في خطوة تصعيدية جديدة ضد الوكالة الأممية، أقر الكنيست الإسرائيلي نهائيا مشروع قانون يقضي بقطع إمدادات الكهرباء والمياه عن مكاتب وكالة الأمم المتحدة لغوث وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين «الأونروا» في الأراضي المحتلة، ليدخل القانون حيز التنفيذ فورا.

جاء التصويت على مشروع القانون في الكنيست الإسرائيلي بأغلبية بلغت 59 نائبا من أصل 120، مقابل 7 أصوات معارضة، وفق ما أفادت به مصادر إسرائيلية رسمية.

ويستهدف القانون مكاتب الأونروا في القدس الشرقية وغيرها من المناطق، حيث يلزم شركات الكهرباء والمياه الإسرائيلية بوقف الخدمات عن أي عقار يُسجل كمستهلك باسم الوكالة، مع إمكانية مصادرة المباني أو فرض عقوبات إضافية.

حملة ممنهجة ضد الوكالة الأممية

وأكدت الحكومة الإسرائيلية أن هذا الإجراء يأتي ضمن حملة أوسع ل«إنهاء عمل الأونروا» داخل إسرائيل، متهمة الوكالة بدعم «الإرهاب» وتورط بعض موظفيها في أحداث 7 أكتوبر 2023.

من جانبها ردت «الأونروا» فورا على القرار، محذرة من أن هذا القانون «سيؤدي إلى كارثة إنسانية» لملايين اللاجئين الفلسطينيين، خصوصا في غزة والضفة الغربية، حيث تعتمد الوكالة على مكاتبها لتنسيق المساعدات.

دوري تاريخي ل«الأونروا»

وأعرب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش عن «قلقه البالغ»، معتبرا القانون «انتهاكا للقانون الدولي»، داعيا المجتمع الدولي إلى الرد عليه.

وتأسست الوكالة الأممية «الأونروا» في 1949 لمساعدة اللاجئين الفلسطينيين، وتقدم خدمات تعليمية وصحية وإغاثية لأكثر من 5.9 مليون شخص في غزة والضفة والأردن وسوريا ولبنان. تعتمد على تمويل دولي، لكن إسرائيل تتهمها منذ سنوات بدعم حماس ونشر الكراهية.

وجاء القانون كامتداد لقرارات سابقة في أكتوبر 2024، حيث أقرت الكنيست حظر أنشطة الأونروا داخل إسرائيل، وتم تنفيذه في يناير 2025، وفي نوفمبر الماضي، مرر الكنيست القراءة الأولى لمشروع القانون، ثم أحيل إلى لجنة الشؤون الخارجية والدفاع في 16 ديسمبر، قبل المصادقة النهائية في 29 ديسمبر.