يستهدف النجم المصري محمد صلاح، لاعب ليفربول، تحقيق إنجاز قياسي جديد ضد مانشستر سيتي في مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).

ويحل ليفربول ضيفاً ثقيلاً على مانشستر سيتي غداً (الأحد) في تمام السابعة والنصف مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «الاتحاد» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ11.

صلاح يستهدف تحطيم إنجاز روني

ويتساوى صلاح مع أسطورة مانشستر يونايتد، واين روني، كأكثر لاعب قدم مساهمات تهديفية مع نادٍ واحد في تاريخ الدوري الإنجليزي (276 مساهمة تهديفية)، وفي حال تسجيله هدفاً أو تقديمه تمريرة حاسمة في قمة الغد، سينفرد بالرقم القياسي.

وساهم محمد صلاح في 15 هدفاً ضد مانشستر سيتي في البريميرليغ (سجل 9 أهداف وقدم 6 تمريرات حاسمة)، وهو رقم لم يحققه أي لاعب آخر ضد فريق المدرب بيب غوارديولا في تاريخ المسابقة.

وشارك نجم «الريدز» في 10 مباريات هذا الموسم في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، سجل خلالها 4 أهداف وصنع هدفين، في تراجع ملحوظ لمعدله التهديفي.