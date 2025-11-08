يستهدف النجم المصري محمد صلاح، لاعب ليفربول، تحقيق إنجاز قياسي جديد ضد مانشستر سيتي في مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).
ويحل ليفربول ضيفاً ثقيلاً على مانشستر سيتي غداً (الأحد) في تمام السابعة والنصف مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «الاتحاد» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ11.
صلاح يستهدف تحطيم إنجاز روني
ويتساوى صلاح مع أسطورة مانشستر يونايتد، واين روني، كأكثر لاعب قدم مساهمات تهديفية مع نادٍ واحد في تاريخ الدوري الإنجليزي (276 مساهمة تهديفية)، وفي حال تسجيله هدفاً أو تقديمه تمريرة حاسمة في قمة الغد، سينفرد بالرقم القياسي.
وساهم محمد صلاح في 15 هدفاً ضد مانشستر سيتي في البريميرليغ (سجل 9 أهداف وقدم 6 تمريرات حاسمة)، وهو رقم لم يحققه أي لاعب آخر ضد فريق المدرب بيب غوارديولا في تاريخ المسابقة.
وشارك نجم «الريدز» في 10 مباريات هذا الموسم في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، سجل خلالها 4 أهداف وصنع هدفين، في تراجع ملحوظ لمعدله التهديفي.
The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, Liverpool player, aims to achieve a new record against Manchester City in the English Premier League.
Liverpool will be a heavy guest to Manchester City tomorrow (Sunday) at 7:30 PM Mecca time, at the "Etihad" Stadium as part of the 11th round of the competition.
Salah aims to break Rooney's record
Salah is tied with Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney as the player with the most goal contributions for a single club in Premier League history (276 goal contributions). If he scores a goal or provides an assist in tomorrow's clash, he will hold the record alone.
Mohamed Salah has contributed to 15 goals against Manchester City in the Premier League (scoring 9 goals and providing 6 assists), a figure that no other player has achieved against Pep Guardiola's team in the history of the competition.
The "Reds" star has participated in 10 matches this season in the Premier League, during which he scored 4 goals and made 2 assists, showing a noticeable decline in his scoring rate.