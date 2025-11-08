Union Berlin halted Bayern Munich's record winning streak, drawing 2-2 in the match held today (Saturday) at the "Alten Försterei" stadium, as part of the tenth round of the German Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich's record winning streak stopped at 16 consecutive victories, marking the strongest season start in the history of the top five leagues.

Match Goals

Danilo Diuque opened the scoring for Union Berlin in the 27th minute, before Luis Díaz equalized for Bayern Munich in the 38th minute.

The impressive Diuque then gave the home side the lead again by adding the second goal just seven minutes before the end of regular time, complicating matters for the Bavarian giant.

In the dying moments, English striker Harry Kane saved Bayern Munich from defeat by scoring the equalizer in the final seconds of the match.

With this result, Bayern Munich raised their tally to 28 points at the top of the Bundesliga, six points ahead of their closest rivals RB Leipzig in second place, while Union Berlin reached 12 points in tenth place.