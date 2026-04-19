قررت لجنة الاستئناف بالاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم تقليص عقوبة إيقاف حارس مرمى الأهلي محمد الشناوي من أربع مباريات إلى مباراتين.

عقوبات سابقة على اللاعب

وكانت لجنة المسابقات قد غرمت محمد الشناوي 2500 جنيه بسبب الطرد لحصوله على إنذارين في مباراة الأهلي ضد سيراميكا كليوباترا، إلى جانب إيقافه أربع مباريات وتوقيع غرامة مالية عليه بقيمة 50 ألف جنيه، بسبب الاعتداء على الحكم بالدفع أو الجذب (استعمال اليد دون عنف).

تعديل القرار

وأوضحت لجنة الاستئناف في بيان أنها قررت تعديل قرار لجنة المسابقات بشأن محمد الشناوي، ليصبح إيقافه مباراتين، مع تأييد الغرامة المقررة عليه.

قرارات إضافية

كما أعلنت اللجنة عدم جواز نظر التظلم المقدم من المدير الإداري للأهلي وليد صلاح الدين، لانتهاء النصاب القانوني، مع تأييد قرار لجنة المسابقات بشأن الغرامة الموقعة على النادي الأهلي.