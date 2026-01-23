أعلن المجلس الأعلى للإعلام في مصر، اليوم (الخميس)، منع نجم منتخب مصر السابق أحمد حسام (ميدو) من الظهور الإعلامي لمدة شهرين، على خلفية تصريحات أدلى بها أخيراً بشأن المنتخب المصري.
تصريحات مثيرة للجدل
وكان ميدو قد صرّح بأن منتخب مصر خلال فترة المدرب التاريخي حسن شحاتة كان يلجأ إلى بعض الطقوس المرتبطة بالسحر، مشيراً إلى أن استبعاده من قائمة منتخب بلاده في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2010 جاء بأمر أحد المشايخ، وليس بقرار فني، رغم تألقه في تلك الفترة.
وأضاف أن الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم لجأ في تلك المرحلة إلى شراء ما يُعرف بـ«الزئبق الأحمر» بملايين الجنيهات، بناءً على طلب أحد المشايخ، بحسب وصفه.
تفاصيل قرار المجلس الأعلى للإعلام
وقال المجلس الأعلى للإعلام، في بيان عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»، إنه قرر إلزام جميع الوسائل الإعلامية الخاضعة لأحكام القانون رقم 180 لسنة 2018 بمنع ظهور أحمد حسام (ميدو) لمدة شهرين.
وأشار البيان إلى أن تصريحات ميدو تضمنت إساءة وتشكيكاً في الإنجازات الرياضية التي حققها المنتخب المصري خلال الفترة من 2006 إلى 2010.
وأوضح المجلس أن القرار جاء عقب عقد جلسة استماع مع ميدو، قدّم خلالها ردوده وتوضيحاته بشأن التصريحات محل الجدل، قبل صدور القرار بحقه.
The Supreme Council for Media in Egypt announced today (Thursday) a two-month ban on former Egypt national team star Ahmed Hossam (Mido) from media appearances, following statements he made recently regarding the Egyptian national team.
Controversial Statements
Mido stated that the Egyptian national team, during the tenure of legendary coach Hassan Shehata, resorted to certain rituals associated with magic, indicating that his exclusion from the national team roster for the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations was due to the orders of a sheikh, rather than a technical decision, despite his outstanding performance during that period.
He added that the Egyptian Football Association, at that time, resorted to purchasing what is known as "red mercury" for millions of pounds, based on the request of a sheikh, as he described.
Details of the Supreme Council for Media's Decision
The Supreme Council for Media stated in a statement via its Facebook account that it decided to obligate all media outlets subject to the provisions of Law No. 180 of 2018 to prohibit Ahmed Hossam (Mido) from appearing for two months.
The statement noted that Mido's remarks included insults and doubts regarding the sports achievements of the Egyptian national team during the period from 2006 to 2010.
The council clarified that the decision came after holding a hearing session with Mido, during which he presented his responses and clarifications regarding the controversial statements, before the decision was issued against him.