تأهل منتخب فلسطين إلى نهائيات بطولة كأس العرب 2025 بعد فوزه على نظيره الليبي بركلات الترجيح 4-3، عقب انتهاء الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل السلبي في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «ثاني بن جاسم» في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة.

قدّم المنتخب الفلسطيني شوطاً أول جيداً، واقترب من افتتاح التسجيل عند الدقيقة 40 عندما انفرد اللاعب مصطفى زيدان بالمرمى، لكنه لم ينجح في استثمار الفرصة وترجمتها إلى هدف.

وشهد الشوط الثاني ضغطاً هجومياً من المنتخب الليبي، إلا أن الدفاع الفلسطيني المنظّم منعه من هزّ الشباك، ليحتكم المنتخبان في النهاية إلى ركلات الترجيح التي ابتسمت لفلسطين بعد تألق حارس المرمى رامي حمادة.

فلسطين في المجموعة الأولى

والتحق منتخب فلسطين بالمجموعة الأولى في كأس العرب 2025 التي تستضيفها قطر من 1 إلى 18 ديسمبر القادم، رفقة منتخبات قطر وتونس وسورية.

ومن المقرر أن تُقام المباراة الافتتاحية للبطولة بين قطر وفلسطين في الأول من ديسمبر على ملعب «البيت».