The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, Liverpool player, aims to achieve a new record against Manchester City in the English Premier League.

Liverpool will be a heavy guest to Manchester City tomorrow (Sunday) at 7:30 PM Mecca time, at the "Etihad" Stadium as part of the 11th round of the competition.

Salah aims to break Rooney's record

Salah is tied with Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney as the player with the most goal contributions for a single club in Premier League history (276 goal contributions). If he scores a goal or provides an assist in tomorrow's clash, he will hold the record alone.

Mohamed Salah has contributed to 15 goals against Manchester City in the Premier League (scoring 9 goals and providing 6 assists), a figure that no other player has achieved against Pep Guardiola's team in the history of the competition.

The "Reds" star has participated in 10 matches this season in the Premier League, during which he scored 4 goals and made 2 assists, showing a noticeable decline in his scoring rate.