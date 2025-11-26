تأهل منتخب فلسطين إلى نهائيات بطولة كأس العرب 2025 بعد فوزه على نظيره الليبي بركلات الترجيح 4-3، عقب انتهاء الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل السلبي في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «ثاني بن جاسم» في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة.
قدّم المنتخب الفلسطيني شوطاً أول جيداً، واقترب من افتتاح التسجيل عند الدقيقة 40 عندما انفرد اللاعب مصطفى زيدان بالمرمى، لكنه لم ينجح في استثمار الفرصة وترجمتها إلى هدف.
وشهد الشوط الثاني ضغطاً هجومياً من المنتخب الليبي، إلا أن الدفاع الفلسطيني المنظّم منعه من هزّ الشباك، ليحتكم المنتخبان في النهاية إلى ركلات الترجيح التي ابتسمت لفلسطين بعد تألق حارس المرمى رامي حمادة.
فلسطين في المجموعة الأولى
والتحق منتخب فلسطين بالمجموعة الأولى في كأس العرب 2025 التي تستضيفها قطر من 1 إلى 18 ديسمبر القادم، رفقة منتخبات قطر وتونس وسورية.
ومن المقرر أن تُقام المباراة الافتتاحية للبطولة بين قطر وفلسطين في الأول من ديسمبر على ملعب «البيت».
The Palestinian national team qualified for the finals of the Arab Cup 2025 after defeating their Libyan counterpart in a penalty shootout 4-3, following a goalless draw at the end of regular time in the match held last night (Tuesday) at the "Thani bin Jassim" Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha.
The Palestinian team presented a good first half and came close to opening the scoring in the 40th minute when player Mustafa Zidan broke away towards the goal, but he failed to capitalize on the opportunity and convert it into a goal.
The second half saw an attacking pressure from the Libyan team, but the organized Palestinian defense prevented them from finding the net, leading both teams to a penalty shootout that smiled upon Palestine after the brilliance of goalkeeper Rami Hamada.
Palestine in Group A
The Palestinian team joined Group A in the Arab Cup 2025, which will be hosted by Qatar from December 1 to 18, alongside the teams of Qatar, Tunisia, and Syria.
The opening match of the tournament is scheduled to take place between Qatar and Palestine on December 1 at the "Al Bayt" Stadium.