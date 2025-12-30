أعربت رابطة العالم الإسلامي عن دعمها وتأييدها للبيان «الإلحاقي» الصادر عن المملكة العربية السعودية؛ بشأن «معالجة الخطوات التصعيدية التي قام بها المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة»، والبيان الصادر عن قيادة التحالف العربي لدعم الشرعية في اليمن بشأن تحرك سفن محملة بالأسلحة والعربات الثقيلة من ميناء الفجيرة إلى ميناء المكلّا دون الحصول على تصاريح رسمية من قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف، مؤكدة تضامنها ومساندتها للمملكة في كلّ ما تتخذه من إجراءات تحفظُ أمنها الوطني.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ثمّن الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، باسم الرابطة ومجامعها وهيئاتها ومجالسها العالمية، المضامينَ الحكيمة والحازمة التي حملها البيان، والتي تتوخى الأمنَ والسِّلم، ووحدة الصف اليمني تحت قيادته الشرعية المعترف بها دولياً، وتضع نصب عينها حفظَ السِّلم والاستقرار في المنطقة، خصوصاً في الجمهورية اليمنية، وحلّ القضايا العالقة، ومنها: القضية الجنوبية العادلة بالحوار ووفق الأُطُر الشرعية والقانونية.

وشدَّد العيسى على أنّ دعم مثل هذه الممارسات الخارجة عن الشرعية، والمعمقة للانقسام، والمهدِّدة للأمن والسلم لا يستفيد منها إلا من لا يريد خيراً لليمن ومصلحته العليا التي تتركز وتنحصر في استعادة كامل حق الشعب اليمني تحت مظلته الشرعية، محذِّراً من أنّ الضغط نحو أية خطوات أُخرى تخرجُهم عن هذا الإطار، إنما تُشعلُ فتيل الفتنة، التي لن يدفع ثمنَها ويتجرع تداعياتها ومخاطرها الجسيمة إلا أبناء الشعب اليمني.

ودعا أبناءَ اليمَن كافةً إلى تغليب الحكمة والمصلحة العليا لبلادهم، ووحدة الصف تحت قيادتهم الشرعية، صيانة لوحدة بلادهم وسيادتها واستقلالها وسلامة أراضيها، وصولاً إلى يمَنٍ آمِنٍ سعيدٍ الأخبار مُزدَهرٍ.