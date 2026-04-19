The Appeals Committee of the Egyptian Football Association has decided to reduce the suspension penalty for Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy from four matches to two matches.

Previous Penalties on the Player

The Competitions Committee had fined Mohamed El Shenawy 2,500 Egyptian pounds due to his red card for receiving two yellow cards in the match between Al Ahly and Ceramica Cleopatra, in addition to suspending him for four matches and imposing a financial penalty of 50,000 Egyptian pounds for assaulting the referee by pushing or pulling (using hands without violence).

Modification of the Decision

The Appeals Committee clarified in a statement that it decided to amend the Competitions Committee's decision regarding Mohamed El Shenawy, reducing his suspension to two matches while upholding the imposed fine.

Additional Decisions

The committee also announced that the appeal submitted by Al Ahly's administrative director, Walid Salah El Din, cannot be considered due to the expiration of the legal quorum, while upholding the Competitions Committee's decision regarding the fine imposed on Al Ahly Club.