يستعد المهاجم الإيطالي ماريو بالوتيلي لخوض تجربة جديدة في أحد الدوريات العربية، بعد نحو ستة أشهر من الابتعاد عن ملاعب كرة القدم.

وكانت آخر تجارب بالوتيلي مع نادي جنوى الإيطالي، إذ لم يشارك سوى في 56 دقيقة فقط، ولم يبدأ أي مباراة بشكل أساسي، فيما تعود آخر مشاركة له إلى 21 ديسمبر أمام نابولي، قبل أن يختفي عن الأنظار.

وبحسب شبكة «سكاي سبورتس»، سينضم بالوتيلي إلى نادي الاتفاق الإماراتي الذي ينافس في دوري الدرجة الثانية، بعقد يمتد لمدة موسمين ونصف.

موعد حسم الصفقة

وأضافت الشبكة أن المهاجم الإيطالي وقّع بالفعل على عقود انضمامه، على أن يتم إتمام الصفقة رسمياً في 12 يناير الجاري.

وسبق للمهاجم الإيطالي أن ارتدى قمصان عدد من الأندية الأوروبية الكبرى، مثل إنتر ميلان وإيه سي ميلان ومانشستر سيتي وليفربول، لكن عدم التزامه ساهم في تدهور مسيرته الكروية.