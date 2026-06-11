أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً بوزير خارجية جمهورية البرتغال باولو رانجيل.

وخلال الاتصال، هنأ الوزير باولو بمناسبة انتخاب جمهورية البرتغال عضوًا غير دائم في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة للفترة 2027 - 2028، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون بين البلدين، بما يسهم في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، كما جرى خلال الاتصال بحث المستجدات الإقليمية وعددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.