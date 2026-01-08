Italian striker Mario Balotelli is preparing for a new experience in one of the Arab leagues, after about six months away from the football fields.

Balotelli's last experience was with Italian club Genoa, where he only played 56 minutes and did not start any match as a regular player, with his last appearance being on December 21 against Napoli, before disappearing from sight.

According to Sky Sports, Balotelli will join the Emirati club Al-Ettifaq, which competes in the second division, with a contract that extends for two and a half seasons.

Deal Finalization Date

The network added that the Italian striker has already signed his joining contracts, and the deal will be officially completed on January 12 of this year.

The Italian striker has previously worn the jerseys of several major European clubs, such as Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, and Liverpool, but his lack of commitment has contributed to the decline of his football career.