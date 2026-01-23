The Supreme Council for Media in Egypt announced today (Thursday) a two-month ban on former Egypt national team star Ahmed Hossam (Mido) from media appearances, following statements he made recently regarding the Egyptian national team.

Controversial Statements

Mido stated that the Egyptian national team, during the tenure of legendary coach Hassan Shehata, resorted to certain rituals associated with magic, indicating that his exclusion from the national team roster for the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations was due to the orders of a sheikh, rather than a technical decision, despite his outstanding performance during that period.

He added that the Egyptian Football Association, at that time, resorted to purchasing what is known as "red mercury" for millions of pounds, based on the request of a sheikh, as he described.

Details of the Supreme Council for Media's Decision

The Supreme Council for Media stated in a statement via its Facebook account that it decided to obligate all media outlets subject to the provisions of Law No. 180 of 2018 to prohibit Ahmed Hossam (Mido) from appearing for two months.

The statement noted that Mido's remarks included insults and doubts regarding the sports achievements of the Egyptian national team during the period from 2006 to 2010.

The council clarified that the decision came after holding a hearing session with Mido, during which he presented his responses and clarifications regarding the controversial statements, before the decision was issued against him.