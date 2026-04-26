كشف مدير منتخب مصر إبراهيم حسن عن مدة غياب مواطنه محمد صلاح، بعد الإصابة التي تعرض لها خلال مشاركته مع فريقه ليفربول ضد كريستال بالاس، (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ34 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي.

تفاصيل الإصابة

وغادر محمد صلاح ملعب اللقاء في الدقيقة 59 متأثراً بإصابة في الفخذ الأيسر، وسط تحية حارة متبادلة بين اللاعب وجماهير ليفربول، في مشهد قد يكون لحظة الوداع، بعد أن أعلن النجم المصري رحيله عن «الريدز» بنهاية الموسم الحالي.

كما أثارت الإصابة قلق الجماهير المصرية مع تبقي أقل من 50 يوماً على بطولة كأس العالم 2026، فيما تواصل منتخب مصر سريعاً مع نادي ليفربول للاطمئنان على حالة صلاح.

مدة الغياب

وقال إبراهيم حسن في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»: «محمد صلاح يعاني من تمزق عضلي، وسيغيب عن الملاعب لمدة أربعة أسابيع».

وحول إمكانية مشاركته في المباراة الأخيرة لليفربول في الدوري الإنجليزي هذا الموسم ضد برينتفورد يوم 24 مايو القادم، أجاب: «لا يمكن تحديد ذلك في الوقت الحالي، الأمر يعتمد على مدى تعافيه من الإصابة وجاهزيته».

أرقام صلاح

وشارك محمد صلاح في 39 مباراة بقميص ليفربول في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 12 هدفاً وقدم تسع تمريرات حاسمة.