أعربت رابطة العالم الإسلامي عن دعمها وتأييدها للبيان «الإلحاقي» الصادر عن المملكة العربية السعودية؛ بشأن «معالجة الخطوات التصعيدية التي قام بها المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة»، والبيان الصادر عن قيادة التحالف العربي لدعم الشرعية في اليمن بشأن تحرك سفن محملة بالأسلحة والعربات الثقيلة من ميناء الفجيرة إلى ميناء المكلّا دون الحصول على تصاريح رسمية من قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف، مؤكدة تضامنها ومساندتها للمملكة في كلّ ما تتخذه من إجراءات تحفظُ أمنها الوطني.
وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ثمّن الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، باسم الرابطة ومجامعها وهيئاتها ومجالسها العالمية، المضامينَ الحكيمة والحازمة التي حملها البيان، والتي تتوخى الأمنَ والسِّلم، ووحدة الصف اليمني تحت قيادته الشرعية المعترف بها دولياً، وتضع نصب عينها حفظَ السِّلم والاستقرار في المنطقة، خصوصاً في الجمهورية اليمنية، وحلّ القضايا العالقة، ومنها: القضية الجنوبية العادلة بالحوار ووفق الأُطُر الشرعية والقانونية.
وشدَّد العيسى على أنّ دعم مثل هذه الممارسات الخارجة عن الشرعية، والمعمقة للانقسام، والمهدِّدة للأمن والسلم لا يستفيد منها إلا من لا يريد خيراً لليمن ومصلحته العليا التي تتركز وتنحصر في استعادة كامل حق الشعب اليمني تحت مظلته الشرعية، محذِّراً من أنّ الضغط نحو أية خطوات أُخرى تخرجُهم عن هذا الإطار، إنما تُشعلُ فتيل الفتنة، التي لن يدفع ثمنَها ويتجرع تداعياتها ومخاطرها الجسيمة إلا أبناء الشعب اليمني.
ودعا أبناءَ اليمَن كافةً إلى تغليب الحكمة والمصلحة العليا لبلادهم، ووحدة الصف تحت قيادتهم الشرعية، صيانة لوحدة بلادهم وسيادتها واستقلالها وسلامة أراضيها، وصولاً إلى يمَنٍ آمِنٍ سعيدٍ الأخبار مُزدَهرٍ.
The Muslim World League expressed its support and endorsement for the "supplementary" statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding "addressing the escalatory steps taken by the Southern Transitional Council in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra," and the statement issued by the leadership of the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen concerning the movement of ships loaded with weapons and heavy vehicles from the Port of Fujairah to the Port of Mukalla without obtaining official permits from the leadership of the coalition's joint forces, affirming its solidarity and support for the Kingdom in all measures it takes to preserve its national security.
In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, praised, on behalf of the League and its assemblies, bodies, and global councils, the wise and firm contents of the statement, which seek security and peace, and the unity of the Yemeni ranks under its internationally recognized legitimate leadership. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Republic of Yemen in particular, and the region in general, and resolving outstanding issues, including the just Southern issue through dialogue and within the legitimate and legal frameworks.
Al-Issa stressed that supporting such practices that are outside the legitimacy, deepening division, and threatening security and peace only benefits those who do not wish well for Yemen and its supreme interests, which are focused on restoring the full rights of the Yemeni people under its legitimate umbrella. He warned that pressure towards any other steps that take them out of this framework will only ignite the fuse of sedition, the costs and serious repercussions of which will be borne solely by the Yemeni people.
He called on all Yemenis to prioritize wisdom and the supreme interests of their country, and to unite under their legitimate leadership, safeguarding the unity of their country, its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, leading to a safe and prosperous Yemen - God willing.