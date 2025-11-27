The former international Egyptian referee Mahmoud El-Banna sent an urgent distress message to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, just hours after announcing his retirement from refereeing permanently, in protest against what he described as "unjust administrative conditions and illogical decisions" within the refereeing system.

El-Banna wrote on his "Facebook" account addressing the president: that there is no longer room for postponement, after "the paths have narrowed" for Egyptian referees, according to his expression.

He criticized the policy of bringing in foreigners to manage the refereeing file, recalling the former president's comments about foreign coaches for the national team, and pointing out that officials "bring in foreigners to head the referees' committees, not to add real experience, but to exclude Egyptian talents and take their money," affirming that the Egyptian referee is "capable, competent, and recognized internationally."

He also criticized what he described as the absence of the current head of the referees' committee due to his work in "FIFA," stating that he has only spent one week in Egypt over the past two months, despite receiving "thousands of dollars from the money of Egyptians," without sufficient attendance or a clear impact on the development of the system.

He noted that the International Football Federation sent an Egyptian lecturer, Tamer Dri, to train Egyptian referees, considering this "an official acknowledgment of the competence of the Egyptian element that is ignored domestically," questioning: "Is it conceivable that Egypt, with its refereeing history, does not have hundreds of talents like Gamal El-Ghandour and Essam Abdel Fattah?"

El-Banna emphasized that he is not asking for "personal gain" after announcing his retirement, but is speaking – as he put it – to "save the Egyptian refereeing system from mismanagement, waste of public funds, marginalization of national competencies, and loss of justice."