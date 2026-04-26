The director of the Egyptian national team, Ibrahim Hassan, revealed the duration of his compatriot Mohamed Salah's absence following the injury he sustained during his participation with his team Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Saturday, in the 34th round of the English Premier League.

Injury Details

Mohamed Salah left the match in the 59th minute, affected by an injury to his left thigh, amidst a warm farewell between the player and Liverpool fans, in a scene that could be a moment of goodbye, after the Egyptian star announced his departure from the "Reds" at the end of the current season.

The injury also raised concerns among Egyptian fans with less than 50 days remaining until the 2026 World Cup, while the Egyptian national team quickly contacted Liverpool to check on Salah's condition.

Duration of Absence

Ibrahim Hassan stated in exclusive comments to "Okaz": "Mohamed Salah is suffering from a muscle tear and will be absent from the pitch for four weeks."

Regarding the possibility of him participating in Liverpool's final match of the Premier League this season against Brentford on May 24, he replied: "It cannot be determined at this time; it depends on the extent of his recovery from the injury and his readiness."

Salah's Stats

Mohamed Salah has participated in 39 matches wearing the Liverpool jersey in various competitions this season, during which he scored 12 goals and provided nine assists.