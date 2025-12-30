The former Minister of State for Parliamentary and Shura Affairs and Member of Parliament, Mohammed Maqbil Al-Hamiri, confirmed that the President of the Yemeni Presidential Council alone has the right to end the UAE's participation in the "coalition" under paragraph (7) of Article (1) of the "Transfer of Power Declaration".



Al-Hamiri stated in remarks to "Okaz": The military decisions taken by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council and the declaration of a state of emergency are exclusive powers of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and no one contests this.

The presidential decisions are legal



He added: Under the Law of Transfer of Power and the current Yemeni constitution, the President of the Presidential Leadership Council exercised his authority in accordance with the applicable laws.



He emphasized: It is not surprising that the UAE claims they are illegal, even though they are our brothers and we respect them, but there is ample evidence of their role in Yemen, including the smuggling of weapons yesterday, adding: We did not wish for this to happen and we still hope they will use reason and respect the Yemeni legitimacy.



He pointed out that Saudi Arabia is keen on Yemen and the Gulf, and what is happening will negatively affect Yemen and the entire region, praising Saudi Arabia's declaration that the security of Yemen is an integral part of the security of the Kingdom.



He noted that the voice of reason is still open, and we hope that the "Southern Transitional Council" will return to reason and stop the bloodshed.

Al-Hamiri warned the "Transitional Council" against following the wave of escalation and conflicts, and urged them to recognize the danger that will affect everyone, with no beneficiary except the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia is a supporter of our country



He expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom and its leadership under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their support of Yemen, both land and people.



He revealed that preparations are underway for the parliament to issue its position and endorse the decisions of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, emphasizing: We in the parliament, as a legislative body, are part of the legitimacy and are not against anyone, nor against the UAE as brothers, nor against the "Transitional Council" as a partner, but diverting the compass serves only the enemies of Yemen.