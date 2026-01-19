كشف حارس مرمى الأهلي ومنتخب السنغال، إدوارد ميندي، كواليس تصديه لركلة الجزاء التي نفذها مهاجم منتخب المغرب، إبراهيم دياز، في الثواني الأخيرة من نهائي بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025.

وتوّج منتخب السنغال بلقب البطولة القارية بعد فوزه على نظيره المغربي بهدف قاتل، في المباراة النهائية التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأحد) على ملعب الأمير مولاي عبد الله في العاصمة الرباط.

قرار مثير واحتجاج وانسحاب مؤقت

وقبل ثوانٍ من نهاية الوقت الأصلي، احتسب حكم اللقاء ركلة جزاء لصالح منتخب المغرب بعد العودة إلى تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد، إثر شد من اللاعب السنغالي الحاج ماليك ضيوف على إبراهيم دياز.

وأثار القرار حالة من الغضب داخل صفوف المنتخب السنغالي، حيث انسحب اللاعبون من أرضية الملعب احتجاجاً، قبل أن يتدخل قائد المنتخب ونجم النصر ساديو ماني، وينجح في إقناع زملائه بالعودة لاستكمال اللقاء بعد توقف دام عدة دقائق.

هل تعمد دياز إهدار ركلة جزاء المغرب؟.. ميندي يحسم الجدل

«بانينكا» لم تنجح

وتقدّم إبراهيم دياز لتنفيذ ركلة الجزاء، وسددها بطريقة «بانينكا» في منتصف المرمى، إلا أن الحارس إدوارد ميندي تصدى لها ببراعة، محافظاص على آمال «أسود التيرانغا» في اللقاء.

ميندي يرد على شبهة الإهدار المتعمد

وقال ميندي في تصريحات صحفية عقب المباراة، رداً على التساؤلات بشأن تعمّد دياز إهدار ركلة الجزاء لتهدئة الأجواء بعد الجدل الكبير: «لنكن واقعيين، مع تبقي دقيقة واحدة فقط، وبلاده تنتظر اللقب منذ خمسين عاماً، هل تعتقدون أنه سيفعل ذلك لمجرد تسهيل الأمور؟ لقد حاول التسجيل، وأنا من تصديت لتسديدته، هذا كل ما في الأمر».

وأضاف: «سأكون كاذباً إن قلت إنني كنت أعلم أين سيسدد الكرة، لكنني حاولت الحفاظ على أكبر قدر ممكن من الفرص بالبقاء واقفاً على قدميّ لأطول فترة ممكنة».

وختم قائلًا: «كنت أعلم أن التسديد في وسط المرمى خيار وارد، نظراً لسير المباراة، وفي النهاية سارت الأمور في صالحي».