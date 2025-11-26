The Palestinian national team qualified for the finals of the Arab Cup 2025 after defeating their Libyan counterpart in a penalty shootout 4-3, following a goalless draw at the end of regular time in the match held last night (Tuesday) at the "Thani bin Jassim" Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The Palestinian team presented a good first half and came close to opening the scoring in the 40th minute when player Mustafa Zidan broke away towards the goal, but he failed to capitalize on the opportunity and convert it into a goal.

The second half saw an attacking pressure from the Libyan team, but the organized Palestinian defense prevented them from finding the net, leading both teams to a penalty shootout that smiled upon Palestine after the brilliance of goalkeeper Rami Hamada.

Palestine in Group A

The Palestinian team joined Group A in the Arab Cup 2025, which will be hosted by Qatar from December 1 to 18, alongside the teams of Qatar, Tunisia, and Syria.

The opening match of the tournament is scheduled to take place between Qatar and Palestine on December 1 at the "Al Bayt" Stadium.