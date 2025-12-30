In a new escalatory step against the UN agency, the Israeli Knesset has definitively approved a bill that entails cutting off electricity and water supplies to the offices of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the occupied territories, with the law set to take effect immediately.

The vote on the bill in the Israeli Knesset was passed by a majority of 59 out of 120 members, with 7 opposing votes, according to official Israeli sources.

The law targets UNRWA offices in East Jerusalem and other areas, requiring Israeli electricity and water companies to cease services to any property registered as a consumer in the agency's name, with the possibility of confiscating buildings or imposing additional penalties.

A Systematic Campaign Against the UN Agency

The Israeli government confirmed that this measure is part of a broader campaign to "end UNRWA's operations" within Israel, accusing the agency of supporting "terrorism" and implicating some of its employees in the events of October 7, 2023.

In response, UNRWA immediately warned that this law "will lead to a humanitarian disaster" for millions of Palestinian refugees, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, where the agency relies on its offices to coordinate aid.

A Historic Role for UNRWA

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "grave concern," considering the law "a violation of international law," and called on the international community to respond.

UNRWA was established in 1949 to assist Palestinian refugees and provides educational, health, and relief services to over 5.9 million people in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. It relies on international funding, but Israel has accused it for years of supporting Hamas and spreading hatred.

The law came as an extension of previous decisions made in October 2024, when the Knesset approved a ban on UNRWA's activities within Israel, which was implemented in January 2025. Last November, the Knesset passed the first reading of the bill, which was then referred to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on December 16, before final approval on December 29.