The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made a phone call to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Portugal, Paulo Rangel.

During the call, Minister Paulo was congratulated on the occasion of the Republic of Portugal's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027 - 2028, expressing his hope to enhance coordination and cooperation between the two countries, which contributes to achieving regional and international security and stability. The call also addressed regional developments and several topics of mutual interest.