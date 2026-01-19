هل تعمد دياز إهدار ركلة جزاء المغرب؟.. ميندي يحسم الجدل

Al Ahly and Senegal national team goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, revealed the behind-the-scenes of his save from the penalty kick taken by Morocco's national team striker, Ibrahim Diaz, in the final seconds of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Senegal national team was crowned the continental champion after defeating their Moroccan counterparts with a last-minute goal in the final match that took place last night (Sunday) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital, Rabat.

Controversial Decision, Protest, and Temporary Withdrawal

Seconds before the end of regular time, the referee awarded a penalty to the Morocco national team after reviewing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, following a pull by Senegalese player Hadji Malik Diouf on Ibrahim Diaz.

The decision sparked anger within the Senegalese team, as the players walked off the pitch in protest, before team captain and Al Nassr star Sadio Mane intervened and successfully convinced his teammates to return and complete the match after a stoppage of several minutes.

“Panenka” Failed

Ibrahim Diaz stepped up to take the penalty and executed it in a "Panenka" style towards the middle of the goal, but goalkeeper Edouard Mendy brilliantly saved it, keeping the hopes of the "Lions of Teranga" alive in the match.

Mendy Responds to Intentional Miss Suspicion

Mendy, in statements to the press after the match, responded to questions regarding the possibility that Diaz intentionally missed the penalty to calm the atmosphere after the significant controversy: “Let’s be realistic, with only one minute left and his country waiting for the title for fifty years, do you think he would do that just to make things easier? He tried to score, and I was the one who saved his shot, that’s all there is to it.”

He added: “I would be lying if I said I knew where he would shoot the ball, but I tried to keep as many options open by staying on my feet for as long as possible.”

He concluded by saying: “I knew that shooting towards the middle of the goal was a likely option, given the flow of the match, and in the end, things went in my favor.”