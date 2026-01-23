أعلن المجلس الأعلى للإعلام في مصر، اليوم (الخميس)، منع نجم منتخب مصر السابق أحمد حسام (ميدو) من الظهور الإعلامي لمدة شهرين، على خلفية تصريحات أدلى بها أخيراً بشأن المنتخب المصري.

تصريحات مثيرة للجدل

وكان ميدو قد صرّح بأن منتخب مصر خلال فترة المدرب التاريخي حسن شحاتة كان يلجأ إلى بعض الطقوس المرتبطة بالسحر، مشيراً إلى أن استبعاده من قائمة منتخب بلاده في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2010 جاء بأمر أحد المشايخ، وليس بقرار فني، رغم تألقه في تلك الفترة.

وأضاف أن الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم لجأ في تلك المرحلة إلى شراء ما يُعرف بـ«الزئبق الأحمر» بملايين الجنيهات، بناءً على طلب أحد المشايخ، بحسب وصفه.

تفاصيل قرار المجلس الأعلى للإعلام

وقال المجلس الأعلى للإعلام، في بيان عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»، إنه قرر إلزام جميع الوسائل الإعلامية الخاضعة لأحكام القانون رقم 180 لسنة 2018 بمنع ظهور أحمد حسام (ميدو) لمدة شهرين.

وأشار البيان إلى أن تصريحات ميدو تضمنت إساءة وتشكيكاً في الإنجازات الرياضية التي حققها المنتخب المصري خلال الفترة من 2006 إلى 2010.

وأوضح المجلس أن القرار جاء عقب عقد جلسة استماع مع ميدو، قدّم خلالها ردوده وتوضيحاته بشأن التصريحات محل الجدل، قبل صدور القرار بحقه.