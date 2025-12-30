أكد وزير الدولة السابق لشؤون البرلمان والشورى وعضو البرلمان محمد مقبل الحميري، أن رئيس المجلس الرئاسي اليمني يملك منفردًا حق إنهاء مشاركة الإمارات في «التحالف» بموجب الفقرة (٧) من المادة رقم (١) من «إعلان نقل السلطة».


وقال الحميري في تصريحات لـ «عكاظ»: إن القرارات العسكرية التي اتخذها رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي وإعلان حالة الطوارئ هي صلاحية حصرية لرئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي باعتباره القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة لا ينازعه بها أحد.

القرارات الرئاسية قانونية


وأضاف الحميري: بموجب قانون نقل السلطة وبموجب الدستور اليمني النافذ، فإن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي مارس صلاحيته بموجب القوانين النافذة.


وشدد بالقول: لا غرابة أن الإمارات تقول إنها غير قانونية، مع أنهم أشقاؤنا ونحترمهم، لكن الدلائل كثيرة على دورهم في اليمن، ومنها تهريب الأسلحة أمس، مضيفاً: لم نكن نتمنى حدوث ذلك ولا زلنا نأمل أن يحكّموا العقل ويحترموا الشرعية اليمنية.


ولفت إلى أن السعودية حريصة على اليمن والخليج، وما يجري سيؤثر سلباً على اليمن والمنطقة بالكامل، مشيداً بإعلان السعودية أن أمن اليمن جزء لا يتجزأ من أمن المملكة.


وأشار إلى أن صوت العقل لا يزال مفتوحا، ونتمنى من «الانتقالي» أن يعودوا إلى تحكيم العقل وحقن الدماء. الحميري

الحميري


وحذر الحميري «الانتقالي» من مسايرة موجة التصعيد والصراعات، وأن يقدروا الخطورة التي ستؤثر على الجميع وليس هناك مستفيد سوى الحوثي.

السعودية داعم لبلادنا


وأعرب عن شكره للمملكة ومواقف قيادتها برئاسة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين الداعمة لليمن أرضاً وإنساناً.


وكشف عن تحضيرات تجرى لإصدار البرلمان موقفه وتزكية قرارات رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، مشدداً بالقول: نحن في البرلمان كجهة تشريعية جزء من الشرعية ولسنا ضد أحد ولا ضد الإمارات كأشقاء، ولا ضد «الانتقالي» كشريك، ولكن حرف البوصلة لا يخدم سوى أعداء اليمن.