أصدرت المحكمة الرياضية الدولية (كاس) حكماً بإيقاف نجم بيراميدز ومنتخب مصر رمضان صبحي لمدة أربع سنوات، في قضية اتهامه بتعاطي المنشطات.

وكشفت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، أن اللاعب يحق له التقدّم باستئناف أمام المحكمة الفيدرالية السويسرية خلال 30 يوماً من تاريخ صدور الحكم.

كانت محكمة جنايات الجيزة قد قررت، أمس الأول (الثلاثاء)، تأجيل محاكمة رمضان صبحي وثلاثة آخرين في قضية اتهامهم بتزوير محررات رسمية إلى جلسة 30 ديسمبر القادم للنطق بالحكم، مع استمرار حبس المتهمين.

ويواجه اللاعب عقوبة السجن بتهمة قيام شخص آخر بأداء الامتحانات بدلاً منه في أحد المعاهد الخاصة بمحافظة الجيزة.

على الصعيد الرياضي، لعب رمضان صبحي دوراً مهماً في تتويج بيراميدز بدوري أبطال أفريقيا للمرة الأولى في تاريخه الموسم الماضي، بعدما سجل هدفين وقدم 5 تمريرات حاسمة.