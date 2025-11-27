The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a ruling to suspend Pyramids and Egypt national team star Ramadan Sobhi for four years in a case accusing him of doping.

Sources told "Okaz" that the player has the right to appeal to the Swiss Federal Court within 30 days from the date of the ruling.

The Giza Criminal Court decided, the day before yesterday (Tuesday), to postpone the trial of Ramadan Sobhi and three others in a case accusing them of forging official documents to a session on December 30 for the verdict, while the defendants remain in custody.

The player faces a prison sentence for allowing another person to take exams on his behalf at a private institute in Giza Governorate.

On the sports front, Ramadan Sobhi played a crucial role in Pyramids' historic victory in the African Champions League for the first time last season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.