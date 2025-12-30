The Muslim World League expressed its support and endorsement for the "supplementary" statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding "addressing the escalatory steps taken by the Southern Transitional Council in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra," and the statement issued by the leadership of the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen concerning the movement of ships loaded with weapons and heavy vehicles from the Port of Fujairah to the Port of Mukalla without obtaining official permits from the leadership of the coalition's joint forces, affirming its solidarity and support for the Kingdom in all measures it takes to preserve its national security.

In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, praised, on behalf of the League and its assemblies, bodies, and global councils, the wise and firm contents of the statement, which seek security and peace, and the unity of the Yemeni ranks under its internationally recognized legitimate leadership. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Republic of Yemen in particular, and the region in general, and resolving outstanding issues, including the just Southern issue through dialogue and within the legitimate and legal frameworks.

Al-Issa stressed that supporting such practices that are outside the legitimacy, deepening division, and threatening security and peace only benefits those who do not wish well for Yemen and its supreme interests, which are focused on restoring the full rights of the Yemeni people under its legitimate umbrella. He warned that pressure towards any other steps that take them out of this framework will only ignite the fuse of sedition, the costs and serious repercussions of which will be borne solely by the Yemeni people.

He called on all Yemenis to prioritize wisdom and the supreme interests of their country, and to unite under their legitimate leadership, safeguarding the unity of their country, its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, leading to a safe and prosperous Yemen - God willing.