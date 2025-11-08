أوقفيونيون برلين سلسلة انتصارات بايرن ميونخ القياسية، بعدما تعادل معه بهدفين لمثلهما في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «ألتن فورستيري»، ضمن منافسات الجولة العاشرة من الدوري الألماني «بوندسليغا».
وتوقفت سلسلة انتصارات بايرن ميونخ القياسية عند 16 انتصاراً متتالياً، كأقوى انطلاقة موسم في تاريخ أندية الدوريات الخمس الكبرى.
أهداف المباراة
افتتح دانيلو ديوخي التسجيل لصالح يونيون برلين في الدقيقة 27، قبل أن يُدرك لويس دياز التعادل لبايرن ميونخ في الدقيقة 38.
وعاد المتألق ديوخي ليمنح أصحاب الأرض التقدم مجدداً بإضافة الهدف الثاني قبل سبع دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي، ليعقد مهمة العملاق البافاري.
وفي الوقت القاتل، أنقذ المهاجم الإنجليزي هاري كين بايرن ميونخ من الهزيمة، حين سجل هدف التعادل في الثواني الأخيرة من اللقاء.
بهذه النتيجة رفع بايرن ميونخ رصيده إلى 28 نقطة في صدارة البوندسليغا، بفارق 6 نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه لايبزيغ صاحب المركز الثاني، بينما وصل يونيون برلين للنقطة 12 في المركز العاشر.
Union Berlin halted Bayern Munich's record winning streak, drawing 2-2 in the match held today (Saturday) at the "Alten Försterei" stadium, as part of the tenth round of the German Bundesliga.
Bayern Munich's record winning streak stopped at 16 consecutive victories, marking the strongest season start in the history of the top five leagues.
Match Goals
Danilo Diuque opened the scoring for Union Berlin in the 27th minute, before Luis Díaz equalized for Bayern Munich in the 38th minute.
The impressive Diuque then gave the home side the lead again by adding the second goal just seven minutes before the end of regular time, complicating matters for the Bavarian giant.
In the dying moments, English striker Harry Kane saved Bayern Munich from defeat by scoring the equalizer in the final seconds of the match.
With this result, Bayern Munich raised their tally to 28 points at the top of the Bundesliga, six points ahead of their closest rivals RB Leipzig in second place, while Union Berlin reached 12 points in tenth place.