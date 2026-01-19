هل تعمد دياز إهدار ركلة جزاء المغرب؟.. ميندي يحسم الجدل

كشف حارس مرمى الأهلي ومنتخب السنغال، إدوارد ميندي، كواليس تصديه لركلة الجزاء التي نفذها مهاجم منتخب المغرب، إبراهيم دياز، في الثواني الأخيرة من نهائي بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025.
وتوّج منتخب السنغال بلقب البطولة القارية بعد فوزه على نظيره المغربي بهدف قاتل، في المباراة النهائية التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأحد) على ملعب الأمير مولاي عبد الله في العاصمة الرباط.
قرار مثير واحتجاج وانسحاب مؤقت
وقبل ثوانٍ من نهاية الوقت الأصلي، احتسب حكم اللقاء ركلة جزاء لصالح منتخب المغرب بعد العودة إلى تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد، إثر شد من اللاعب السنغالي الحاج ماليك ضيوف على إبراهيم دياز.
وأثار القرار حالة من الغضب داخل صفوف المنتخب السنغالي، حيث انسحب اللاعبون من أرضية الملعب احتجاجاً، قبل أن يتدخل قائد المنتخب ونجم النصر ساديو ماني، وينجح في إقناع زملائه بالعودة لاستكمال اللقاء بعد توقف دام عدة دقائق.
«بانينكا» لم تنجح
وتقدّم إبراهيم دياز لتنفيذ ركلة الجزاء، وسددها بطريقة «بانينكا» في منتصف المرمى، إلا أن الحارس إدوارد ميندي تصدى لها ببراعة، محافظاص على آمال «أسود التيرانغا» في اللقاء.
ميندي يرد على شبهة الإهدار المتعمد
وقال ميندي في تصريحات صحفية عقب المباراة، رداً على التساؤلات بشأن تعمّد دياز إهدار ركلة الجزاء لتهدئة الأجواء بعد الجدل الكبير: «لنكن واقعيين، مع تبقي دقيقة واحدة فقط، وبلاده تنتظر اللقب منذ خمسين عاماً، هل تعتقدون أنه سيفعل ذلك لمجرد تسهيل الأمور؟ لقد حاول التسجيل، وأنا من تصديت لتسديدته، هذا كل ما في الأمر».
وأضاف: «سأكون كاذباً إن قلت إنني كنت أعلم أين سيسدد الكرة، لكنني حاولت الحفاظ على أكبر قدر ممكن من الفرص بالبقاء واقفاً على قدميّ لأطول فترة ممكنة».
وختم قائلًا: «كنت أعلم أن التسديد في وسط المرمى خيار وارد، نظراً لسير المباراة، وفي النهاية سارت الأمور في صالحي».
Al Ahly and Senegal national team goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, revealed the behind-the-scenes of his save from the penalty kick taken by Morocco's national team striker, Ibrahim Diaz, in the final seconds of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.
The Senegal national team was crowned the continental champion after defeating their Moroccan counterparts with a last-minute goal in the final match that took place last night (Sunday) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital, Rabat.
Controversial Decision, Protest, and Temporary Withdrawal
Seconds before the end of regular time, the referee awarded a penalty to the Morocco national team after reviewing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, following a pull by Senegalese player Hadji Malik Diouf on Ibrahim Diaz.
The decision sparked anger within the Senegalese team, as the players walked off the pitch in protest, before team captain and Al Nassr star Sadio Mane intervened and successfully convinced his teammates to return and complete the match after a stoppage of several minutes.
“Panenka” Failed
Ibrahim Diaz stepped up to take the penalty and executed it in a "Panenka" style towards the middle of the goal, but goalkeeper Edouard Mendy brilliantly saved it, keeping the hopes of the "Lions of Teranga" alive in the match.
Mendy Responds to Intentional Miss Suspicion
Mendy, in statements to the press after the match, responded to questions regarding the possibility that Diaz intentionally missed the penalty to calm the atmosphere after the significant controversy: “Let’s be realistic, with only one minute left and his country waiting for the title for fifty years, do you think he would do that just to make things easier? He tried to score, and I was the one who saved his shot, that’s all there is to it.”
He added: “I would be lying if I said I knew where he would shoot the ball, but I tried to keep as many options open by staying on my feet for as long as possible.”
He concluded by saying: “I knew that shooting towards the middle of the goal was a likely option, given the flow of the match, and in the end, things went in my favor.”