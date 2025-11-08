أوقفيونيون برلين سلسلة انتصارات بايرن ميونخ القياسية، بعدما تعادل معه بهدفين لمثلهما في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «ألتن فورستيري»، ضمن منافسات الجولة العاشرة من الدوري الألماني «بوندسليغا».

وتوقفت سلسلة انتصارات بايرن ميونخ القياسية عند 16 انتصاراً متتالياً، كأقوى انطلاقة موسم في تاريخ أندية الدوريات الخمس الكبرى.

أهداف المباراة

افتتح دانيلو ديوخي التسجيل لصالح يونيون برلين في الدقيقة 27، قبل أن يُدرك لويس دياز التعادل لبايرن ميونخ في الدقيقة 38.

وعاد المتألق ديوخي ليمنح أصحاب الأرض التقدم مجدداً بإضافة الهدف الثاني قبل سبع دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي، ليعقد مهمة العملاق البافاري.

وفي الوقت القاتل، أنقذ المهاجم الإنجليزي هاري كين بايرن ميونخ من الهزيمة، حين سجل هدف التعادل في الثواني الأخيرة من اللقاء.

بهذه النتيجة رفع بايرن ميونخ رصيده إلى 28 نقطة في صدارة البوندسليغا، بفارق 6 نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه لايبزيغ صاحب المركز الثاني، بينما وصل يونيون برلين للنقطة 12 في المركز العاشر.