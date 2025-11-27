وجّه الحكم المصري الدولي السابق محمود البنا رسالة استغاثة عاجلة إلى الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، بعد ساعات من إعلانه اعتزال التحكيم نهائياً، احتجاجاً على ما وصفه بـ«الظروف الإدارية غير العادلة والقرارات غير المنطقية» داخل منظومة التحكيم.

البنا كتب عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» مخاطباً الرئيس: إنه لم يعد هناك متسع للتأجيل، بعد أن «ضاقت السبل» بالحكام المصريين، على حد تعبيره.

وانتقد البنا سياسة استقدام الأجانب لإدارة ملف التحكيم، مستحضراً حديث الرئيس السابق عن المدربين الأجانب للمنتخب، ومشيراً إلى أن المسؤولين «يأتون بأجانب لرئاسة لجان الحكام، لا لإضافة خبرة حقيقية، بل لإقصاء الكوادر المصرية وأخذ أموالها»، مؤكداً أن الحكم المصري «قادر وكفء ومشهود له دولياً».

كما انتقد ما وصفه بغياب رئيس لجنة الحكام الحالي لانشغاله بعمله في «الفيفا»، قائلاً إنه لم يمكث في مصر خلال الشهرين الماضيين سوى أسبوع واحد، رغم تقاضيه «آلاف الدولارات من أموال المصريين»، دون حضور كافٍ أو أثر واضح على تطوير المنظومة.

وأشار إلى أن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم أرسل محاضراً مصرياً هو تامر دري لتدريب الحكام المصريين، معتبراً ذلك «إقراراً رسمياً بكفاءة العنصر المصري الذي يتم تجاهله داخلياً»، ومتسائلاً: «هل يُعقل أن مصر بتاريخها التحكيمي لا تملك مئات الكفاءات على غرار جمال الغندور وعصام عبدالفتاح؟».

وشدد البنا على أنه لا يطلب «مصلحة شخصية» بعد إعلانه الاعتزال، بل يتحدث – بحسب قوله – من أجل «إنقاذ منظومة التحكيم المصري من الإدارة الخاطئة وإهدار المال العام وتهميش الكفاءات الوطنية وضياع العدالة».