر من 100 موقع استهدفته السلطات أمس (الإثنين).


وقال مكتب المدعي العام في بيان إن الشرطة نفذت 114 مداهمة في إسطنبول وإقليمين آخرين وألقت القبض على 110 من أصل 115مشتبهاً بهم كانوا مطلوبين لديها. وأضاف البيان أن السلطات صادرت ملفات ووثائق رقمية متنوعة خلال العملية.


ونفذت ⁠الولايات المتحدة الأسبوع الماضي هجوماً ضد مسلحي التنظيم الإرهابي في شمال غربي نيجيريا، ⁠ وأعلنت الشرطة الأسترالية أن المسلحين اللذين هاجما احتفالاً بعيد الأنوار (حانوكا) على شاطئ بوندي في سيدني هذا الشهر استلهما ⁠أفكارهما من تنظيم داعش.


وفي 19 ديسمبر، شن الجيش الأمريكي هجمات ضد عشرات الأهداف التابعة لتنظيم داعش في سورية رداً على هجوم على عسكريين أمريكيين.


وقبل نحو عقد، اتُهم التنظيم الإرهابي بالمسؤولية عن سلسلة من الهجمات على أهداف مدنية في تركيا، منها هجمات بالأسلحة النارية على ملهى ليلي في إسطنبول والمطار الرئيسي في المدينة، مما أسفر عن مقتل العشرات.